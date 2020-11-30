Shares appear undervalued at a 0.6x P/B and a 6x P/CF based on TTM cash flow. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.

The October acquisition of a 51% stake in digital ad firm Cisneros Interactive expands product offerings in the high margin digital segment and is expected to add $200 million.

Entravision (EVC)

Entravision is a market leader in Spanish language programming, with extensive television, radio and digital assets reaching a growing US Hispanic audience. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.

52-Week Range $1.10 – 3.02 Total Debt (million) $254 Shares Outstanding 84.2 million Total Debt/Equity 99% Insider/Institutional 20% / 50% ROE (TTM) -6.2% Public Float 62% Book Value/Share $3.06 Market Capitalization $184.4 million Daily Volume (90-day avg) 242k

FYE Dec 2019A 2021E 2022E EPS($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar 0.02 A $(0.42)A $0.20 E Q2 June (0.19) A (0.03) A 0.18 E Q3 Sept (0.14) A 0.11 A 0.20 E Q4 Dec 0.09 A 0.20 E 0.19 E Year* $(0.23) A $(0.09) E $0.76 E Change NM NM P/E NM 3x

FYE Dec 2019A 2020E 2022E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar 64.7 A $64.3 A $116.5E Q2 June 69.2 A 45.2 A 121.6E Q3 Sept 68.8 A 63..0 A 115.7E Q4 Dec 70.84 A 120.0 E 117.3E Year $273.6A $292.3E $471.2E Change +7% 61%

Investment Thesis

Hispanics are America’s fastest-growing demographic, expanding 8x faster than the general population and expected to reach 72 million (21% of the US population) by 2028.

EVC’s radio stations rank No. 1 or No. 2 in Latino markets and reach 96% of US Hispanics. The company’s local TV news ranks No. 1 or No. 2 in their markets across both English and Spanish programming. Through its affiliation with Univision, EVC offers prime-time Spanish language TV programming ranked #1 for 27 years in a row.

EVC has one of the media industry's strongest balance sheet with cash and marketing securities of $136.4 million and 3.6X leverage, providing the resources for M&A while riding out the COVID-19 storm.

More than $11 million of cost-cutting positions EVC for an EPS rebound when ad spending recovers.

Risks

The company has an accumulated deficit of $572 million and recorded net losses in 2019 and the first nine months of 2020.

Investment Thesis

Entravision Communications Corporation s a Spanish-language media company owning diversified television, digital media and radio assets that reach Hispanic consumers across the US and parts of Mexico. The company owns 54 television stations in 20 of the nation’s top 50 Hispanic markets, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Washington, D.C. Entravision benefits from its affiliation agreement with the Univision television network, which according to Nielsen, has been the No. 1 ranked Spanish language TV network in primetime for 27 years in a row. The company’s agreement with Univision runs until 2026.

Entravision’s radio assets consist of 48 stations (38 FM and 10 AM) in 46 of the top 50 US Hispanic markets that together cover 96% of US Latinos. No other Spanish language station covers more of Southern California, reaching Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange and San Diego counties. Entravision owns the No. 1 or No. 2 Spanish language radio stations in the AM Drive slot, the No. 1 or No. 2 Spanish language stations in the midday slot and the No. 1 or No. 2 Spanish language stations in the PM Drive slot in most markets.

Entravision’s digital business has operations in Spain, Mexico and Latin America and addresses a global audience. The company owns proprietary technology and data platforms that deliver digital advertising across various formats and help advertisers reach audiences across mobile phones and other Internet-connected devices. The October acquisition of Cisneros Interactive expands product offerings and revenues in the company’s digital segment.

Exhibit 1: Entravision at a Glance

Source: Company February 2020 presentation

The company’s key investment appeals include the following:

Massive and growing US Hispanic audience. Accounting for 18% of the US population. Their numbers are growing eight times faster than other demographics and expected to reach 72 million (21% of the US population) by 2028. In addition to faster growth, advertisers are attracted by this population’s relative youth (nearly one third of US Hispanics are under the age of 18) and spending habits. Over a lifetime, the average US Hispanic household spends $538,000 more than other households.

No. 1 and No. 2 market shares. Entravision radio stations hold the No. 1 or No. 2 Spanish language market share in key time slots in most markets. The company’s television stations carry prime time content from Univision, which holds a 56% share of the Spanish language market. Entravision’s internally produced local news programming is ranked No. 1 or No. 2 vs. competing local newscasts in its timeslots, regardless of language.

Univision affiliation is a competitive advantage. Entravision benefits from its affiliation agreement with Univision, which supplies its stations with prime-time programming. Univision is the top-ranked Spanish language network and has a market share a third larger than the next biggest competitor (Telemundo). The company’s affiliation agreement with Univision runs until 2026.

October acquisition of 51% stake in Cisneros Interactive, a digital ad agency, expands Entravision’s product offerings in the higher margin digital segment and is likely to add $200 million to annualized revenues and $10 million to annualized EBITDA.

Aggressive cost cutting . To counter the pandemic impact on advertising spend, Entravision has engage in aggressive cost cutting. Actions taken by the company include an 18% workforce reduction, company-wide salary cuts, canceling the stock buyback plan, a 50% dividend cut and eliminating or reducing other corporate expenses. The company anticipates these actions will trim approximately $11 million from annual fixed and variable expenses.

Strong balance sheet. With approximately $137 million of cash and 3.6X leverage, Entravision has a solid balance sheet and the strength to be a consolidator in an opportunistic M&A environment.

Significantly undervalued. Entravision is valued at 0.6x book value, a roughly 60% discount to broadcast industry peers and the company’s five-year historic P/B multiple. Shares trade at less than 6x TTM cash flow, which is 10% below industry peers and a 20% discount to the company’s historic P/CF cash flow multiple.

Business Overview

Large and growing US Hispanic Market

Entravision reaches Hispanic audiences primarily in the US, Mexico and parts of Latin America. The company’s media properties reach 14 of the 20 highest-density U.S. Hispanic markets and 10 of the fastest-growing US Hispanic markets.

Hispanics are America’s largest minority group and among the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. population. More than 59 million Hispanics live in the US, accounting for approximately 18% of the total U.S. population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Hispanic population is growing at eight times the rate of other demographics and projected to exceed 72 million (21% of the U.S. population) by 2028 and 85 million by 2038.

Growth in the Hispanic population has been accompanied by increasing purchasing power. US Hispanics accounted for an estimated $959 billion of consumer expenditures last year, according to Geoscape, and Hispanic household income is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2024. In addition to rising affluence, advertisers are attracted to the Hispanic market by the relative youth and higher lifetime value of this demographic. Approximately 31% of US Hispanics are under the age of 18 vs. 20% of non-Hispanics. The median age of Latinos in the US is 29 for males and 30 for females, versus median ages of 37 and 39, respectively for the general US population.

Exhibit 2: The US Hispanic Market

Source: Company February 2020 presentation

Underweighted by advertisers

Of the $9.4 billion of advertising expenditures placed in Spanish language media in 2018, approximately 90% of it was placed with Spanish-language television, radio and digital advertising. Despite this huge amount, it represented only 6% of total ad spend, indicating that the Hispanic market is dramatically underpenetrated by US advertisers. Given the size of the US Hispanic population, experts would expect to see US Hispanic ad spending closer to a $20 billion annual range.

Hispanic households accounted for 10% of all discretionary spending in the US in 2018. Discretionary spending by Hispanic households grew 12% that year versus just 2% for non-Hispanic households. In The Hispanic American Market Report, research firm Claritas found that, over a lifetime, US Hispanic households will outspend their non-Hispanic counterparts by roughly $538,000. Experts anticipate increased ad spending targeting US Hispanics to tap into this demographic’s youth, rising affluence and willingness to spend.

Growth Strategies

Entravision targets increased market penetration from providing premium quality TV and radio content, growing its digital product offerings and expanding its geographic footprint.

Provide audience with premium content and top talent. Entravision invests in market research, data analysis and creative talent to develop compelling original content for its television, radio and digital properties. The company’s TV and radio networks feature many of the performers and influencers who are most popular with the US Hispanic audience. These include Erazno, Kate del Castillo, Piolin, Alex el Genio, Jessica Maldonado, Tsi Tsi Ki Felix, and others.

The company’s affiliation with Univision provides a key competitive advantage since Univision has a much bigger market share in prime time than its next largest competitor (Telemundo). Univision delivers prime-time original Spanish language programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Entravision supplements the high-quality prime-time content provided by Univision with its own original local content and news programming.

Exhibit 3: Univision 56%-Plus Market Share

Source: Company February 2020 presentation

Univision directs its prime-time programming to a young, family-oriented audience. Its day begins with variety show “Despierta America,” which is followed by novellas, entertainment programming, an evening news magazine and national news. Novellas account for approximately eight to 10 hours per day of weekday programming. Although often compared to soap operas, novellas are more like serialized books, with a beginning, middle and end and four-to- eight-month timeframe. Novellas also differ from soap operas in having much broader audience appeal, often attracting large numbers of men, children and teens, as well as women.

Entravision’s local news programming typically ranks No. 1 or No.2 among competing local newscasts in its timeslot, regardless of language. In many areas, the company’s local broadcast is the only source of daily Spanish language news. The high quality of its local newscasts is evidenced by numerous Emmy awards. In 2020 the company’s Washington, D.C., news team won 23 regional Emmy awards and its Colorado news team was recognized with 31 Emmy awards.

The company’s radio stations broadcast in three formats that appeal to different listener preferences. “La Tricolor” airs on 13 stations and primarily targets male Hispanic listeners 18-49 years of age. “La Suavecita” is a Mexican regional music format primarily targeting Hispanic women ages 25-49 and Hispanic males ages 25-54. This format airs on 14 stations. “José, Toca las de tu Rancho” airs on four stations and features Mexican regional music from the 1930s through the 1980s, primarily targeting a more mature US Hispanic audience.

Exhibit 4: Entravision Top Ranked Local News

Source: Company February 2020 presentation

Entravision offers popular syndicated radio programs such as “El Show de Piolin” and “El Show de Alex ‘El Genio’ Lucas” that are distributed to more than 300 radio stations nationwide. The company also broadcasts NFL games in Spanish, Mexican National Soccer team matches and plans to broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In recent years, the company has begun expanding the amount of content it distributes via digital platforms such as the Internet and mobile phones. The use of mobile apps in particular has surged this year and mobile commerce and gaming have experienced an unprecedented acceleration in their adoption by consumers.

Entravision’s digital advertising tools include Smadex, which facilitates programmatic advertising and precise audience targeting. Smadex has become a leading performance-oriented programmatic platform for app brand marketers, registering 9% growth during Q3:20. Smadex also was recently shortlisted by industry publication Digiday as one of the best buy-side advertising platforms.

AudioEngage is a digital audio advertising network available in more than 100,000 radio stations.

ScrollerAds is a tool that serves the video advertising market, delivering over 8 million impressions per day. To address a growing gaming audience, EVC recently launched ScrollerAds play, an in-game advertising solution that allows brand advertisers to reach mobile gamers with non-intrusive ads during game play. Since its inception, Entravision has onboarded 100 advertisers from diverse categories such as automotive, financial, consumer product goods and online streaming.

DataXpand is the company’s data gathering and services business. Entravision recently began offering DataXpand Persona, a cookie-less data gathering tool for transparent and data safe solutions. As the use of third-party cookies for user identification is replaced by newer technologies, DataXpand Persona is well-positioned to gain share. Data-driven marketers can use this state-of-the-art tool to target quality users and prospects for their digital advertising.

Last year the company’s digital media business served more than 3,000 advertising clients, including 500 top brands and agencies from the automotive, consumer products, services, healthcare, telecommunications, travel, retail, finance and media industries. No individual advertiser represented more than 5% of digital revenue.

Strategic Acquisitions. Historically, the company’s acquisition strategy has focused on increasing its media presence in markets where it already has a foothold and expanding into new high-growth Hispanic markets. Entravision is targeting several US Hispanic areas in the Southwest for geographic expansion, including Texas, California and other areas along the US /Mexican border.

The company also is expanding its portfolio of digital assets. In October, Entravision acquired a majority stake in Cisneros Interactive, a digital advertising firm that serves more than 2,000 brands and agencies across the US and Latin America. This purchase both deepens and expands the company’s digital product offerings and also positions it among the largest digital advertising agencies serving the US Hispanic and Latin American markets. Cisneros is projected to add $55 million to Q4:20 revenues and $200 million to annualized 2020 revenues.

Cisneros is primarily a wholesaler of advertising for some of the world's leading digital technology companies including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and LinkedIn. These businesses have remained resilient during the pandemic.

In addition, Cisneros has a strong digital audio unit, Audio.Ad, that complement’s AudioEngage, Entravision’s existing digital audio business. The company’s $29 million investment in Cisneros implies a valuation of 6X cash flow, which is in line with the company’s previous acquisitions.

Entravision’s strong balance sheet, with cash and marketable securities of $137 million, provides the financial flexibility to capitalize on opportunistic M&A despite the pandemic.

Competition

Through its affiliation with Univision, Entravision reaches approximately 82% of U.S. Hispanic television households. Univision is the most watched television network (English or Spanish) among U.S. Hispanic households during prime time, according to Nielsen.

Entravision’s principal competitors are Telemundo, the Spanish-language television network owned by Comcast Corporation, Estrella TV and the Azteca America network. Telemundo is the second-largest Spanish-language content provider, with an estimated 37.4% market share. Estrella TV is considerably smaller, with an estimated 3.8% share and Azteca America is smaller still, with share estimated at 2.4%.

Exhibit 5: 96% Coverage of US Hispanics

Source: Company February 2020 presentation

In the radio segment, Entravision boasts the No. 1 or No. 2 market share of Spanish-language programming in the all-important midday and AM and PM drive slots. Its radio network reaches 96% of the US Hispanic audience. Hispanic radio is closely aligned with Hispanic television. All five of the top radio networks are affiliated with a Spanish language TV network, with the exception of iHeartMedia. By number of stations, Univision ranks first with 58, Entravision ranks second with 48 and iHeartMedia ranks third with 20 stations.

In the digital advertising market, Entravision competes with large online digital companies like Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), as well as other advertising technology companies. The company’s integrated platform, consisting of television, radio and digital media assets, is a competitive advantage that enhances its attractiveness to advertisers. Entravision already operates combo television/radio stations in 11 major US Hispanic markets. These combo stations also benefit the company by creating opportunities for greater efficiencies and operational cost savings.

Executive Team

Walter F. Ulloa (71) has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since the company’s inception in 1996. He has more than 40 years of experience in Spanish-language television and radio in the United States. From 1989 to 1996, Mr. Ulloa was involved in the development, management or ownership of Entravision’s predecessor entities. From 1976 to 1989, he worked at KMEX-TV, Los Angeles, California, as Operations Manager, Production Manager, News Director, Local Sales Manager and an Account Executive. Mr. Ulloa has been a director since February 2000.

Christopher T. Young (51) has served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since May 2008. Mr. Young had previously served as the President of the company’s outdoor advertising division from February 2004 until its sale in May 2008 and he served as that division’s CFO from 2000 to 2004. Before joining Entravision, Mr. Young had worked with the Bank of Montreal, where he was responsible for all of the bank’s corporate finance activity for the broadcasting and outdoor advertising industries. Mr. Young’s prior experience includes tenures at both the Bank of Tokyo in its corporate finance group and Chase Manhattan Bank. Mr. Young holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Columbia University.

Jeffery A. Liberman (61) has served as President and Chief Operating Officer since March 2017. He has been involved in the management and operation of Spanish-language television and radio stations since 1974. Mr. Liberman previously served as the Chief Operating Officer from July 2012 until March 2017, and the president of Entravision’s radio division from May 2001 until July 2012. From 1992 until the acquisition of Latin Communications Group by Entravision in April 2000, Mr. Liberman was responsible for operating Latin Communications Group’s 17 radio stations in California, Colorado, New Mexico and Washington D.C.

Karl A. Meyer (56) has served as Chief Revenue Officer since May 2019 and brings to Entravision more than 30 years of experience in broadcast media. Mr. Meyer served as the Vice President, Director of Sales at Univision Communication from October 2017 until May 2019, and the Regional Vice President, National Sales at Univision from June 2014 through October 2017. Previous to that, Mr. Meyer served in a number of positions with Entravision starting in 2004, including Vice President, General Manager of our Los Angeles radio market and later as Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing Solutions, Western Region.

Investment Risks

Seasonality. Entravision’s revenues are somewhat seasonal - the first fiscal quarter generally produces the lowest net revenue of the year. Revenues are also impacted by the election cycle. Advertising revenues tend to be strongest during election years. The company’s 2019 revenue mix was 55% television, 25% digital media and 20% radio.

Substantial insider ownership. Chairman and CEO Walter Ulloa beneficially owns 57.6% of the outstanding Class A and Class B common stock. As the controlling shareholder, he could overrule the vote of unaffiliated common shareholders in the event of a conflict of interests.

Covenants could limit acquisitions. The company’s 2017 credit agreement contains financial covenants that could restrict Entravision’s ability to purchase or sell assets and/or take on additional debt.

Net losses and large accumulated deficit. Entravision recorded a 2019 net loss of $19.7 million and shows an accumulated deficit of $572 million on its September quarter balance sheet.

Financials and Valuation

Entravision generate revenues from sales of national and local advertising time on television stations, radio stations and digital media platforms, retransmission consent agreements with multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), and agreements for TV station spectrum usage rights. With the proliferation of mobile devices, monetizing the company’s spectrum usage rights may become an increasingly important source of revenues.

The company’s revenues declined 8.1% in 2019 to $273.6 million as a result of decreased advertising revenues in the television, radio and digital media businesses, which was only partially offset by increased revenues from spectrum usage rights. Reduced segment operating profits, higher corporate expenses and a large $32 million impairment charge together contributed to a 24% year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA to $41.2 million and a net loss of $19.7 million $0.23 per share versus positive EPS of $12.2 million $0.13 one year earlier.

Entravision has engage in aggressive cost cutting to weather the advertising downturn triggered by the pandemic. These actions include an 18% workforce reduction, company-wide salary cuts, canceling the stock buyback plan, a 50% dividend cut and eliminating or reducing various other corporate expenses. The company anticipates these actions will trim approximately $11 million annually from fixed and variable expenses.

Exhibit 6: Historical revenues and EBITDA

Source: Company February 2020 presentation

Nine-Month FY:20 Results

Financial results for the first nine months of 2020 show the adverse pandemic effect on advertising revenues. Overall revenues dropped 15% to $172.3 million. Of the overall $30.4 million decline, $8.8 million (29%) was attributable to the TV segment, $11.1 million (37%) was attributed to the radio segment and $10.5 million (34.5%) was attributable to the digital segment.

Cost cutting of both operating and corporate expenses helped lessen the effect of the revenue contraction and enabled Entravision to limit the YOY decline in adjusted EBITDA to just 7% to $27.8 million. The company trimmed 17% ($21.8 million) from nine-month operating expenses and 8% ($1.7 million) from corporate expenses via a combination of company-wide salary reductions and reduced expenses associated with decreased advertising revenue.

The impact of increased impairment charges was offset by greatly reduced interest expense and a tax benefit and reduced the net loss YOY to $24.2 million and $0.29 per share during the first nine months of 2020 from $27.1 million and $0.32 per share for the nine-month period of 2019.

Balance Sheet

With approximately $136.4 million of cash and marketable securities, Entravision has one of the most liquid balance sheets in the media industry. Long-term debt currently totals $211.1 million, down from $213.0 million at year-end 2019 and long-term debt represents just 5.7 times annualized adjusted EBITDA.

Valuation

The Cisneros acquisition is likely to add approximately $200 million to annual revenues. This revenue lift, combined with roughly $11 million trimmed from annual expenses, positions Entravision for big EPS gains next year if the pandemic ebbs and ad revenues return to pre-pandemic levels. We are modeling FY:21 revenues more than 60% higher at $471.2 million and FY:21 EPS at $0.76.

At present EVC shares trade at just 3x our FY:21 EPS estimate. We are beginning coverage with a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target, which assigns a conservative 7x P/E multiple to our FY:21 EPS estimate.

Our discounted cash flow model, shown on page 16 of this report, derives a nearly $10.00 price target for EVC shares, using our 2020 and 2021 EBIT forecasts and a 1% growth rate thereafter.

We are initiating coverage of EVC shares with a “Buy” rating and a $5 price target.

Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide a quarterly earnings update reports on all companies covered, as well as flash reports on significant news announcements by companies. We go further for members, providing recorded interviews with management teams of covered companies when available and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report."

