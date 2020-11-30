Gold is likely to rally over the next 3-12 months which is very supportive of a GDX trade at this time.

As can be seen in the following chart, the past few weeks have been somewhat challenging for shareholders of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) with prices falling a little over 20% since the heights established earlier this year.

Source: TradingView

While investors may be tempted to take profits or move on from the gold miner trade at this point, I believe this would be a mistake. Specifically, I believe that GDX is likely going to strongly rally over the coming year and taking profits now would leave this upside on the table.

About GDX

Prior to discussing the fundamentals of gold and why GDX is likely to rally, we need to say a few words about GDX itself. Put simply, GDX is the most popular gold miner ETF for a good reason: it gives simple and straightforward exposure to a very popular gold index and it does so with a reasonable expense ratio.

GDX tracks the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index which itself seeks to track the general price performance of gold miners. It accomplishes this through holding 52 different firms using a market-cap weighting scheme with the top 10 holdings seen here.

Source: VanEck

From a locational standpoint, the market cap is heavily weighted toward Canadian firms with nearly half of capitalization located in the country.

Source: VanEck

All this said, however, the key question for traders is this: what is the correlation between changes in the price of gold and the ETF. The reason why this question is critical to ask is that at the end of the day, GDX’s firms are all tied to gold’s performance and the fairly large basket of holding means that we should generally study the commodity to get an idea of where the ETF is headed rather than any specific firm-level strategy. This said, let’s look at the correlations between GDX and the changes in the price of gold to examine this relationship.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA and Yahoo Finance data

Put simply, there is a very strong correlation between gold price changes and the changes in GDX. However, what is interesting to me is that this relationship isn’t necessarily linear. For example, on the downside, there seems to be a very clear trendline performance in that most data points are grouped around the liner relationship. However, on the upside, there’s a marked tendency for GDX to perform above the trendline on the upside with several data points showing that when gold rises, GDX tends to outperform to an extent.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA and Yahoo Finance data

In this chart, I have taken the data seen in the prior scatterplot and averaged the dataset by buckets. This data helps give a clearer picture into the upside points seen in the prior chart. For example, when gold rallies by around 15-30%, there’s a fairly strong trend in which GDX has historically delivered stronger performance than gold. Additionally, gold rallies over 45% tend to see strong outperformance in GDX.

What this data essentially means is that historically speaking at least, it has paid to hold GDX instead of gold during most price appreciation environments due to GDX outperforming gold. In fact, on the upside, the data has shown primarily outperformance for most gains seen in gold with only a few exceptions. And of these exceptions, GDX seems to have at minimum tracked the changes in gold with a fairly close correlation.

For GDX investors, the message is clear: the primary driver of the returns of this ETF is gold itself, and if you believe that gold is going to rise by a moderate to strong amount in a given year, it historically has paid to hold GDX rather than gold itself. This said, let’s dive into gold fundamentals to understand where the commodity is likely headed.

Gold Markets

Over the past few months, I’ve been creating a number of tools for analyzing and studying the gold markets. One of these studies I have found that is somewhat surprising is the clear correlation between the volatility level in the equities markets and the future returns in gold.

Source: Author’s calculations of Yahoo Finance and FRED data

This chart shows the average 1-year return in gold grouped by what the VIX level was at the start of the calculation. What the data shows is that there’s a very clear relationship between the level of the VIX and the change in gold.

If you’re unfamiliar with the VIX, it is a metric which is considered to be the “fear gauge” for stock market investors. Technically, it is the implied volatility number for a basket of options on the S&P 500 – since options tend to get more expensive when the market is falling, the VIX tends to rise during equity market declines.

Source: Author’s calculations of Kinetick data

The important tie-in for GDX traders is this: gold itself is considered to be a safe-haven asset which means that when times get volatile and fearful for equity investors, assets like gold tend to have appeal. This explains the relationship of the first chart in this section: when markets become fearful and volatile, investors tend to gradually shift capital to gold which props up its price and the price of GDX. This relationship actually can be a standalone investment program with gold (and GDX) historically delivering strong performance in the year following spikes in the VIX.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA and Yahoo Finance data

The last few weeks have seen equity volatility somewhat subdued. However, November actually started off with a good degree of equity volatility with the VIX as high as 38.

Source: TradingView

What our correlation chart between the VIX and gold says is that historically speaking, when we have seen the VIX as strong as we have seen it at the start of this month, gold has rallied in 80% of all following years. Not only is this the case, but the average rally tends to greatly outpace the average decline. For example, average rallies range in the territory of 27% while declines average around 9%.

From a data perspective, now is a very solid time to buy GDX in that the average movement expected in gold over the next year based on VIX performance is a 20% rally. Historically speaking, when we have seen gold rally by this amount, GDX actually outperforms the movement by as much as 10-15%. In other words, based on the VIX, there’s a very good chance that GDX is going to outperform gold over the next year.

For a more short-term metric, I believe that seasonality is giving an additional buying signal on GDX.

Source: Author’s calculation of LMBA data

In the above chart, I have taken the average monthly gold return over the past 50 years and grouped it by month. What the data shows is that historically gold tends to decline during November (which is what we’ve seen this year), but it then tends to rally over the next 3 months. From a probability perspective, the odds have historically favored December through February with most of these time periods seeing gains.

Source: Author’s calculation of LMBA data

Put simply, this data is supportive of a trade in GDX at this time since it suggests that gold is poised to rally. Also, it is important to note that this is just a short-term predictive metric with gains expected over the next 3 months. The longer-term data is certainly bullish as seen in our VIX analysis; however, this data gives an additional short-term bullishness.

Since GDX is correlated with gold and since GDX actually tends to outperform gold during most upside movements, buying GDX at this point makes for a good data-backed trade in my opinion.

Conclusion

GDX is a fairly broad gold miner ETF which holds 52 firms with a reasonable expense ratio. GDX tends to outperform gold prices during most price appreciation environments. Gold is likely to rally over the next 3-12 months which is very supportive of a GDX trade at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.