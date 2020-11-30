Total attributable gold production was 603,312 Au Equivalent Oz in the third quarter. The company sold 588,559 GEOs.

KGC posted a profit of $240.7 million or $0.19 per share in third-quarter 2020.

Source: Aecom - Tasiast Open-pit Mine in Mauritania.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) released its third-quarter results on November 4, 2020. The average realized gold price was $1,908 per ounce this quarter, and it had a significant impact on the bottom line. Profits were a record of $240.7 million this quarter.

However, these promising results have been discounted by the market. The gold price is weakening and has briefly traded below $1,800 per ounce now.

As I have explained many times in the last few months, I expect the gold price to retest $1,750 per ounce before the end of the year. Kinross Gold is tightly related to the gold price and will drop in correlation.

Kinross is still largely outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

After recommending some selling last quarter, the investment thesis is to slowly accumulate KGC on any weakness and build up an excellent long-term position. It would be best to use any rally until Q1 2020 to take some profit off and wait for some retracement to accumulate again.

I believe a potential uptrend could eventually materialize around February 2021 with the fourth-quarter results.

Paul Rollinson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

All the company's operations performed well during the quarter. We are pleased with the significant growth we have achieved in margins, earnings and free cash flow. Once again, our three largest mines Paracatu, Kupol-Dvoinoye, and Tasiast accounted for 60% of total production and delivered among the lowest costs in the portfolio.

Kinross Gold - Financials history 3Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

Kinross Gold 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 877.1 996.2 879.8 1,007.2 1,131.3 Net Income in $ Million 60.9 521.5 122.7 195.7 240.7 EBITDA $ Million 339.3 840.3 381.3 536.0 589.9 EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 0.41 0.10 0.15 0.19 Operating cash flow in $ Million 231.7 408.6 299.6 432.8 544.1 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 265.5 298.2 213.7 218.1 229.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -33.8 110.4 85.9 214.7 315.1 Total cash $ Million 358.0 575.1 1138.6 1,527.1 933.5 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,837 1,837 2,488 2,672 1,923 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,263.9 1,264.1 1,265.3 1,268.5 1,269.0

Gold Production Details For The Quarter

1 - Total attributable gold production was 603,312 Au Equivalent Oz in the third quarter. The company sold 588,559 GEOs.

The company registered strong performance at Paracatu but a little lower sequentially due to planned maintenance. The company expects increased production in Q4 as the mine transitions to higher-grade ore.

At Kupol-Dvoinoye, the cost of sales has decreased to a record of $550/oz.

At Tasiast, the ramp-up continues with record monthly production in August of 46K Oz.

From the conference call:

We sold approximately 15,000 ounces fewer than we produced, mainly as a result of the timing lag at Bald Mountain. The lag on timing of sales is not uncommon at Bald Mountain and it is expected to even out over time.

Additional development for the third quarter:

Source: KGC Presentation

Note: The three mines Paracatu, Kupol, and Tasiast, account for 60% of the total gold equivalent production in 3Q'20. The chart below shows the quarterly production per mine for the last three quarters from Q1'20 to Q3'20.

The chart below is impressive. It shows that the AISC (co-product) is now $958 per GEO, below average compared to its peers.

Comparison table:

AISC $/oz 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 GOLD 984 923 954 1,031 966 AEM 903 1039 1099 1,142 1,016 NEM 987 946 1030 1,097 1,020 KL 562 512 776 751 886 KGC 1028 1050 993 984 958 Average 893 894 970 994 969

Kinross Gold: Financial Analysis

1 - Revenues were $1,131.3 million in 3Q'20

KGC posted a $240.7 million profit or $0.19 per share in third-quarter 2020 compared to a $60.9 million profit or $0.05 in the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted net earnings were $310.2 million, or $0.25 per share, for Q3 2020.

Revenues climbed 20.2% year over year to $1,131.3 million on higher average realized gold prices, which were $1,908 per ounce.

CFO Andrea Freeborough said in the conference call:

As expected, production did increase throughout the year with the third quarter being the strongest year to-date. We expect this trend to continue into Q4.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a gain of $315.1 million in 3Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is $726.1 million. The company had a record gain of $315.1 million in 3Q'20. This large free cash flow generation pushed the company to reinstate a quarterly dividend of $0.03 or a yield of 1.7%.

CFO Andrea Freeborough said:

Following another quarter of strong results and strong free cash flow, at September 30th, we had $934 million of cash and cash equivalents. This is after our purchase of the 70% interest in the Peak project for $94 million and after repaying a $750 million on our revolver.

3 - Net debt and liquidity - Excellent profile

The net debt is now $989 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.42x, an excellent ratio.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $933.5 million and total liquidity of approximately $2.5 billion on September 30, 2020, with no debt maturities until 9/2021.

Source: Presentation

4 - Outlook (Press release)

On September 17, 2020, Kinross announced a growing three-year production profile, with production expected to increase by approximately half a million ounces, or 20%, to 2.9 million Au eq. Oz. in 2023.

The Company expects production1 (+/- 5%) of 2.4 million Au eq. Oz. in 2021, 2.7 million Au eq. Oz. in 2022, and 2.9 million Au eq. Oz. in 2023.

On October 20, 2020, Kinross provided a long-term production outlook, with an expected average annual production of 2.5 million Au eq. oz. to 2029. Kinross's production outlook is based on long-life assets that anchor the Company's global portfolio, along with numerous growth projects in all operating regions.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold's financial profile has improved tremendously since the start of this year. The company was not attractive until recently, and the stock was a laggard for many years.

But we should recognize that the company offers a great potential long term now.

Technical Analysis

KGC experienced a breakdown recently and closed below the 200 MA today. I believe KGC will continue dropping to its lower support that I see around $6.00, at which point I would consider accumulating KGC.

Meanwhile, if you are buying now, I would recommend selling about 50% of what you bought for around $7.40.

I expect KGC to trend up again with the 4Q results around February next year. Hence, use any weakness to accumulate.

