Investment thesis

Bank of America (BAC) declined strongly in market value throughout 2020 as the Coronavirus impacted the stock markets. The bank declined in value simultaneously with the other major banks, which were affected more severely by the sell-off in mid-March.

As most stocks recovered from the Covid-lows in a V-shape recovery pattern, the major bank stocks lagged in equity appreciation. Investors were more reluctant to invest their funds in banks as their earnings were negatively impacted by lower interest rates and material increases in credit provisions had to be booked.

More recently, since the presidential elections of early November, Bank of America and other major banks have seen their stock prices increase strongly. In this article, we will analyze the current fundamental position of BAC and see what we can expect for the near future.

We will end the article with a trading proposal to benefit from the current position of BAC.

Long-term and year-to-Date Performance

In the chart here below we compare the performance of BAC with the performance of the stock market in general (SPY) over the period 2015-2019. Over this time horizon, Bank of America delivered a solid 114% return on investment whereas the S&P 500 Index delivered 73% ROI.

Source: stockcharts.com

The outperformance did not continue throughout 2020, as the coronavirus fears created in selling wave in the stock market and pushed the stock price of BAC 50% below its peak of $35.6 on 14 January 2020. The stock price eventually went as low as $18 at the end of March 2020. By the beginning of April, the stock started to appreciate again in value, in line with the stock market in general.

Source: stockcharts.com

Bank of America had a hard time keeping up with the strong rally in the overall stock market, never fully recovering from the Covid decline.

More recently, after the outcome of the presidential elections, the stock price did start to appreciate in value. Over a month, the stock appreciated by 20% whereas the S&P 500 appreciated by "only" 9%.

Source: stockcharts.com

In the section here below we will have a look at the earnings of BAC and how COVID-19impacted them and what we can expect in the future. Based on our conclusions we will present a trading proposal to initiate an investment to benefit from the current situation.

COVID-19Impact on major US Banks

The two following drivers (triggered by Covid-19) are negatively impacting the earnings power of major US banks:

Decline in Interest Rates - In reaction to the COVID-19pandemic, the Federal Reserve has lowered the target interest rate, which has a negative impact on the interest income of BAC. In Q3 of 2020, Bank of America announced the net interest yield declined to 1.72% where this was still 2.41% in the same quarter a year ago. Total interest income consequentially shrank to $2.1 billion.

Source: Bank of America corporate website

The decline in the net interest yield was less severe from Q2-Q3 compared with the decline of the previous quarter, but the downtrend remains in place.

Provisioning credit losses - As a consequence of the struggling economy, banks now have to book large provisions for credit losses. For Bank of America, these provisions rose strongly in the first two quarters of 2020, but in the most recent quarter, they declined to $1.4 billion.

Source: Bank of America corporate website

The impact on the Net Income of these lower credit provisions is directly visible in the quarterly earnings. The positive impact of the decline in provisions balances the negative effect of lower interest income.

Source: Bank of America corporate website

We would write a lot more on the fundamentals of BAC, but to keep the scope of this article focused, we concentrate on these two drivers. The main question is what their impact will be in the future.

For the credit losses, the answer seems fairly simple. As the economy will recover in a post-Covid world, we expect the global economy to strengthen in the coming months and years, increasing the demand for credits. The provisions which have been built up so far were a direct consequence of the Coronavirus on US business and we don't see any direct scenario in which banks would need to keep increasing these provisions.

For the interest rates, the answer is more difficult. Central banks around the world have all reacted similarly to fight the COVID-19 economic impact: decrease interest rates. In the long run, we expect them to rise again, but this will likely be gradually and slowly, only increasing the interest income of BAC slowly. As the demand for corporate credits will increase again, we expect Bank of America to benefit directly from a growing economy. The recent rally in the stock price seems to confirm the stock market is aligned with our bullish vision.

Investment proposal

Based on our conclusions here above, we want to make an investment that will appreciate in value if our bullish view on Bank of America plays out.

We could simply buy common shares of BAC at $29 and anticipate the stock will increase to previous high levels of $35 and gain 20.7%. This performance is acceptable as a return on investment over a 4-month horizon, but we can also leverage the ROI by investing in call options instead.

In this case, we would recommend purchasing the March 19, 2021 calls with a strike price of $30 for a premium of $150. This call option has the following characteristics:

The purchaser of the call option will have a right to purchase 100 stocks of BAC at $30 at any time before March 19, 2021.

The maximum loss is limited to the premium one has to pay to purchase the option contract ($150 per call option contract). In extremis, if BAC would decline to $10, you would only lose $150 per option contract.

The ROI of these call options will be highly leveraged, in comparison with the ROI of a similar common stock investment:

Source: created by the author

Assuming the stock price of BAC would go to the previous high level of $35, the call options would increase 176% in value whereas the common shares would only appreciate 20.7%

The profit profile of these call options can be compared with the profit profile of a common stock purchase in BAC:

Source: created by the author

Risks of the trade

As always, we do want to ensure investors are fully aware of the risks which come with an investment in equities and derivatives.

Bank of America has recently gone through a volatile period, which has strongly lowered its market value. Once the volatility would return to the stock markets, for example, we can expect BAC to decline lower.

We have looked at the impact of the credit provisions and the lower interest rates on the future earnings power of BAC. If the economy would go into a recession, we can expect these two factors to have a more severe impact on the earnings of BAC.

Another risk we would like to emphasize is the period of time in which we anticipate the stock rise of BAC will occur. For the call option investment to be profitable, the stock price of BAC has to rise to its previous price levels before mid-March 2021. Otherwise, the call options will expire worthlessly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.