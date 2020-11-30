Given that the Russian O&G will stay knocked-out by the pandemic for a while, I decided to expand my coverage to less-known Russian companies outside the oil & gas industry. HeadHunter (NASDAQ:HHR), the leading online recruitment service in Russia, will be one of such companies.

Even though HeadHunter can be considered a tech company, it still depends a lot on business activity in Russia, and this makes me cautious about the future growth prospects of the company. Nonetheless, I'll keep looking at HeadHunter's performance to broaden my horizon within the Russian stock market and seek an attractive entry point.

About HeadHunter

HeadHunter has been operating in the Russian online recruitment market since 2000. At the moment, the website hh.ru is one of the leading online resources for job search and recruitment in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

The structure of the share capital is as follows:

37.9% - Free float

37.3% - Elbrus Capital

24.8% - Goldman Sachs Group

Q3 Results Overview

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue increased by 7.7% to 2,308 million rubles, mainly driven by an increase in the number of customers in Russia across all customer segments, reflecting a gradual recovery in business activity in Q3 2020 following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 13.2% to 1,296 million rubles, driven by an increase in revenue, while Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 56.1% from 53.5%, or 2.7% YoY, on the back of lower marketing costs as a percentage of revenue.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net income amounted to 585 million rubles, an increase of only 2.6% YoY, as the increase in revenues and the reduction in financing costs were offset by higher operating costs in Q3 2020, as well as an increase in income tax.

Source: Company presentation

In terms of operational metrics, we see recovery both in candidate and employer activity. It should be noted, though, that September was the very beginning of the second wave of COVID-19, so I can't exclude that we'll see a reversal of this recovery trend in Q4.

To sum up, HeadHunter delivered solid Q3 results, supported by continued recovery and revenue growth across all customer and product categories.

According to the company, the management team "seen the second spike of the COVID-19 disrupting business activity to a much lower extent compared to the beginning of the pandemic" and as a result, it "has not observed any particular negative effect on operational and financial metrics from the second spike to date".

HeadHunter Buys Zarplata.ru: What Does It Mean For The Company

HeadHunter has announced an agreement to purchase 100% of shares in the online recruiting platform Zarplata.ru, a second-tier player in the blue-collar segment in Siberia and the Ural region. This is the first significant acquisition by HHR since the purchase of Job.ru in January 2018.

The deal is expected to strengthen the company's regional presence, as well as its position in the blue-collar and SME (small- or medium-sized enterprise) segments, in line with the company's strategic goal.

The deal is expected to be closed at the end of January 2021. The purchase will be financed by raising new debt (through a bank loan from VTB or a public bond issue). After the acquisition, Zarplata.ru will operate as a separate company from HeadHunter under its own brand and without any changes in the management team.

Analysts view the acquisition as accretive for HeadHunter, as the deal's terms imply a strong discount of 55-62% to the current market price of HHR at 2020 EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA ratios. The contribution of Zarplata.ru to HHR's revenue and EBITDA in 2020 will be 10% and 8%, respectively.

The Bottom Line

The pandemic is a headwind and a tailwind at the same time for HeadHunter. The accelerated pace of digitalization urges people to use HHR as a go-to solution for job search because the company has the most recognizable brand among job search services in Russia.

However, the recent pack of macroeconomic data on the Russian economy is quite upsetting and seems to contradict with the management's optimistic view of the situation. In my opinion, the negative economic impact of the pandemic will ultimately outweigh the benefits of more rapid digitalization, so it's hard to recommend anyone buying the stock today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.