Very Good News For REITs

We discuss where we find the best opportunities in today's market.

But there has been a lot of very good news lately.

Most investors are focused on the bad news affecting REITs.

In a recent article entitled "Very Poor News for REITs," we explain that risks are on the rise and investors need to become more selective:

Fundamentals are deteriorating in most property sectors.

New lockdowns and restrictions are being implemented.

And most importantly of all, valuations are rising, and finding good deals is increasingly difficult:

That's all very bad news for the average REIT investor (VNQ).

Valuations are now slowly getting back to where they were in early 2020, and as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, investors are rightfully worried about new lockdowns, tenant bankruptcies, and missed rent payments.

However, it's not all bad news.

Quite the opposite. We have had a lot of very good news lately, and this is what we will cover in this article.

Some argue that REITs are now overpriced, but we think that the higher valuations are justified when you consider that:

A vaccine is coming soon. The election uncertainty is fading. People have not changed how they behave. Rent collection rates are returning to normal. And, most importantly, interest rates are now at 0%.

Essentially, we have now escaped a worst-case scenario, and investors are rightfully getting back to REITs and bidding up prices.

Below, we discuss each of these factors one by one, and finally, we outline a few hidden opportunities that you may have missed.

Good News #1: A Vaccine is Coming

Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA), and AstraZeneca (AZN) have released very encouraging interim results, and emergency use applications already have been made.

Many countries expect to start vaccinations in a few weeks if all goes according to plan. Many still fear that we could suffer another setback, but note that are another >25 vaccines in phase 2 or 3 trials at the moment. Therefore, it appears likely that we will soon have a vaccine:

The vaccine is the "exit plan" to this health crisis. It will allow businesses to fully reopen and people to return to their regular habits. This is much bigger news than the risk of lockdowns, which are only temporary in nature.

Good News #2: The Election Uncertainty is Fading

The REIT market was very volatile leading up to the election as it created a lot of uncertainty. But now, the transition has begun, and the uncertainty is slowly fading away. Many are disappointed about the outcome, but that's the case in every election.

The good news here is that President-Elect Biden's policies are pro-REITs in many respects:

Increasing corporate taxes would make the tax-exemption of the REIT structure even more valuable.

Removing the 1031 exchange rule would give REITs a competitive advantage when buying new properties.

Stricter regulation and higher taxes on giant e-commerce firms like Amazon (AMZN) would even the playing field for brick-and-mortar retailers.

Raising or eliminating the SALT deductions would lower the incentives to move away from high-tax states where many REITs are heavily invested.

Finally, even greater deficit spending will trap central banks into keeping rates lower for longer, which is a major catalyst for the REIT sector.

Overall, we think that Biden's policies would push more capital to the REIT sector, and cause valuation multiples to expand.

A Biden or Trump presidency does not make REITs "poor or fantastic" investments, but the point here is to show that REITs should be fine under the new administration.

Good News #3: People Have Not Changed How They Behave

One of the biggest fears early into this crisis was that the lockdowns would change people's behavior and lead to the demise of retail and hospitality properties.

Today, we are learning that it isn't the case.

Human natures does not change easily and we remain social creatures. Even despite the risk of catching the virus, most people want to go out to socialize whether it's at a cafe, restaurant, mall, or even a movie theater.

Most people are not satisfied living, working, and shopping from home:

People want to go out, even if it isn't needed in today's digitized world.

Class A malls REITs Macerich (MAC) and KlePierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) have noted that their malls are already back to ~90% of pre-crisis sales.

That's even as we go through a severe financial crisis with high unemployment, no vaccine, people locked inside, and no tourism.

High-quality malls have nearly fully recovered, and so have other brick-and-mortar sales:

During every crisis, people say the four most dangerous words of investing: "This time is different." Yet, they are always wrong because human nature does not change.

Good News #4: Rent Collection Rates Are Back to Normal

REITs collapsed in late March because tenants skipped rent payments when the world went on lockdowns.

Since then, we have reopened the economy, and despite some hiccups, rent collection rates have recovered back to ~100% in most property sectors:

Industrial

Office

Apartments

Manufactured Housing

Health Care

Net Lease

Etc...

The only two property sectors that are not quite there yet are malls and open-air shopping centers. But even they are quickly recovering. Malls have reported >80% rent collection rates and open-air shopping centers are even higher at >90%.

Good News #5: Interest Rates Are Now at 0%

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, interest rates are now down to 0% and this is a game-changer for REITs.

First off, it will allow REITs to refinance their debt and immediately boost cash flow.

Secondly, it will lead to higher investment spreads and faster growth.

And finally, it will force investors to shift from treasuries and bonds into high-yielding alternatives, and as more capital chases a limited number of REITs, prices will get bid up, and yields will compress.

Right now, the yield spread between REITs and the 10-year Treasury is at a near-10 year high:

Historically, when the yield spreads were so high, it has always been a good time to invest in REITs:

Will this time be different?

We doubt it. Yield spreads have historically been very good at predicting future returns because they dictate capital flows.

When you only get a 0.8% yield from treasuries, but you can get a 5% yield from REITs, capital flows to REITs, it leads to a bidding of share prices, and yield compression to a more reasonable spread.

As this happens, many REITs still offer 50-100% upside potential even after the recent run-up, and for this reason, we continue to buy more shares of REITs at High Yield Landlord.

We see two main types of opportunities to profit from this repricing:

Opportunity #1: REITs with very low long leases and high cap rate compression potential.

That's the key in today's low interest rate / slow growth world. The longer the lease, the better as it makes the REIT more comparable to a bond, which then results in more yield compression potential.

Net lease, healthcare and industrial REITs are a great examples of that and this is why we invest so heavily in them. It's not a coincidence that over a quarter of our Core Portfolio is invested in net lease REITs with >10 years remaining on leases. STORE Capital (STOR) is one example among many others:

Opportunity #2: REITs that own hated property types and trade at enormous discounts to NAV due to false narratives.

The best examples here include Class A malls, office buildings, hotels, urban apartment communities and grocery stores. Most of them trade today at 40%-80% discounts to the fair value of their assets. Even if they don't enjoy as much cap rate compression, they are positioned for large appreciation as the market realizes that these assets aren't going anywhere.

It may seem hard to believe, but we think that several of these REITs are today worth a multiple of their current share prices. A great example would be Macerich (MAC), which trades at an estimated 70% discount to NAV.

Closing Note:

REITs Will Hit New All-Time Highs Before You Know It

A lot of investors make the mistake of extrapolating the recent results far into the future. They see headlines of missed rent payments and quickly assume that REITs are headed for great trouble.

The reality is of course very different. The near-term prospects remain uncertain, but the long therm outlook is very attractive for REIT investors:

Valuations reamin historically low.

Fundamentals have already recovered to the most part.

And interest rates are now at 0%, which is a major catalyst for REITs.

As increasingly many investors feel comfortable inventing in REITs, we expect yields to compress, and REITs to hit new-all-time-highs. This may be your last chance to buy REITs before they fully recover.

What Are We Buying?

