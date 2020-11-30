AnaptysBio is currently sitting on a safe $338M in cash and is expected to get another $60M from the GSK-collaborations' new-amendment and royalty structure leaving risk strictly concerning the science.

AnaptysBio has 7 clinical-stage therapeutics: 4 wholly-owned including the promising Imsidolimab (Phase 2) and the not-so-promising Etokimab (Phase 2), as well as one GSK-therapeutic expected to get approval in 4Q 2020.

Introduction: What is AnaptysBio?

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) is a $675M mid-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immunology therapeutics based around emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology. AnaptysBio develops principally antibody therapeutics based on their claimed-expertise in somatic hypermutation, in vitro tailored antibody generated from B-cells.

Founded in 2005 and based in California, AnaptysBio has since developed several great partnerships including with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) generating $8M in 2019 revenues, $15M in 9M 2020 on top of $374.5M in cash and equivalents allowing operational funding through at least into 2023.

Products/Pipeline: AnaptysBio is developing 7 clinical-stage therapeutics with 4 from their pipeline being wholly-owned target programs, Imsidolimab (Phase 2), Etokimab (Phase 2), ANB030 (Phase 1), and ANB032 ("IND"), focused on modulating therapeutic targets genetically associated with inflammatory disorders. AnaptysBio is developing 4 therapeutics for GSK and 2 for BMY. AnaptysBio is running a unique strategy of multiple trials for various targets simultaneously across its therapeutic line; which may or may not prove valuable; however, they seem to have the cash for it after incorporating partnership support.

Management/Strategy: AnaptysBio's new c-suite management has done quite well thus far after the recruitment of a new Chief Medical Officer (in 2020), Chief Financial Officer (2020), and Chief Operating Officer (2018). Together the team has developed a large cash basis funding operations through 2023, advanced a large clinical pipeline with promising therapeutic indications tied to specific multi-trial therapeutics while advancing promising partnerships. To date, owing to the CEO's expertise from Maxygen, AnaptysBio has brought in $160M in partnership revenues with an impressive line-up all while maintaining upside on two fronts: royalties from GSK and wholly-owned therapeutics which complement each other. Now below is a little background on the CEO:

CEO: Hamza Suria, MS/MBA, is a partnership specialist brought in to lead AnaptysBio in 2011. He was responsible for developing their basic platform technology into AnaptysBio's 7 promising clinical-stage therapeutics. Before AnaptysBio, he worked at Maxygen covering partnership management for next-gen protein therapeutics in oncology, hematology, and autoimmunity with notable names such as Roche, Sanofi, and Bayer amongst others.

Share price change under his leadership (IPO 2017-Present): 46% | CAGR: 10%

Other Management Updates:

AnaptysBio recruited a new Cheif Medical Officer, Dr. Paul Lizzul, in July 2020 from Amgen

AnaptysBio recruited a new Chief Operating Officer in August 2018

AnaptysBio recruited Dennis Mulroy as Chief Financial Officer in July 2020

Financial position: AnaptysBio is currently sitting on $338M in cash and is still in the clinical phases, but with several GSK-supported therapeutics entering and completing Phase 3 in 2020 and internal wholly-owned therapeutics in Phase 2, it becomes clear that AnaptysBio's financial position will improve. With a promising 4Q 2020, analysts estimate that revenues will increase from 2019's $8M to $71.6M in 2020 (796% y/y).

Revenues are estimated to decline slightly in 2021 to $29M after 2020's milestone payments were collected. Some analysts are expecting that profitability will proceed during the fiscal year 2025 and remain thereafter on top of revenues at $159M post-commercialization of AnaptysBio's mid-stage pipeline. It seems profit-oriented investors will be playing for the longer term, but the short-term upside will be therapeutic results-based.

Risk discussion: AnaptysBio is certainly not without risk, as each partnership can always be adjusted or canceled and therapeutics can fail at even Phase 3 causing detrimental double-digit share losses. Etokimab's Phase 2 trial for Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps is currently high-risk after 8-weeks did not confirm investor beliefs regarding efficacy and announcements in 4Q 2020 have the potential to damage a significant therapeutic opportunity for AnaptysBio.

Etokimab's clinical-trial for eosinophilic asthma was postponed due to atopic dermatitis's results and will proceed if the Phase 2 trial for Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps shows more secure promise. Though $338M is a strong cash buffer, later-stage trials can be far more expensive increasing cash burn and requiring further capital infusions. The new C-suite executives and new headquarters transition in 2020 are also relatively untested leading to potential deviations in pace or progress for the therapeutic line and should be monitored.

Additionally, volatility in share prices is excessive in biotech stocks which relates to various safety and efficacy factors from clinical trial data readouts. In the case of negative readouts, shares will fluctuate and $12.06/share remains as the 52W low which could present a -53% downside if shares fell from current prices to these prices. Investors should understand that large pipelines can reduce product-specific risk, but not short-term fluctuations, and investors should be prepared to weather these changes.

Investment thesis: AnaptysBio remains to be an underfollowed but promising biotech investment. Analyst expectations are conservative relative to the sector multiples on this stock which underestimate the potential of AnaptysBio's Phase 2 antibody therapeutic Imsidolimab and AnaptysBio's GSK immuno-oncology collaboration for Dostarlimab which is projected to reach FDA approval in 4Q 2020 and EMA thereafter.

The associated milestone/royalty payments from GSK for Dostarlimab present a baseline 61% 1-year upside while Imsidolimab offers an even higher return. $338M in cash and $1M in debt are an ideal starting financial position for a mid-stage biotech that is approaching late-stage clinical trials and the partnership expertise from the CEO should provide confidence for commercialization.

Etokimab may bring some downside in the short term but it's far positively compensated by the upside potential of AnaptysBio's other therapeutics and royalties. The new management seems to be undergoing a transition in 2020 with new C-suite execs that bring a fresh start to a lagging stock. It seems to be the perfect time to review this underfollowed biotech. The author advises investors to be aware of a potential short-term share price downside if less-than-favorable outcomes arise from Etokimab, but should be ready for multi-year growth thereafter. With countless data readouts and trial initiations in 4Q 2020, investors should be carefully monitoring the changes upcoming and be ready to adapt their positions accordingly.

In summary, the author projects AnaptysBio as a "buy" at a 1-year price target of $41.28 (+61% upside).

Pipeline and partnerships (expanded):

Promising Internal Candidate (1): Imsidolimab (ANB019) is AnaptysBio's lead wholly-owned candidate for various Phase 2 therapeutic indications including generalized pustular psoriasis ("GPP"), palmoplantar pustulosis ("PPP"), EGFRi-mediated skin toxicity, and ichthyosis. Imsidolimab is an antibody treatment that inhibits the interleukin("IL")-36-receptor. In July 2020, the FDA granted Imsidolimab orphan drug designation for treating patients with GPP.

Targetted Indications:

GPP is a chronic life-threatening inflammatory rare disease that can lead to death from cardio-pulmonary failure, exhaustion, or infection and there are no approved therapies currently for the 3K US Patients. Imsidolimab's efficacy is a key differentiator while safety is a strong bonus as compared to existing therapies and should be monitored in clinical-trial results forthcoming.

PPP is the non-fatal version of pustular psoriasis (similar to the above condition) which leads to unsightly bumps and in severe cases pain enough to inhibit daily life. It affects approximately 150K US patients (approximately 2% of psoriasis cases).

EGFRi-Mediated Skin Toxicity is a bi-product of solid tumor treatment with inhibitors of epidermal growth factor ("EGFRi") and MAPK/ERK kinase ("MEKi"). Imsidolimab aims to treat the skin toxicities associated above resulting annually in roughly 60K patients (those being prescribed EGFRi and/or MEKi treatments) with the key differentiator being efficacy in severe grades of EGFRi/MEKi mediated acneiform rash.

Ichthyosis is a rare inherited dermatological disorder of dry-scaling skin. The approximate number of US patients is 6K (moderate-to-severe) and there are no approved therapies.

Data from Imsidolimab's phase 1 36-subject double-blinded placebo-controlled healthy volunteer trial was presented in 2018 with no dose-limiting toxicities but a few adverse events including headaches and upper respiratory tract infections (both 10/36). This was not enough to deter the trial from moving forward on various indications. Details of the trial can be found "here" or on the company's website.

Ongoing trials:

GPP's Phase 2 open-label trial (known as GALLOP) is an 8 patient 16-week study with the primary endpoint as a clinical response on the Clinical Global Impression scale on days 29 and 113 without rescue therapy. 6/8 reached the primary endpoint without rescue treatment by day 29 with 2/8 not meeting due to dropping out of the trial before day 29. AnaptysBio aims to report full-data from the GALLOP trial in 2021. Interim results are below:

Endpoint Baseline Day 8 Relative to Baseline Day 29 Relative to Baseline Improvement on CGI N/A 7 of 8 patients 6 of 8 patients mJDA-SI 9 -29% -54% Erythema with Skin Pustules(% body surface area) 24% -60% -94%

PPP's Phase 2 study (known as POPLAR) is a randomized placebo-controlled 50-patient trial with top-line data expected in Q1 2021.

EGFRi-mediated skin toxicity's Phase 2 study expected to start in Q4 2020

Ichthyosis's Phase 2 study is also expected to start in Q4 2020.

For more scientific results on Imsidolimab see AnaptysBio's scientific "publications."

Next Update: POPOLAR's top-line data expected in Q1 2021.

Promising Internal Candidate (2): Etokimab (ANB020) is AnaptysBio's second lead wholly-owned candidate for two Phase 2 therapeutic indications. Etokimab is an antibody therapeutic that inhibits IL-33, a pro-inflammatory cytokine associated with atopic diseases.

Data from Etokimab's Phase 1 trial showed in 2017 "favorable" safety profiles and pharmacodynamic properties. Data from this trial can be found "here."

Targeted Conditions:

Eosinophilic Asthma is a type of severe asthma that can be potentially fatal which affects 1.25M adults in the USA.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps ("CRSwNP") is a debilitating atopic disorder that affects 1.3M adults in the US with AnaptysBio estimating that the current standard-of-care inadequately services 400K of those patients.

Ongoing trials:

AnaptysBio has decided to terminate Atopic Dermatitis after top-line data from their Phase 2b study ("ATLAS") of Atopic Dermatitis which has triggered AnaptysBio to postpone the initiation of their planned Phase 2b for eosinophilic asthma, which aimed to be a randomized double-blinded placebo-controlled trial with 300-400 patients. The Phase 2b study for eosinophilic asthma will resume after the ongoing Phase 2 trial results of Etokimab in CRSwNP are analyzed.

CRSwNP's Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled trial (100 adult patients) of Etokimab for CRSwNP (ECLIPSE trial) is ongoing with recent 8-week top-line data from a week 8 interim analysis showing less-than-stellar results but will be further analyzed after reviewing week 16 primary endpoint.

Next Update: 4Q 2020 CRSwNP's Phase 2 16-W Update

Other therapeutic updates:

GSK's Dostarlimab for dMMR Endometrial Cancer is awaiting US BLA approval expected in H2 2020

GSK's Dostarlimab for dMMR Pan-Tumor is awaiting regulatory filing expected in H1 2021

ANB030, an anti-PD-1 therapeutic, is expected to report Phase 1 top-line data in mid-2021

ANB032, an anti-BTLA Modulator, is expected to complete IND Filing in Q4 2020

For more information on updates regarding science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see AnaptysBio's 3Q 2020 Presentation.

Financial position (expanded):

Revenue/costs: AnaptysBio anticipates an additional $75M in milestone payments in the next 18 months with royalties on top of that figure. Average analyst expectations for 2020 bring revenue to $71M up from $15M at 9M 2020. Investors may be concerned about the realism behind these growth figures, but it is realistic given the amended GSK agreement. The GSK amended agreement entitles AnaptysBio to 8% of Net Sales from Dostarlimab below $1B and 12%-25% of Net Sales above $1B with an additional one-time cash payment of $60M payable with 30 days of the date of the Amendment. A further breakdown of GSK milestone payments can be found "here." In terms of profitability, one analyst has assumed that 2025 is the year where AnaptysBio transitions to profitable biotech with EPS in 2025 estimated at $0.72/share and $1.68/share in 2026 growing thereafter, which the author thinks could come sooner.

Balance sheet composition: AnaptysBio is stable at $338M in cash

On a balance sheet basis, AnaptysBio is quite stable with $338M in cash as of 9M 2020, $1M in debt, and the anticipated +$60M from the GSK agreement. With consistent progress, investors shouldn't be concerned over AnaptysBio's capital resources and could reasonably assume that unless their pipeline ambitions expand, capital infusions are unnecessary and shareholder dilutions unlikely. On a price/book basis, AnaptysBio doesn't compare yet to the sector (1.87x vs 4.14x), but with their heavy pipeline and promising partnerships, there are no concerns here.

Valuation: 1-year target of 61% upside is likely

On a valuation basis, Biotech investing becomes complex and far too conservative when you use sensible and accurate metrics in the short term. Outlined above is a conservative valuation using analyst expectations for AnaptysBio which outline a likely 12% upside in 2020, and a 61% upside in 2021. This is most likely too conservative, but it is a grounded valuation to give investors a perspective on what the "street" expects and to understand that AnaptysBio's forecasts (4.7x EV/Rev) are discounted compared to the industry (6.5x), highlighting a margin of safety.

What can also be gleaned from this analysis is that the weighted downside for 2020 is quite strong in a risk comparative analysis, highlighting a potential spike if AnaptysBio exceeds expectations from the results of the GALLOP study and the GSK Dostarlimab approvals in 4Q 2020. The author's opinion is that AnaptysBio will likely outperform both optimistic scenarios, but that 2021 seems to be the year more conservative investors will start picking up positions making 4Q 2020 an appropriate time to invest for the non-risk-averse.

The author expects a 1-year target of 61% upside is likely making 2021 a promising year for AnaptysBio investors.

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months):

GALLOP Study: GPP's End-Of-Phase 2 FDA meeting is expected to take place in Q4 2020 and aims to report full-data in 2021.

ECLIPSE: CRSwNP's Phase 2 16-W update expected in Q4 2020.

GSK's Dostarlimab for dMMR Endometrial Cancer is awaiting US BLA approval expected in H2 2020.

ANB032, an anti-BTLA Modulator, is expected to complete IND Filing in Q4 2020

EGFR-mediated skin toxicity's Phase 2 study expected to be initiated in Q4 2020

Ichthyosis's Phase 2 study is also expected to be initiated in Q4 2020.

POPLAR: PPP's Phase 2 study is expected to report top-line data in Q1 2021.

GSK's Dostarlimab for dMMR Pan-Tumor is awaiting regulatory filing expected in H1 2021

Conclusion:

To summarize, AnaptysBio is a promising biotech that is relatively discounted to the potential that it holds, primarily in its Phase 2 antibody therapeutic Imsidolimab and its GSK immuno-oncology collaboration for Dostarlimab which is projected to reach US approval in 4Q 2020. The associated milestone/royalty payments from GSK for Dostarlimab offer a baseline upside of 61% by FYE 2021 while Imsidolimab offers an even higher return leading up to 2025.

$338M in cash and $1M in debt offer a stable financial position to launch from and the downside from Etokimab is capped by the stronger upside potential of other AnaptysBio therapeutics. The new management seems to understand the 2020 transition to royalty payments and late-stage clinical developments relying heavily on the CEO's experience in pharmaceutical partnerships and their necessary assistance in commercialization. The author advises investors to be aware of a potential short-term share price downside if less-than-favorable outcomes arise from Etokimab, but should be ready for multi-year growth thereafter. 4Q 2020 is the key quarter to watch.

In summary, the author projects AnaptysBio as a "buy" at a 1-year price target of $41.28 (+61% upside).

