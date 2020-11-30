Risks to your buy case center on the recovery of net interest margin, but it should move in the right direction reasonably soon.

The pure value play is still available: cheap 'normalized' P/E and nice peer-relative comps out in 2022.

Citigroup (C) is the most attractive large bank stock in the US. I am long the stock and have added to the position.

In September I wrote a couple of articles based around the idea that C could double. The stock is up 18% since the first of these, and the thesis remains intact. Investors can happily add here.

Top down, we have had good news.

The major question all investors have to answer at some point lies in front of us - namely whether inflation after the COVID-19 crisis has passed will be higher or lower than in the previous cycle. For banks this will determine interest margins, cost bases and how may impact how they sell their products.

Still, news flow has been reasonably good. Progress around coronavirus vaccines and a modest improvement in market interest rates have helped C start its recovery.

And payrolls data has confirmed the economy continues to recover, despite the uncertainties that persist.

Although the ramp up in government debt has been alarming, and is pretty much a global concern now, I continue to think economies can snap back reasonably well when the recovery comes due to the supportive actions taken by governments and the soundness shown by the banking system in combination with this.

The other caveat to the slowly improving outlook lies outside the US. Could there be a major financial crisis in an EU country or perhaps in the UK, which faces elevated uncertainty due to its exit from the European Union in early 2021? Bank stocks generally take a hit when something big goes wrong somewhere in the world, even if they are not directly impacted at the bottom line. I bear this in mind when thinking about all my bank holdings at present, though my base case is for continued recovery and a potential boom in the second half of next year.

Citi is cheap

Bottom-up, C's valuation both in an absolute sense and vs. peers. Citi offers an earnings yield of 14.5% on consensus 2023 EPS, most or all of which I assume will be paid out in dividends or buybacks, assuming economic recovery. The current dividend yield is 3.6%, which is not to be overlooked in a zero-rate world.

All big four banks' share prices remain below their pre-COVID-19 levels, and C and Wells Fargo (WFC), the cheap ones, markedly so.

C offers >50% upside if it can catch up with BAC, and that's before a wider rerating of the sector may add some useful beta. The original double thesis remains intact.

Source: Nasdaq Consensus EPS forecasts, Author Excel

Be aware of risks to the consensus earnings outlook

Let's check the value first. Citi, like all banks, has had some gyrations in its income statement this year with rapid gear changes in different income streams and elevated provisioning charges due to the pandemic. But the stock was hit harder than two of its major peers back in March. And, bearing that in mind, its revenue has held up remarkably well. Wells Fargo data in the next chart is adjusted for exceptional items. All revenue data is indexed from Q319.

Source: Quarterly company data, Author Excel

In fact, looking at the revenue data cumulatively for the first nine months of the year, you can see something very interesting. Citi's total revenue has held up just as well as that of the mighty JPMorgan (JPM).

Source: Quarterly company data, Author Excel

One reason for C's performance in March this year being so much worse than that of JPM and Bank of America, may have been the anticipation of higher provisioning charges at C.

C operates with a higher net interest margin than peers, which just reflects its business mix and emerging market exposures in its consumer division, and it always gives more back in provision charges against its loan book. As we can see, provision costs over the nine months of the year did cost C more of its revenue than was the case in peers, though note too that the charge came down in the third quarter to a near normal level (given by the first nine months of 2019), which was the pattern in other banks.

Source: Quarterly company data, Author Excel

In the context of an economic recovery, this is fine. C's revenue is resilient and its bottom line should snap back well if provision charges remain around this level of revenue.

The third quarter of 2020 gave us EPS of $1.4. If you extrapolate that across a full year, you get $5.6. Consensus forecasts for 2021 look for $5.48 per share, then a strong improvement in 2022 to get us to $8.28.

The 2021 forecast is easy to understand and is conservative - just more of the same from 3Q this year. What about 2022?

The third and fourth quarters of 2019 gave us EPS of, respectively, $2.08 and $2.18, both of which are the kind of run rate you would need to see for 2022 to return the forecast $8.28 for the full year.

OK, so one immediate difference is that 3Q this year saw elevated non-interest expenses with another $500m books in 'others', which is unlikely to repeat. Absent this, EPS would have been $1.6 ($6.4 annualized). After this, two factors can help C get EPS back over $8 per share.

The first of these is share buybacks, which have been suspended by the regulator through the end of the year. They should be back by 2022 and will help. As a reminder, C reduced shares sharply from early 2016 to 2020. This activity should resume once the pandemic is behind us. The chart below shows the share count in billions.

Source: Macrotrends

The second - and more important from a fundamental point of view - is recovery of revenue. C's non interest revenue has overall gone up during the pandemic due mainly to volatility in the financial markets, from which it profits as a market maker. If you hold C here, you should be aware that one risk to its revenue going forward is this elevated volatility driven trading income ebbs away, which is what occurred in the third quarter, before rates move up sufficiently for net interest income to make up the difference.

To my mind, this eventuality would be OK, because it would reflect a stable macro-economic backdrop. C is inexpensive on core earnings and vs. peers, so would keep rerating with the sector anyway.

Like any income line in any company, net interest income in a bank reflects both volume and margin movements. Volume is in good shape in most banks due to deposits flowing in thanks to reduced spending and government support. Average interest earning assets at C grew from $1.8tr in 3Q19 to $2.06tr in 3Q19.

Against this C's net interest revenue as a percentage of interest earning assets fell from 2.56% to 2.03% over the year to Q320. That is a 20% contraction.

Now, of the volumes of assets that earn interest revenue (which is most of the balance sheet) the ones hardest it over the course of 2020 should be the first to come back in terms of contribution as rates rise.

The shortest dated assets in C's book are Interbank assets and resale/purchase agreements. Loans have held up relatively well due to delayed repricing or fixed rate status.

Source: Company Quarterly Data and Author Excel

Interbank and resale assets are chunky parts of the earning assets book:

Source: Company Quarterly Data and Author Excel

A play on rates?

Bank stocks generally will do well in the recovery stage of the cycle as growth estimates increase and rates and inflation expectations go up with them. To some extent, the right direction of travel is all holders of C need on the question of its net interest margin, if they are in for the medium term.

Investors also need to remember the school of thought that is looking for an inflationary phase after the pandemic has receded. I am not in this camp and find a lot of this narrative to serve gold or crypto currency interests. I think the velocity of money will not pick up enough for the increased money supply to drive a sustained rise in prices. It is for this reason that I am personally more long REITs at the moment than banks.

I could be wrong, of course, and banks should benefit if inflation data ticks up in 2021 - and remember, initially, inflation would be a welcome sign of recovery in the economy. I will be monitoring all inflation data very closely and if I see my fundamental case change you will be the second to know after I switch some of my REIT book to banks. As well as your favorite macro commentators on Seeking Alpha, this article by Martin Wolf at the Financial Times is a good place to start reading about this theme if you have not already done so.

Conclusion

Your takeaways are as follows:

The value case for C remains intact, both absolute and relative to peers

Revenue in the last three quarters has been as strong as that of JPM. C's revenue is now battle tested.

Provision expenses are following the pattern you would want to see at this stage of a recovery. This can reverse if the economy dips again, but is on the path to normalization.

2022 consensus EPS makes C look very attractive. Risks concern the recovery of net interest margin, but this should start its improvement soon.

I am long C. It is one of my stronger positions this month.

