The stock isn't cheap at 10x 2021 revenue estimates, but CloudMD is likely to ride the telehealth momentum higher.

Due to surging telehealth demand caused by COVID-19, CloudMD Software & Services (OTCPK:DOCRF) is playing in the right business segment. The Canadian company is busy acquiring companies in the telemedicine sector with a hybrid focus on software and physician clinics. My investment thesis is bullish on the stock rallying on momentum, but CloudMD faces a volatile 2021 due to positive vaccine news.

Image Source: CloudMD website

Hybrid Approach

While the company is called CloudMD Software & Services, the business plan has involved buying low-margin clinics with a slant towards offering telehealth services to patients. Some of the more recent acquisitions tilt towards digital platforms, but one does need to question the value proposition of integrating various different platforms such as the recently acquired iMD patient engagement software.

For Q2, the business only generated revenues of C$460K for digital services. The vast majority of the revenues came from low margin medical clinics where physician costs eat up a large portion of the revenues. Those revenues were up 223% to C$2.3 million due mainly to acquisitions in the past year.

CloudMD had very small gross margins of only 42%, so investors need to keep this in mind considering the telehealth focus isn't a large portion of the business so far. For Q2, the company produced an adjusted EBITDA loss of C$2.0 million in part due to higher marketing expenses for entering Ontario and acquisition activities.

If telehealth remains hot in 2021, the market might not focus much on the financials other than fast revenue growth.

Acquisition Machine

At the end of August, CloudMD had a business with annualized revenue base of ~C$23.0 million based on binding term sheets. The closed acquisitions pushed revenues to C$16.0 million for a company with a C$11.2 million run rate following Q2 results. In essence, the business was set to double just on deals alone.

Typically, the market doesn't really care as the method of growth is irrelevant to traders in the short run. Trading algorithms and such pick up on the strong reported growth rates without any attention to how those growth rates are obtained.

Since reporting Q2 results on August 31, CloudMD has announced the following deals:

Snapclarity - Digital mental health platform costing up to C$7.0 million.

iMD Health Global - Patient engagement software provider for C$10.0 million with revenues of C$1.2 million.

Canadian Medical Directory - Largest directory of doctors and medical professionals for C$1.95 million to acquire C$450,000 of revenues.

Medical Confidence - Health care navigation platform costing C$6.0 million for C$2.0 million in revenues.

HumanaCare - EAP solution for mental and physical wellness support costing C$17.5 million for revenues of C$3.3 million.

Re:Function Health Group - Rehabilitation clinic network with 8 clinics and 37 specialists costing C$8.0 million for C$5.8 million of revenues.

In total, CloudMD has announced six acquisitions in the last three months since reporting Q2 results on August 31. The deals are estimated to add at least C$11 million in annual revenues on top of the C$23 million estimates for deals pending prior to August 31. The company that reported C$2.8 million in revenues is now a business potentially with C$34+ million in annualized revenues or C$8.5 million in quarterly revenues just from closing announced deals. A bunch of small analysts have the consensus revenue estimates for 2021 up at C$41.1 million

Source: CloudMD October 2020 presentation

Based on telehealth growth and all of the announced deals, CloudMD is likely to achieve such revenue targets next year. Due to analysts not fully keeping up with all of the closed deals, the company could easily beat official analyst estimates for this reason alone which is part of the momentum a stock can gain in such a scenario.

The biggest question for an outside investor is how CloudMD can cobble all of these different platforms and clinics into an integrated cloud platform offering superior telemedicine services. The company already has plenty of competition in the space with Teledoc Health (TDOC), Amwell (AMWL) and others.

The company lists a fully diluted share count of 165 million shares for a market cap of $302.0 million. Back on November 9, CloudMD raised C$37.26 million selling 15.5 million shares at C$2.40 per share. The deal included 1.1 million broker warrants exercisable at C$2.40 per share.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock trades at close to 10x 2021 revenue estimates. CloudMD isn't exactly cheap and investors face the risk that COVID-19 vaccines cause the momentum surrounding telehealth to cool next year. CloudMD likely heads higher over time, but investors should only trade this stock until the company proves the ability to integrate a vast array of different businesses focused on telehealth.

