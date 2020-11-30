German Dividend Aristocrats - The 2020 Update

16 companies (+6) have raised their distributions for 10 or more years.

There are 53 (-1) identified Dividend Aristocrats in Germany as of November 2020.

The German Dividend Aristocrats (GDA) have been updated - this is the 2020 version.

Introduction

Wow. What a year.

I would never have thought that so much can happen on the stock market in one year. While COVID is still a problem we have faced declining stock courses (or should I say: crashing?) in springtime. And there was a fast recovery of many stocks including a real rally of tech stocks.

But what about our German dividend companies?

It was a really tough year: there were many general meetings which have been delayed. They were hold later in a virtual way. Many dividends have been frozen. Some cut. And some have been completely cancelled.

Therefore I am a bit late this year. But again: better late than never.

Here we go.

It`s been four years now that I introduced this new source for dividend growth investors. There have been updates the past years. You can check out the original articles:

This list is for informational purpose only. I am not going to create a portfolio out of all these companies. It should be a helping hand for investors who are seeking more international exposure. As you know: international diversification can help dividend growth investors reduce risk and enhance total return.

The German Dividend Aristocrats - a short definition

The definition of the selection is given by its name:

"German":

I have included stocks from companies which are based in Germany (headquarters in Germany) plus companies which are listed at one of the German stock exchanges but based outside of Germany (headquarters not in Germany). Nearly all of the companies in the list belong to the first group ("German" companies).

"Dividend":

The compilation includes only companies that pay dividends. This shows a significant difference from the situation in the United States: First, it is not self-evident that companies pay dividends. Secondly, German companies usually pay an annual dividend (and not quarterly). That means there is only one distribution over the year. The main dividend season in Germany is from April to June when most general meetings are held.

"Aristocrats":

Aristocrats are all "noble" companies that have not reduced the dividend for at least 10 years. The term "aristocrats" therefore is expanded; it does not only include the dividend increasers. The reason is simple: in Germany there are hardly any companies that do this for decades. Therefore it also includes companies that have maintained their dividend.

My analysis goes back to the year 2000 - please check out the original article for explanation.

The main results for the year 2020

The German Dividend Aristocrats are an exclusive group of German stocks that have not reduced their distributions for at least 10 years. I will call them the "GDA" as a short synonym At the moment (November 2020) there are 53 companies included

Once again I have increased the number of underlying stocks for analysis: the number of checked companies now includes a total of 195 analyzed stocks. 144 of them paid a dividend in 2020 for fiscal year 2019 (you know that in Germany the dividend is paid annually in almost all companies). 38 companies completely cut their dividend which is a significant increase to 2019 (+26). The reason for this is the worldwide corona pandemic. Most companies were very careful and held their money together. Banks in Germany in particular responded to the ECB's call not to pay dividends.

The average numbers for 2020 are:

Average number of years of dividends increased: 2.01 (3.13 in 2019)

Average number of years of dividends maintained: 5.12 (6.85 in 2019)

Average number of years of dividends paid: 9.70 (11.22 in 2019)

Average Dividend Yield: 1.93% (2.93% in 2019)

And now let's break down the number of companies and their dividend increases:

Raised dividend (5 to 9 years): 24 companies (+6)

Raised dividend (10+ years): 16 companies (+5)

Maintained dividend (5 to 9 years): 27 companies (-38)

Maintained dividend (10+ years): 53 companies (-1)

Here is the GDA 2020 (53 companies in alphabetical order):

Source: own research, stock prices from November 2020, dividends paid in 2020

The GDA now shows 53 companies which is one less than last year.

New to the list are:

Airbus (OTC: EADSF

All for One Group

BASF (OTC: BASFY

Brenntag (OTC: BNTGF

Dr. Hoenle (OTC:DRHNF)

GEA Group (OTC: GEAGF

Gerresheimer (OTC: GRRMF

Infineon (OTC: IFNNF

KPS (OTC: KPSGF

Mensch und Maschine

Villeroy & Boch

Off the list are (all because of a dividend cut):

Axel Springer (OTC: AXELF

CTS Eventim (OTC: CEVMF

Dt. Euroshop (OTC: DHRPY

Edding

Fielmann (OTC: FLMNY

Fraport (OTC: FPRUF

Freenet (OTC: FRTAF

HeidelbergCement (OTC: HDELY

OHB (OTC: OHBTF

Rational (OTC: RATIY

Sartorius (OTC: SOAGY

Syzygy

The following 16 companies have raised their dividend for 10-plus years (in alphabetical order):

Airbus (OTC: EADSF

BASF (OTC: BASFY

Bechtle (OTC: BECTY

Brenntag (OTC: BNTGF

CEWE

Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUF)

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS)

Fuchs Petrolub ( OTCPK:FUPBY)

Gerresheimer (OTC: GRRMF

Isra Vision (OTC: IRAVF

MBB Industries

SAP (NYSE: SAP

Stratec Biomedical (OTC:SBMDY)

Symrise (OTC: SYIEF

VIB Vermögen AG (OTC: VIBVY

VTG

The Top Stocks

To come to concrete recommendations for further research I have created two so-called top lists: Dividend-Increasers and Dividend-Maintainers.

The rules for these two lists are as follows:

Dividend-Increasers:

At least 5 years of raised dividends

At least 3% dividend yield

Sorted by descending dividend yield

The highest yielding German Dividend-Increasers are:

Source: own research, stock prices from November 2020, dividends paid in 2020

Dividend-Maintainers:

At least 10 years of maintained dividend

At least 3% dividend yield

Sorted by descending dividend yield

The highest yielding German Dividend-Maintainers are:

Source: own research, stock prices from November 2020, dividends paid in 2020

Conclusion

There were some dividend cuts in 2020. Despite all this, the number of companies that have maintained their dividend for at least 10 years has grown.

My own dividend portfolio hast suffered a little bit from cuts - but overall I am about the same level as last year.

I am curious if next year will be a better year for dividend investors in Germany. But I am not sure. Some companies (i.e. banks, insurances) are still suffering from COVID19 and low interest rates.

Some important additional information for you, the readers:

The complete selection of the GDA (German Dividend Aristocrats) is work in progress. Updates and upgrades will be added every year. I will keep posting any news here on Seeking Alpha.

The GDA might be a good starting point for anyone who is interested in more international diversification.

Let me give you some quick information for non-German investors: there is a German tax on all dividends, which is called "Abgeltungssteuer." This tax is automatically deducted by the banks or online brokers. It is exactly 26.375% (25% tax and an additional 1.375% as special tax we Germans have to pay since the reunification). For US investors it is limited to 15% by tax treaty between US and Germany. For US IRAs there is no German dividend tax by treaty amendment.

Important information: I have created this list on my own. The data source for all the data is direct contact to the investor relations teams of the companies. In some cases where I did not get any answer to my questions I got the information from the company website and/or further web research.

I am looking forward to reading your comments. I am happy to have your feedback to improve the compilation. Let me know if there is anything you miss. Thanks for reading, and also even more thanks for commenting.

