Delek Group Ltd. (DGRLY) CEO Idan Wallace on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCPK:DGRLY)

Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

November 30, 2020, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Idan Wallace - CEO

Yossi Gvura - Deputy CEO and CFO, Delek Drilling

Limor Gruber - Head of IR

Limor Gruber

Hello, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining Delek Group's Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. My name is Limor Gruber and I am the Head of Investor Relations. We published our third quarter financial statements late last week and the reports can be found on our Web site at ir.delek-group.com/financial-results-center.

With me in the room today are the company’s Chairman of the Board, Gabriel Last; our CEO, Idan Wallace; Deputy CEO and CFO, Tamir Polikar; the company’s Chief Legal Advisor, Leora Pratt Levin; and the company’s Head of M&A and Business Development, Niv Sarne. From Delek Drilling, joining us today is Yossi Gvura, Deputy CEO and CFO.

A recording of the call will be available on our Web site later today. The call will start with opening remarks from our CEO, Idan Wallace, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Please note the opening remarks will be accompanied by a short presentation, which we distributed a short while ago and can be also found on our Web site at ir.delek-group.com/investor-presentations.

Before we start, I would like to refer you to the company’s Safe Harbor statement. Some of the information that we are providing during this conference call may include forward-looking statements. These are various important factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

I would like to hand over the call to Idan Wallace, the company's CEO. Idan, please.

Idan Wallace

Thank you, Limor. Hello, everyone. Today, we are analyzing the Group's performance in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020, perhaps one of the most challenging periods the world has known in the last decade and we too at Delek Group faced complex challenges during this period of time. Despite the period challenges, the Q3 financial statements that we've published last Thursday are strong proof to the quality of our core assets and the value they create for Delek Group.

The results also reflect the efforts we have invested since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to improve the Group’s financial position seen amongst things [ph] and the significant reduction in the Group's financial debt from NIS 9.3 billion at the end of 2019 to NIS 6.3 billion just prior to the publication of the financial statements, so a drop of almost 3 billion of financial debt in nine months.

So over the last nine months, we were highly focused on our key objectives to improve liquidity and improve the Group's financial positioning while meeting all our obligations. We've said all along that we will be judged on the bottom line, on the results we'll achieve, on the deals we'll be able to complete and on meeting our obligations.

The financial statements we’ve published last week express our many efforts and actions over the last nine months that facilitated the bottom line of the financial statements. It shows a sharp increase in the Group’s revenues in the quarter to NIS 1.7 billion as compared with NIS 566 million in the parallel quarter, a sharp increase in operating profit to NIS 742 million as compared with NIS 237 million in the parallel quarter, and an increase of almost 130% in profitability to 149 million.

Now with your permission, as Limor mentioned, we've distributed the presentation and we will now turn to the presentation, which summarizes all the actions we've carried out over the last nine months and the results of the Q3 financial statements that we published on last Thursday.

So let's start with Slide 3, which summarizes the significant measures we carried out in the last nine months. We succeeded in reaching an agreement with the banks and our bondholders, carried out a series of transactions with great success to strengthen the capital and improve liquidity, the transaction we carried out and completed together with dividends from subsidiaries have generated to date approximately NIS 3 billion which has been used for repayment of principal and interest payment on the company's debentures on due date and in older as well as a fully payment of the obligation to the secured bank.

So as of today, Delek Group is left with no debt to the financial system, apart from the balance of only $7 million funding of a subsidiary from a foreign bank. Repayment of the debt to the banking system has facilitated the release of the Delek Drilling units that were pledged to the banks and pledging 40% of them to the debenture holders.

The bottom line is that we’ve proved that we can carry out major complex transactions at prices that reflect the value of these assets not withstanding short – and I must say even very short timetable, as in the case of Delek Israel for instance, where we had to close an alternative deal within 24 hours after the initial transaction couldn't take place.

Now if we move forward to Slide 4, you can see comprehensive details of all the transactions we’ve carried out in recent months in an extremely short timeframe, most of which have already been completed. Today details, as I’ve said, have generated for the company over NIS 3 billion and in the coming month, we are expecting further cash flows of several hundred million shekels. You can also see in this slide the dividends and other payments we've received in the last month from our subsidiaries.

In Slide 5, it presents the results of the efforts we've made. Full repayment of our obligation to the secured bank, in addition we've made repayment of principles to debenture holders on time and in older. And as you can see, the bottom line is that we've reduced our net financial debt by NIS 1.2 billion from the beginning of 2020 until today. This trend of reduction of financial debt is expected also to continue in 2021.

The action we carried out led to a sharp drop in the yields of our debentures as can be seen on Slide 6. This slide illustrates better than anything else the direct impact of our successful actions on the debentures. This is perhaps the real story; from my record level of hundreds of percent in some series of debentures just several months ago to it ranging between 60% and 44% as of the time of the report's publication date. Obviously in the last two weeks, we've also seen a change in the trend of the Group's share price, which increased by more than 65% in the last two weeks.

Now if we move to Slide 7, it shows the key holding of Delek Group after the completion of the transaction that was completed in the last couple of months, in the last nine months. And now as you can see, Delek is focused on the natural gas and oil market and it is important to note that in this chart, we haven't included our real estate assets or our housing and securities.

Now, if we move ahead to Slide 8, it presents the strong results of Delek Drilling, driven mainly by the start of the production of the Leviathan field and the significant export quantities from the field. The third quarter was characterized by very strong demand, both in the local market and in Egypt and Jordan, with a very strong recovery as compared with Q2, which sells volumes from the Leviathan field at 2.2 BCM in Q3 as compared with 1.5 BCM in the second quarter of 2020.

The cash flow produced by the gas field and in particular the Leviathan field and the successful refinancing of the field has allowed Delek Drilling to distribute a dividend of $65 million of which Delek Group shares came to NIS 120 million. Now Ithaca, our subsidiary that operated in North Sea, continues to report excellent operation performance and strong results and is creating true value for Delek Group as can be seen in Slide 9.

The company has an average production rate of 68,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first nine months of 2020 at the high end of the forecast published when the COVID-19 crisis broke out. In Q4, the company is also expecting similar production. The strong performance and Ithaca’s hedging program have led to growth of almost 5x in cash flow from current operations, even though it is slightly lower than the cash flow in Q2, mainly due to carrying out planned maintenance work over the summer that slightly reduced production and at the same time increased the production cost per barrel.

Nevertheless, the company still expects this average production cost of a barrel of oil equivalent will be around $15 in 2020. Ithaca’s strong cash flows allows both a significant reduction in net financial debt of 350 million compared to the end of 2019 and the distribution of a dividend of $120 million, of which $100 million at the beginning of November more than 3x the dividend we expected to receive in the cash flow forecast we published in the Q2 financial statements.

Now in Slide 10, it summarizes the excellent quarter the Delek Group enjoyed. Revenues and operating income tripled while net profit more than doubled. On account of the good performance of our subsidiaries, we've also enjoyed dividend flows of NIS 600 million from Delek Drilling and Ithaca in the quarter and throughout the year.

Slide 11 summarizes the expected developments and the main plans of Delek Group and its subsidiaries. Delek Drilling is advancing at the required pace to increases sales from Leviathan mainly for export, a segment that as I've said has pulled itself greatly during the last two quarters. Export volumes to Jordan and Egypt in the quarter are very close to those of the Israel Electricity Corporation.

Delek Drilling is also focusing on retaining a strong financial position and to allow an offering of part of its operation in London in the near future. Ithaca is focusing on optimization of operation both in respect of connecting new satellite fields at Captain in the Greater Stella area, which will let it maximize the potential of the reserves and resources of the field, and in respect of reducing our production costs. In parallel, we believe there will be a continued major reduction in financial debt.

Now at the Delek Group level, we are continuing our efforts to strengthen the capital structure and liquidity. As part of it, we are aiming to execute an equity transaction at Ithaca. This is expected to be a major milestone that can produce around NIS 1.4 billion based on the cash flow forecast we presented in the financial statements.

We are examining several possible plans to carry out such an equity transaction at Ithaca by way of a merger through Anadarko [ph] and offering a pre-IPO of any combination of some of these alternatives that will produce the desired result. And I believe that just as we succeeded to meet our forecast over the last nine months, despite the complex and the great market challenges, we will be able to achieve the desired results in this case as well.

So, to conclude, the positive news in recent weeks about the successful trials of a number of companies developing vaccine for COVID-19 and the expectation to start to vaccinate population in the first quarter of 2021 has led to a significant increase in oil prices with Brent prices up almost 30% since the beginning of November to $148 per barrel.

And at the same time, we are already seeing a sharp increase in Delek Group share price with an increase of over 65% in the last two weeks, and an increase of more than 70% in Delek Drilling share price. The continued recovery and exit from the COVID-19 crisis will represent the true base and a tailwind to continue the improvements at Delek Group and increasing the value of the Group's co-assets, Delek Drilling and Ithaca.

So, now I have Tamir Polikar, the Group’s CFO with me and the CFO of Delek Drilling, Yossi Gvura, and we will be pleased to answer any of your questions. Thank you very much.

Limor Gruber

Thank you, Idan. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will begin the Q&A session. I'll just give the instructions. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Chris Reimer from Barclays. Chris, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. I guess mine is directed more to Yossi. You have a solid level of export in 3Q significantly above the level we'd saw in the first half. Looking into 4Q and given that we're already at the end of November, what kind of quarter should we expect?

Yossi Gvura

Yes. Thank you. So we started the export towards Jordan and later on to Egypt in the beginning of the year, and [indiscernible] period of commissioning of the first two months. Unfortunately, by the end of February when we were introduced to the COVID-19 and then we saw a dramatic reduction in the volume to the three different jurisdictions; Israel, Jordan and Egypt. By the end of May, we started to see the recovering figures by the end of the third quarter, we have reached I would say almost full recovery. And we saw this from both Tamar and Leviathan 4.5 or 6 BCM, out of which to Jordan and Egypt 5.3, which is around our estimation which was published in July. And for the first quarter, we see potentially good demand from both Jordan and Egypt. Obviously, I can't go into details before we publish the financial statements. But according to what we expected and taking into account maybe the weather, I think that we are more or less in our projections, which again was published in July to sell around 7 BCM from Leviathan this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And being that it's the first quarter since close of the Chevron deal, have you been in touch with them? And would you expect the pace of investments to increase now that Chevron is on board?

Idan Wallace

Obviously, we are in touch with them and they are the operator of both projects, so we meet them quite a lot. I'm not sure that we see a massive change in the plan, but obviously we know that Chevron is very active mainly in Egypt and things could happen. But as of now we have no specific investment planned for 2021 which is the result of the Chevron purchase.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. That's it for me.

Limor Gruber

Thank you, Chris. Our next question comes from Patrick Soede from Reorg Research [ph]. Patrick, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, everyone. So looking at the projected cash flows, it seems that the Tamar field sale, the 22% interest isn't included. And I think that has to be completed by December 2021. I was just wondering what the reason was for excluding that or maybe I have the timeline wrong.

Limor Gruber

I'm sorry, Patrick, the Tamar – the divestment of Tamar is under Delek Drilling, our subsidiary. It's not under Delek Group. That's the reason why it's not in our forecast of cash flow.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then the second question would be that the proceeds from the Ithaca transaction in whatever form that is, that is – the proceeds from that first were used to repay the energy loan that’s placed on the Ithaca shares, and then the net amount is going to be used for what? Is it debt reduction or --?

Idan Wallace

Yes. It's going to be used for debt reduction, indeed.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Idan Wallace

Thank you.

Limor Gruber

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Perry Singhai [ph] from Palmerston Capital Management. Perry, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. This is in fact a follow up of the last question in terms of Ithaca.

Limor Gruber

Can you speak a little bit louder please and closer to the phone?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. This is in addition – follow up to the last question regarding Ithaca. You talked about releasing NIS 1.4 billion from a capital transaction. Is there any way you could give a sense of what it implies?

Limor Gruber

What would be the capital action you mean?

Unidentified Analyst

Exactly, without giving --

Idan Wallace

So as I said, Perry, we are currently reviewing several alternatives and conducting several negotiations on few fronts. So that's why I cannot identify the exact transaction that we are going to execute. But we are aiming, as I said, it is for a merger [indiscernible] investors or an IPO, pre-IPO. We believe that their momentum, the positive momentum that we've seen in the recent weeks including the improvement and the increase in the oil prices that we've seen in the market, especially since the beginning of November, is going to support such transaction, such an equity transaction. And of course, we shall repost based on the advance that we’ll have in any of the alternatives when it’s time to.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Idan Wallace

Thank you.

Limor Gruber

