While our estimated annualized returns have, as expected, been reduced due to shares rallying higher, LGEN continues to offer market-beating, double-digit annualized returns ahead.

Through the various structural and capital synergies that LGEN has been setting in place for years, the company has been able to deliver superior ROE.

Since our last report, shares have rallied by more than 35% as the market has realized the company's true value and robust dividend growth prospects.

In September, we published an article on Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY)(OTCPK:LGGNF), claiming that its 9% yield was a steal at that point and that investors were subject to annualized returns of around 20% going forward.

Since then, shares have rallied by more than 35% as the market has realized the company's true value and robust dividend growth prospects. In this article, we are referring to the stock's original LSE listing, which trades under the symbol LGEN.L

source: Google Finance

As a reminder, the company has delivered exceptional financials over the past decade, growing its EPS and DPS by double-digit rates. Combining LGEN's robust growth metrics and 9% yield covered by 1.8X its EPS, we couldn't have resisted but click the "Buy" button.

Source: Investor Presentation

Recent updates

Earlier in November, the company announced its medium-term plans, reassuring investors that its growth prospects should remain resilient going forward.

The company continues to see great growth prospects in its institutional retirement segment, which is LGEN's primary cash flow driver and has grown by an impressive CAGR of 21% over the past five years.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company aims to maintain its UK market leadership position and now focuses on growing its overseas market share. It aims to write £40-50bn of UK PRT (pension risk transfer) and $10bn of international PR, as it capitalizes on the global opportunity of more than £6.5tn of uninsured DB liabilities outstanding.

Source: Investor Presentation

Legal & General is also able to maximize its synergies' potential amongst its business segment. For example, the company is able to leverage the cash flows from its pension segment to funds its investment goals in its investment management segment. The company has been allocating capital in this way towards renewable energy infrastructure projects for years now, having £1.1B of its portfolio invested in clean energy.

This should be an additional positive catalyst in LGEN's future financial results, as the clean energy market has been snowballing over the past few months. As a result, we expect to see a significant increase in the company's book value when it releases its full-year results around March. For context, here is the performance of ICLN ETF as an indication of the industry's performance.

Source: Google Finance

An additional source of future inflows should be LGEN's retail pension segment, which has also been rapidly expanding over the past few years. As UK individuals have been seeking to achieve financial security in retirement, LGEN has currently achieved a market-leading position in UK individual annuities and lifetime mortgages. The company now aims to develop a comprehensive suite of products to meet all consumers' retirement needs, including wealth and healthcare, and expand internationally. Growth should remain resilient in its UK retail pension market, since 700,000 people will reach age 65 in the UK in 2020, rising to 900,000 in 2030. Source: Investor Presentation

Through the various structural and capital synergies that LGEN has been setting in place for years, the company has been able to deliver superior ROE. With management's plans to expand its operations while having been involved in allocating a significant amount of its capital towards renewables before the current frenzy began, we expect its robust prospects to be sustained going forward.

Source: Investor Presentation

New dividend growth plan and potential concerns

In our view, LGEN's management has not only be greatly directing the company over the past decade as proven by its solid EPS & DPS growth but has also developed excellent communication with its shareholders. In its latest investor update, management directly responded to some urgent issues that shareholders have raised recently.

Concern #1: The dividend will be cut

With LGEN holding its final dividend for the year flat, at £4.93p, combined with shares briefly trading near a double-digit yield, investors have been concerned about a potential dividend cut.

Response: As we had mentioned in our previous article, the dividend has been well-covered. To reassure investors, management announced a new dividend policy, aiming to grow its DPS in the mid-single digits (3%-6%) from next year, while it expects its EPS to grow at a faster pace, further increasing its already comfortable payout ratio.

Concern #2: Defaults will surge, causing a profit shortfall

Response: The company has experienced minimal default losses, amounting to a pocket change figure of £25M over the past 12 years. Around 98% of LGEN's portfolio contains investment-grade credit, including only 3% that is BBB-.

Concern #3: Brexit, combined with the UK and US economies shrinking in 2020 with low growth in 2021, will cause a reduction in earnings.

Response: The company has been planning for Brexit for over 4 years and has already mitigated exposure in its asset portfolio (only 22% of assets are UK corporate credit, many of which are multinationals). Additionally, LGEN has experienced minimal impact on operating profits in 2020 and doesn't expect much of an impact on our financials from Lockdown #2.

Updated investor return potential

Since shares have rallied by more than 35% from our previous report, expected returns should be humbled. The stock's yield has shifted from a hefty 9% to just 6.71% due to shares appreciating.

To re-estimate our investor expected returns, we are going to incorporate management's new EPS and DPS growth expectations. Keep in mind that LGEN's management has been historically prudent, never overstating its expectations. At its current plans to grow DPS by 3%-6%, we expect either the high figure to materialize (i.e., 6%) or, what we believe is most likely, the DPS to grow by around 7-8%. Not only is the coverage adequate, but a lower rate doesn't match LGEN's robust financial performance so far.

In any case, we'll stick with the 6% in our calculations to be prudent. In line with management expectations for a more prominent EPS growth, we are setting our EPS growth estimates at 8%.

Plugging in our expected growth rates, LGEN's current stock price of £257.4p, and a relevant range of potential valuation multiples, we get the following results:

As you can see, our estimated annualized returns have, as expected, been reduced. Still, shares continue to offer market-beating, double-digit returns ahead, even if LGEN's valuation remains at its current levels.

Source: Author

Hence, we remain long and plan to add more shares in our position amid a potential correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGGNF, LGGNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.