Innovative Industrial Properties appears likely to continue to outperform in 2021, while also providing potential dividend growth on increasing net income and FFO.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is one of the best-performing real estate investment trusts this year, and appears capable of repeating that performance in 2021. The company’s growth is due to its focus on marijuana-related real estate, where there is significant need for domestic production, distribution, and retail growth as states legalize medical and recreational usage.

State licensing of cannabis/marijuana operators is creating an opportunity for IIPR. The risks associated with this business created a sort of vacuum where many of the traditional large real estate players felt uncomfortable treading. As a result, IIPR has had a chance to ramp without substantial competition from larger REITs.

Many growing businesses seek capital, and this industry is no different. Here, regulations are a major concern. These concerns are apparently greatest at the point of marijuana cultivation, where there is a significant cost associated with developing a facility. IIPR enters sale-leaseback agreements with these businesses, becoming the landlord to the facilities.

(Image Source: IIPR 11/9/2020 Presentation)

There is nothing especially new or different about the manner in which IIPR does business. The method of development is used by many of the largest companies that need locations for operations, and who want to select and custom build it, but who do not wish to get into the real estate business. The landlord gets a long-term lease with regular rent escalation, and the business frees up capital in order to fund further capital development.

Given the greater risks associated with marijuana-based businesses, capitalization rates are above average. This risk is the opportunity for both the operators and IIPR, but it appears to me that IIPR takes less of the risk, as the landlord. This appears that way because even if the company fails, another could replace it at that location, and even if that use fails, another use could be devised for it.

Low debt, good management and improving FFO

IIPR does not have much debt for its size, or business, or for a REIT, generally. The company was mostly capitalized with equity. There is the risk that future stock offerings are forthcoming, but IIPR appears to be using that capital advantageously.

(Image Source: IIPR 11/9/2020 Presentation)

IIPR’s executive and vice chairs of the board, Alan Gold and Gary Kreitzer, founded BioMed Realty Trust, which The Blackstone Group (BX) acquired in 2016. These businesses share heightened scrutiny. In many jurisdictions, IIPR’s properties are solely of a medical nature, and therefore are in most ways just more facilities that produce, distribute and sell pharmaceuticals.

In any case, IIPR's growth has been impressive, and not merely in terms of square footage. IIPR is seeing significant income and FFO growth.

(Image Source: IIPR 11/9/2020 Presentation)

This has allowed IIPR to increase its dividend per share numerous times over its short existence, with future increases appearing reasonably probable. While this investment is of the speculative growth nature, it is already providing a decent and growing payout, which is nice.

(Image Source: IIPR 11/9/2020 Presentation)

REITs must distribute at least 90% of their income in order to remain untaxed at the corporate level, but that dividend is generally taxed as income rather than at a lower corporate dividend rate.

The main regulatory difference between IIPR’s facilities and a facility that would make, for example, some legally prescribed opioid is that the FDA governs such drug facilities, while each individual state is developing its own system due to the federal vacuum that currently hangs over the industry.

Larger and more diversified players will refrain from entering this market until the federal government creates a standard. They do not want the complexity, or the risk that the industry has, let alone what the association might do to their other lines of business if it affects their overall perceived creditworthiness.

Simultaneously, there is a concern that existing facilities could be rendered obsolete by forthcoming federal regulations. This means it likely makes sense to have the properties in the hands of management that is used to developing and maintaining medical properties.

The industry is likely to remain as a siloed fringe until a federal standard is made. At the moment, it is a frontier business and while IIPR appears well-situated to take advantage of the probable forthcoming growth.

(Image Source: IIPR 11/9/2020 Presentation)

The complexity, confusion, and legal risk this creates will prevent larger companies with a lower cost of capital from entering the market, and provide IIPR with the opportunity to gain size and scale such that it might quickly become large.

Risks

This is clearly a high-risk proposition in terms of traditional real estate, because of the heightened concerns around regulatory scrutiny, as well as an enhanced need for security. Moreover, marijuana investing is currently in favor, and that could certainly fall out of favor.

Similarly, seemingly friendly jurisdictions could end up changing rules, including the power to tax. It is hard to imagine that these issues are not priced into the sale-leasebacks, as they are generally competitively high. Such issues, as well as competition, could also affect their tenants, which might result in periods of reduced cash flow.

This year, many seemingly safe types of real property saw considerable valuation changes due to the emergence of Covid-19. It appears probable that the effects are continuing.

The greatest risk to the new investor appears to be the potential for a secondary offering. This is often a risk with growing businesses, as well as REITs, so secondary offerings should be reasonably expected from time to time. This is especially the case with IIPR, which has tried to grow through such capital raises rather than taking on traditional debt. A secondary would dilute existing shareholders, but probably raise capital at a price that will be soon become support.

Conclusion

Medical marijuana and recreational use are growing industries that are likely to continue to undergo substantial growth over the next several years. IIPR is becoming one of the larger landlords to the cultivators within states that have legalized medical marijuana. This is very much a pick and shovel play within a frontier business, where IIPR is becoming a source of capital for the industry by becoming their landlord. IIPR is likely to continue to outperform the market, and I believe it is possible that IIPR will achieve a price of $200 within the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IIPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.