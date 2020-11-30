The worst has passed, but the price has not reflected it.

Even unable to use its trademark systems, the company has been able to perform marvelously well.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has shown surprising resilience, and the company will come out of the pandemic stronger than it entered.

My last article on the company focused on Kura's on-site capabilities, which would put it ahead of the curve in the "new normality." Still, the biggest concern was the lack of a well-developed delivery service.

Kura had an almost nonexistent delivery service at the beginning of the pandemic, and since then, it has made significant progress and has adapted its on-site service surprisingly well. Before the pandemic, the company's long-term revenue prospects did not include the revenue from delivery. This new channel will allow the company to increase its revenue growth once the pandemic is over.

Delivery and on-site adjustments

Besides food quality and brand recognition, the most important differentiators of the company require on-site consumption. As Kura's competitive advantage was on site, the delivery service was unlikely to succeed.

While our Q4 Grubhub sales were only $35,000, we were able to grow our Grubhub sales to $84,000 in September, bringing our total off-premises sale to $350,000 for that month. In October, our off-premises sales continued to grow with off-premises sales of $405,000, $123,000 of which was from Grubhub. These early results have been very encouraging and we are exploring working with other channels to expand our digital footprint and mitigate margin pressure from third-party fees. Hajime Jimmy Uba - Kura CEO on 2020 Q4 earnings call

Against all odds, the company has delivered substantial traffic from off-site dining options using Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB). In the latest quarter, offsite revenue grew to 17% of total revenue compared to less than 1% in the same period last year. This surprising growth shows just how good the price and quality are, which is a good sign for brand recognition.

Source: Kura

The company has also adapted its on-site mechanics by installing outdoor dining options enhanced by Square (NYSE:SQ) and its online ordering service. With this modification, in the future, Kura will be able to provide contactless service on-site. Putting it ahead of the curve when restrictions on restaurants are lifted.

It is important to remember that the end of the pandemic will not come overnight; it will be a transitional period that hopefully will end in 2021, but could extend until 2022. Depending on how the story develops is how efficient Kura will be to return to its fighting shape.

Valuation

The estimate considers that the company will return to its pre-covid revenue levels in 2021 at best and 2022 at the latest. The gross margin considered in 2021 is significantly lower than usual to account for restaurants' restrictions. A similar approach was taken for G&A as a percentage of revenue. With those considerations, we have the following estimates.

Source: Author´s Charts

These approximations align with Kura's market expectations in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation considers the company's assets and liabilities and the expected change in equity it will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the expected non-GAAP earnings growth for the following year. Considering iterated growth allows us to analyze better stocks that have uneven growth rates in time.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 65% and at best undervalued by 88%. So the stock is likely fairly priced.

Source: Author's Charts

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the stock's fair price allows us to calculate the stock's risk profile in the short and long term.

Source: Author's Charts

In the short term, the risk profile shows a 48.71% probability that Kura will trade at a lower price, and the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 3.7%. In the long term, there is only a 14% probability that Kura will end up trading at a lower price than it is today, and the statistical value of the opportunity in the long term is 28%.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk-reward profile above shows that the company presents an asymmetric proposition with small risk and high upside. The risks are mainly concentrated in the short- to mid-term.

The downside of the risk is that it is mostly contingent on the end of the pandemic, which reduces the company's maneuverability. Although Kura is in a strong financial position with no debt and $9 million in cash, micro-cap companies are especially susceptible to changing markets, and this risk should be considered.

Conclusions

The pandemic will increase the awareness of cleanliness and good sanitary practices. Kura's ability to provide a contactless dining experience will provide a clear advantage against its peers. The growth shown in the new delivery channel shows Kura's food quality strength and will provide better revenue prospects in the following years.

Kura has shown resilience and creativity in adapting to the changing circumstances of the pandemic. Even now that the company has been unable to use its trademark elements for a better dining experience like the carousel sushi or automated toy and video delivery, it has been able to forge ahead. This sleeping dragon will show its true strength when dining restrictions end and its core strengths come into play. With a solid balance sheet and strong management, Kura is a great play with relatively low risk.

