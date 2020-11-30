The stock is turning attractive after the recent drop in price.

Wesdome Gold produced 20,008 Au oz in the third quarter of 2020. It sold 21,700 oz.

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $41.57 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net income was $11.05 million or $0.08 per diluted share.

Source: MyAlgoma.ca

Investment Thesis

The Canadian Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:WDOFF) [TSX: WDO] is a small gold producer focused on Canadian assets, which provide some peace of mind for investors.

The company released its third-quarter results on November 4, 2020. They were in line with analysts' expectations. The company has no debt and is steadily growing its cash on hand, reaching US$55.57 million this quarter, which is a new record.

Production from Eagle River and Mishi called the Eagle River complex was 20,008 Au oz down 30.8% from the same quarter a year ago. Besides the Eagle River complex, the company owns 100% of two more projects, as we can see below.

The Eagle River complex has reduced operations, which will be in effect until the resumption of normal activities is deemed safe and appropriate. Non-essential related work, such as exploration, mine construction activities and the Mishi Open Pit operations have all been reduced in order to facilitate enhanced physical distancing to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The stock has underperformed the VanEck Vectors (NYSEARCA:GDX) since 2020.

Data by YCharts

CEO Duncan Middlemiss said in the conference call:

Although the year has been challenged with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we have achieved record year-to-date free cash flow of CAN$37.2 million and completed some important steps towards advancing Kiena into operation.

Wesdome Gold - 3Q '20 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Note: All numbers are indicated in $US. (rate is ~0.755)

Wesdome Gold 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 34.70 32.82 41.07 40.42 41.57 Net Income in $ Million 9.40 9.17 8.25 11.88 11.05 EBITDA $ Million 18.85 17.67 18.25 22.39 21.59 EPS diluted in $/share 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.08 Cash from Operations in $ Million 20.60 12.01 23.95 22.32 19.25 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 12.45 13.83 11.25 8.41 15.83 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 8.15 -1.82 12.70 13.90 3.42 Total cash $ Million 29.16 27.08 35.39 49.24 55.57 Total Long-term Debt in $ Million 3.29 2.76 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 140.99 141.84 142.02 142.43 142.97 Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Gold Produced Oz 28,910 21,332 25,122 25,142 20,008 Total Gold Sold Oz 23,450 22,100 26,500 23,140 21,700 AISC for gold 1,018 988 1,058 912 1,047 Gold Price 1,482 1,480 1,608 1,788 1,914

Data Source: Company filing

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $41.6 million for 3Q '20

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $41.57 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net income was $11.05 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $9.40 million or $0.07 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago. Operating cash flow was $19.25 million this quarter.

The gold price progression since 2019 has been outstanding. The gold price for Q3 averaged $1,914 per ounce with an AISC of $1,047 per ounce.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Yearly free cash flow is now $28.2 million with a quarterly free cash flow of $3.42 million in Q3'20.

Wesdome Gold has no debt and a growing cash position.

Lease liabilities, long term and current, were $8.7 million in Q3.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

Wesdome Gold produced 20,008 Au oz in the third quarter of 2020 (please see charts below). Eagle River complex has many potentials, and the company expects an increase to 800 TPD (with the Falcon 7 zone) soon to match the mill capacity.

Below is the detail per mine.

The Kiena Project in Val d'Or, Quebec is advancing. Full drilling and development capacity resumed in June. LOM is expected to be 8 years with AISC at $674 per ounce. After-tax NPV (discount rate 5%) $416 million.

Source: Presentation

In the press release, the company said:

We expect to publish an updated resource estimate in Q4 2020. We are also advancing development on the 111 metre level in order to position the Company to take a bulk sample. Future bulk sampling on the A Zone will provide an opportunity to assess the geological block model and rock quality characteristics and will provide additional information to complete the ongoing Prefeasibility Study ("PFS"), expected to be completed by H1 2021."

Source: Company Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a great small gold producer with great potential.

I like the financial profile here. The company has no long-term debt (including short term) and a great cash position that should be growing with gold price between $1,800 and $1,900 per ounce.

Production at the Eagle River complex is steady above 20K Au Oz, and the Kiena project will be soon contributing to production. On the company website, we read:

In 2013, operations were suspended due to a combination of the declining gold price and lack of developed reserves. The infrastructure has been preserved on care and maintenance status and the underground workings have never been flooded. Since 2015, Wesdome has been continuously exploring the Kiena deposit and in 2016 discovered the Kiena Deep A Zone, which remains a focus of underground exploration.

Technical Analysis

WDOFF formed a descending channel pattern up until November 15 and experienced a breakdown that day with a retest of $7.50.

The old support is now new resistance around $7.85 - $8.10.

The stock may eventually cross the new resistance and reach the 200 MA at $8.70, at which point I recommend selling about 50% of what you bought between $8.00 and $7.50.

In my opinion, the gold price will probably drop below $1,800 to retest the $1,750 range. In this case, WDOFF will continue to fall to lower support that I see around $6.60 - $6.50.

I recommend accumulating WDOFF at or below $6.50 for a potential rally coming with the 4Q'20 results around February next year. Just be patient.

Watch gold like a hawk.

