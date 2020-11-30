It also currently trades at a 19% premium to fair value and has low projected earnings growth.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) is an excellent company, a logistics and transportation kingpin in global commerce, and profitable enough to share the wealth with its shareholders. However, valuation matters. And the valuation of this firm seems prohibitive at present, given its projected growth.

At close of market on 11/27/2020, Expeditors International of Washington traded at $88.96 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 11/27/2020, Expeditors traded at a share price of $88.96 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 based on earnings per share of $3.71, and a forward P/E of 22.47 based on earnings per share of $4.02. The trailing P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 22.58, which is slightly higher than the forward P/E. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 1.15% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.36%. While both the trailing P/E and the forward P/E are lower than the support activities and transportation sub-sector average of 32.75 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.77, by most metrics Expeditors seems to be trading at a premium to fair value.

Metric Expeditors International Sub-Sector Index P/E 24.33 32.75 25.77 P/CF 22.45 13.98 14.57 P/B 6.11 14.13 3.39 P/S 1.70 1.86 2.40

This begs the question: what is fair value for Expeditors International of Washington? To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.62 (24.33 / 15 = 1.62) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $54.91 (88.96 / 1.62 = 54.91). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.08 (24.33 / 22.58 = 1.08) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $82.37 (88.96 / 1.08 = 82.37).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average to get a valuation ratio of 1.50 (22.47 / 15 = 1.50) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $59.31 (88.96 / 1.50 = 59.31). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.00 (22.47 / 22.58 = 1.00) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $88.96 (88.96 / 1.00 = 88.96).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.18 (1.36 / 1.15 = 1.18) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $75.39 (88.96 / 1.18 = 75.39). Finally, I will average out these five estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $72.19 (54.91 + 82.37 + 59.31 + 88.96 + 75.39 / 5 = 72.19). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 19% at this time.

One can look at the steady rise of Expeditor's share price since the COVID-19 induced slump in March - which affected the market as a whole - and see a premium that may grow richer going forward. The reason for the rise can partially be attributed to the growth in revenue from airfreight services over the course of the past year, by comparison with other revenue segments.

Revenue Segment Q1 2020 Revenue ($) Q2 2020 Revenue ($) Q3 2020 Revenue ($) Airfreight services 709.04 million 1.44 billion 1.09 billion Ocean freight and ocean services 493.43 million 491.71 million 612.86 million Customs brokerage and other services 699.4 million 654.33 million 758.39 million Total 1.9 billion 2.58 billion 2.46 billion

Why has airfreight services in particular seen an uptick in revenue? It is news to no-one at this stage that most passenger flights have been cancelled. Such flights carry freight in addition to passenger luggage, and the slack has been picked up by chartered flights - which has aided Expeditors' profitability over the past three quarters and caused Mr. Market to take notice.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 1.9 billion 122.34 million Q2 2.58 billion 183.87 million Q3 2.46 billion 191.31 million Total 6.94 billion 497.52 million

However, this is not to say that this global shipping firm with 357 locations across sixty countries only became profitable this year. The revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years testify to the consistent profitability of Expeditors, as does the 9.33% operating margin.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 6.62 billion 457.22 million 2016 6.1 billion 430.81 million 2017 6.92 billion 489.35 million 2018 8.14 billion 618.2 million 2019 8.18 billion 590.4 million

Shareholders have also benefited from Expeditors' profitability, as is evident from the 26.96% return on equity and the impressive twenty-six-year streak of consecutively rising dividends - a streak that makes Expeditors one of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). With a low payout ratio of 27.10% and reported free cash flow of $152.42 million, that streak should continue going forward.

Expeditors International of Washington has performed well in the midst of COVID-19. Image provided by Transport Topics.

That COVID-19 has not adversely impacted Expeditors' profitability can be gleaned from the quarterly reports for the present financial year. Nor should that be a surprise. Even during the Great Recession, Expeditors' earnings were impacted, but only slightly. This seems counter-intuitive, considering how entwined with the global economy Expeditors is, but is testimony to how durable the firm is under even the most trying of economic situations (such as right now).

Year Diluted earnings-per-share ($) 2006 1.06 2007 1.21 2008 1.37 2009 1.11 2010 1.59 2011 1.79

Expeditors' balance sheet also gives grounds for optimism, as its long-term debt of $357.37 million is dwarfed by its net worth of $2.51 billion, and its total current liabilities of $1.5 billion is easily offset by its total current assets of $3.18 billion, cash on hand worth $1.47 billion, and total accounts receivable of $1.58 billion. The short term and long-term finances of the company are in rude health.

Less robust is the fact that Expeditors' projected earnings per share growth over the next five years is 6.29%, however. And this low growth rate, combined with a valuation that is 19% above fair value, that prompts me to shy away from recommending Expeditors International of Washington as a prospective investment at this time. It is a hold, certainly, but not currently a buy.

