However, I think that Bloom Energy isn't going to be one of those that greatly benefit from the change in public policy.

Changes in public policy

Sure, changes in public policy can and do mean changes in who gets the money. As I've mentioned with Eastman Kodak (KODK) the change in administration about to happen can - I would insist will - change what happens there.

However, when thinking through such changes we do have to be selective. That is, properly identify who is going to benefit from the likely changes. My submission is that Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) isn't going to be as big a beneficiary of likely changes as the market in general seems to think.

Yes, sure, it has benefitted from the rally of all the alternative energy stocks as it becomes both clear that the next administration is a Biden one and also that more rule changes are coming about conventional power plants.

I don't think that's enough to support Bloom though.

Standard finances

Part of this comes from the general state of the company. I'll not repeat what Conviction Dossier says here as it's a good analysis of what's going on. It's not made a profit over the 19 years of its existence and there does come a time when, well, a new technology should actually produce something.

Yes, finances have got better at quarter end:

Additionally, it was critical that we improve our balance sheet to give us the flexibility to invest in our technology roadmap and manufacturing capacity so that we can pursue industrial scale opportunities. This quarter we were able to secure $230 million in financing through 2.5% Green Convertible Notes due 2025. The competitive market rate and oversubscription of the issuance speaks to the investor confidence of our business going forward. Further, we recently announced that we improved the strength of our balance sheet by completing the conversion of the outstanding $249 million 10% Convertible Promissory Notes due 2021 and calling the outstanding $79 million of our 10% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, set for payoff on November 9, 2020. These actions have substantially improved our capital structure.

OK, yes, that's an improvement, they've got more capital on the balance sheet. But it's all being done by continued dilution of extant shareholders. And that's also before their - substantial - employee option program. The cost of that is declining post-IPO payouts as those locking people in at the IPO mature but it's still a substantial quarterly expense given the revenue volumes.

We should expect better than this from a business of this maturity.

A personal point

There's a limit to how much my personal experience should influence your investment decisions but I'm not taken with Bloom anyway. My experiences with them were a long time ago - well over a decade. The background is that their solid oxide fuel cells use scandium. As they should do as that's entirely the best electrolyte to be using in this application. Back at that time I was the major - the I repeat - wholesaler of scandium in that global marketplace. This of course brought us into contact.

My experience of this was simply that I didn't rate them. This is an entirely personal opinion and not one I can really back up other than just retailing my feelings about it. I've dealt with other start ups and VC backed firms over the years and there's always been an urgency over what is being done. Bloom struck me as being run by much more of a bureaucracy than one would expect in a firm that's supposed to be nimble and light footed.

The performance in the intervening years hasn't changed my opinion.

SOFCs are not the same as computer chips but there are similarites. Moore's Law doesn't apply but some much weaker version of it should. Again, this is not an exact comparison but an analogy. Gold plating of connectors inside computers has gone from perhaps 200 nm thick to 2 nm thick over the past 30 years. Something akin to this should have been happening to those SOFCs.

And that's my problem with Bloom Energy. I can't see that they have been doing the constant and consistent iterations of product development that we should - to my mind at least - have been seeing over these past couple of decades. That hardware should have - again to my mind - been declining, massively, in price. This is of course how markets get expanded and so on.

I, again, point out that this is entirely personal opinion with no facts that I can link to to support it. But there we are, that's what the opinion is.

The administration change

Yes, there's a change coming in who runs the US. And there's much talk of how the environment for green power is to expand again and be subsidised more than it is. But I would argue that this isn't likely to boost all green power equally.

Sure, I'd argue that the days whehn we needed to subsidise green power are already gone. The whole climate change thing is dealt with by making non-fossil generation cheaper than fossil and thus the system of choice for new installations. Once that is done then as capacity comes to the end of its life it will be replaced by the green and we're done. But that's not an argument about this particular investment.

What is about Bloom is that fuel cells, largely running on natural or bio- gas (yes, hydrogen can be used in SOFCs but that's still some years down the line, in any bulk, as an available fuel) aren't likely to be front and centre in any new subsidiy scheme. Thus I'm unconvinced that they'll benefit much.

My view

As I've indicated above I simply don't rate Bloom Energy, partly from personal experience and partly because I think they've grossly underperformed in an engineering sense. The mess of their finances doesn't help either. I did think they were on exactly the right track but have been disappointed at how far they've got down it perhaps.

I also don't think that they're going to gain all that much from the coming changes in subsidy regimes.

The investor view

As I see it the argument in favour of Bloom is that the new subsidy regime will boost them. I think that's already more than built into the stock price. For the longer term I think they had their chance and blew it.

Thus I would argue against buying into the story now. Markets in fashionable sectors - renewables right now - can be far too irrational to recommend shorting. So, I'd just say don't buy in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.