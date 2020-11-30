Short Ideas

(Exclusive) Weekly Short Newsletter - Week Ended November 27, 2020

Includes: CMPS, CONE, CVE, HUSKF, KODK, NKLA, NKLAW, ROL, SAFE, SLP
by: Jan Svenda
Jan Svenda
Summary

In this week’s newsletter, we highlight a Short report where the contributor argues that a certain REIT is unable to cover its dividend.

We also summarize recent Short theses targeting a notorious EV company, and a slightly forgotten pump and dump.

Lastly, we scrutinize two articles which are proposing valuation-driven Shorts.

PART 1: Review of the week's Short Ideas - Column written by Jan Svenda

We begin by summarizing Short Ideas from the week, and drill down on the thesis connected to a data center REIT