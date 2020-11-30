Summary
In this week’s newsletter, we highlight a Short report where the contributor argues that a certain REIT is unable to cover its dividend.
We also summarize recent Short theses targeting a notorious EV company, and a slightly forgotten pump and dump.
Lastly, we scrutinize two articles which are proposing valuation-driven Shorts.
PART 1: Review of the week's Short Ideas - Column written by Jan Svenda
We begin by summarizing Short Ideas from the week, and drill down on the thesis connected to a data center REIT