Earlier this month InterDigital (IDCC) reported Q3 revenue that was up 21% yoy and earnings of $0.76/share as compared to $0.07/share in Q3FY2019. The company - which derives its revenue primarily from licensing mobile wireless and video technology to leading global high-tech companies - has one of the largest patent portfolios in the world. As a result, IDCC appears to be ideally positioned for global growth in the 5G, networking, IoT, EV, and AI markets. The company employs close to 300 engineers which include over 100 PhDs.

Earnings

The Q3 EPS Report was strong. Highlights include:

Q3 2020 total revenue was $87.5 million, compared to $72.5 million in third quarter 2019 - up 21%.

Recurring revenue was $87.0 million, compared to recurring revenue of $72.1 million in Q3FY2019 - up 21% yoy.

Operating expenses fell ~5% yoy.

As a result, Q3 operating income was $15.4 million - up 305% as compared to $3.8 million Q3FY2019.

Net income was $23.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. That compares to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q3FY2019.

The company generated $85.4 million of free cash flow in Q3 (an estimated $2.75/share) compared to $117.0 million of FCF in Q3FY2019.

The company attributed the increase in recurring revenue to eight new patent license agreements signed over the past twelve months. These included agreements with two Chinese licensees: Huawei and ZTE.

Note that Q3 results were greatly influenced by a tax provision benefit of $18.5 million that was primarily related to the expected amendment of a prior year tax return and the reversal of a tax reserve. With 31.1 million fully diluted shares outstanding, the tax benefit had an estimated $0.59/share impact on the bottom line, without which earnings would have been $0.17/share versus the year earlier $0.07/share: still up 143% yoy.

Balance Sheet

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $919.4 million, $411.8 million in long-term debt, and $108.6 million in long-term deferred revenue.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Going Forward

As can be seen in the graphic above, InterDigital has a broad portfolio of more than 32,000 patents - more than 50% of which are in wireless and video technologies. Since 2000, the company has invested ~20% of revenue on R&D and has close to 300 engineers - 107 of which have advanced PhD degrees. IDCC is a regular contributor to technology journals and publications that specialize in wireless and video technologies and also is a leading participant in standards organizations like 3GPP and the IETF.

The company has found a niche mining the 3G and LTE wireless markets for SEPs - Standard Essential Patents. For 5G, the company appears to be focusing on ETSI (a European Standards body) video compression and WiFi technology:

Source: Q3 Presentation

CEO William J. Merritt mentioned in the Q3 release that "Going forward, we remain focused on pursuing agreements with remaining unlicensed handset companies and expanding our consumer electronics licensing business."

Many of InterDigital's recent agreements have been smaller consumer electronics deals, with total revenue from CE reaching $40+ million in a little more than two years since IDCC acquired the Technicolor portfolio.

The company feels this only represents a small fraction of the CE market potential and has a goal to expand that to $150 million of annual recurring revenue from CE.

On the Q3 conference call, Merritt spoke about a significantly improving legal environment when it comes to IP protection and the industry working in a collaborative and fair way for the benefit of all - most of all, for the consumer:

2020 saw great progress on this front. After years of being almost a lone wolf in the wilderness on some of these topics, we saw a significant number of judicial decisions that bought fairness, pragmatism, and realism to wireless licensing.

Merritt went on to cite specific court decisions in the UK, Germany, and the US.

Collectively, these decisions represent a global sea change in terms of the enforceability of standards related patents. They are also a direct result of the leadership we have brought to bear, whether it was around in advocating arbitration, transparency or as a last resort, strategic litigation. In their collective weight, we expect these decisions to force companies to behave more rationally and to negotiate in good faith. And while it is still early in terms of the impact, they should start to reduce the need to litigate. This should hopefully lead SEP disputes from moving from the first hit on your Google search on patents to somewhere lower on the stack and ensure that the licensing process does not undermine the success of the technology development

While the "sea change" bodes well for InterDigital going forward, Merritt said "Chinese manufacturers want to play by their own rules." While the recent agreements with Huawei and ZTE certainly represent good progress, Merritt pointed out companies like Xiaomi and Lenovo continue to resist paying royalties while "China's blatant and unlawful attempt to control the determination of cellular patent license rates" is an headwind going forward. That said, Merritt said recent court rulings support IDCC's legal position.

Going forward, the company said "we are expecting that activity in our litigations could drive an overall increase in operating expenses of about $5 million over Q3 levels." That is a significant increase in operating expenses - estimated to be ~$0.16/share. But that is the price-to-pay in order to reap the potential rewards from large global high-tech companies, for which InterDigital already has long-term ties with respect to licensing: among them Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSDIY):

Source: Q3 Presentation

Valuation

IDCC currently trades at a TTM P/E=30.1x and which is roughly the same as Seeking Alpha's estimated Fwd P/E, which means there is not a lot of earnings growth expected over the coming twelve months. Which is odd considering that 5G is expected to significantly ramp up next year. So implies analysts think that 5G will cannibalize existing 3G and LTE royalty revenue, or, they simply have it wrong.

As mentioned before, the company is generating significant FCF and has raised the dividend three times over the past five years. The current quarterly dividend is 0.35/share, or $1.40 on an annual basis and was easily covered in Q3 alone. That equates to a yield of 2.4%.

At the end of Q3, the company had $72 million remaining on a previously authorized share buyback plan in May of 2019.

Risks

As recently noted in my Seeking Alpha article on Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF), companies that base their revenue on a licensing model can report lumpy quarterly results. In addition, litigation issues can sometimes spook and/or reduce investor enthusiasm as they can take years to play-out. Considering China's efforts and desire to lead in the roll-out of emerging 5G, networking, and IoT technologies, and many Chinese companies' insistence in playing by their own rules when it comes to royalty payments, that could be a headwind for InterDigital's licensing efforts. In addition, there is always the risk outside engineers could design a "better mouse-trap".

Summary & Conclusion

InterDigital is a global leader in technology licensing. The company has a large staff of engineers and a long history of successfully operating its business model. While the company does face some headwinds - particularly when it comes to China-based companies - the recent agreements with Huawei and ZTE demonstrate significant progress in that regard. That said, it's hard to pay-up a 30x multiple considering the potential litigation headwinds. While I like the company, its patent portfolio, and ability to generate FCF, I would rate the company a HOLD for existing shareholders at the present time and advise investors interested in the company to wait for a better entry point.

I'll end with a five-year chart of IDCC stock-price performance:

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.