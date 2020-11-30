While the stock has gained some ground after bottoming in Q1, I still believe it's a great long-term investment.

Nonetheless, over the past 10 years the stock still management to outperform the S&P 500 as the company is a cash machine during non-recession years.

Boeing is currently in one of its worst market environments ever after trouble started earlier due to the 737 MAX.

It's time to discuss a stock I have had on my radar for a long time. The Boeing Company (BA) is extremely controversial due to the 737 MAX problems that started prior to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which can be considered the biggest headwind for commercial aerospace in history. Regardless, while Boeing has recovered somewhat from its lows, I still see a lot of value as the company is one of the most important companies in the United States (and the world) given its duopoly with Airbus and its position in one of the most important supply chains in the world. While the next few months will more than likely remain challenging, I am adding this stock to my dividend portfolio as I believe its long-term track record of capital gains outperformance and shareholder distributions will return rather sooner than later. In this article, I will tell you why.

Boeing Is Important - Really Important

Before I go into any detail, it is important to discuss the importance of Boeing. When I look at struggling companies, I always prefer the companies that are extremely important when it comes to the global supply chain and the well-being of the general population. For example, while bankruptcies are always bad, most companies can easily be replaced (restaurants, barbershops, etc.). Boeing, however, might be one of the most important companies in the world as it connects a massive network of suppliers. While there are enough sources to write an entire thesis on this topic alone, I believe this article hit the nail on the head.

It is important to mention that the article was written in 2019, a few months before COVID-19 wrecked the global economy. However, that doesn't make the article less relevant as it perfectly outlines the importance of Boeing.

Boeing is no ordinary company. It is the largest manufacturing exporter in the US and a very large private employer. Its products cost hundreds of millions of dollars and require thousands of suppliers. It is no surprise that benching Boeing’s fastest-selling aircraft is having ripple effects throughout the economy.

Almost all producers of aluminum products have some exposure to the aerospace industry. While Boeing has roughly 160,000 employees, the aerospace and defense industry employed roughly 2.5 million people in 2018 according to the AIA. However, this still isn't the whole picture as every A&D job supports 1.9 supply chain jobs, according to the same report. If my math is correct, that would mean that in 2018, more than 7 million jobs were directly dependent on the A&D industry.

It makes sense as the aircraft business has been a tremendous source of wealth. Until 2019, the aerospace industry benefited from a strong surge in globalization and a rapidly expanding middle-class in China who all want to travel and discover the world.

Source: Statista (Raw Data: Boeing)

In addition to that, the company is a key defense player as the company produces a wide range of airplanes, drones, and weapons for the US and allied forces. In the first three quarters of 2020, defense sales accounted for roughly 47% of total sales. The share of global services grew to roughly 28% of total sales.

Source: Boeing (some of the company's defense products)

With this in mind, let's look at the company's fundamentals.

Trouble Creates Value

A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.― Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor

Almost needless to say, but the boom in aerospace (prior to 2020) has resulted in a massive sales and net income surge for Boeing. The company generated roughly $100 billion in sales prior to the 737 MAX problems. As a result of the 737 MAX grounding and global travel restrictions, sales fell to a decade low in 2020. Note that these numbers are based on TTM data. Net income is even worse as the company turned an annual profit of roughly $10 billion into a loss of $4.5 billion in a few quarters.





While all of this is 'bad', we know how it happened, which makes it easier to predict that this pain will eventually end. That's why it's good to mention that there is good news.

The status of the 737 MAX around the world is improving

After the FAA cleared the 737 MAX to fly again, major airlines like American Airlines (AAL) are looking to bring back their grounded planes. In Europe, EASA also issued its proposed final regulations clearing the 737 MAX to fly again, shortly after the FAA decision. Brazil also cleared the 737 MAX and did not add any further requirements beyond the guidelines mandated by the FAA. The only question is when China will allow the 737 MAX to fly again. This nation was the first one to ground the 737 MAX and only has 300 planes of this type. Regardless, as China is a major market for Boeing, all eyes will be on this country to finally clear the 737 MAX.

Vaccine news

After multiple companies like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced to have a successful vaccine, 'we' are now in the process of deciding who gets the vaccine first. While it needs to be seen how quickly vaccines will be distributed globally, the news became the light at the end of the tunnel. We know for sure that things will eventually improve. I know that sounds extremely vague, but it was enough to cause a massive outperformance of 'back to normal' stocks.

The reason why I like Boeing is because of its tremendous capability to turn high aerospace demand into shareholder value - under normal circumstances. As the graph below shows, investors were in a very good spot until 2019. For example, the company reported positive free cash flow (cash from operations minus capital expenditures) in every single non-recession year prior to 2019. In 2018, the company generated $15.3 billion in operating cash flow. As CapEx was less than $1.8 billion, the company had plenty of room to spend more than $9 billion on buybacks and pay dividends worth $4 billion.

Source: TIKR.com

All of this resulted in a decline in shares outstanding of 25% between 2012 and 2019 and dividend growth of roughly 15% per year between 2004 and 2019. However, due to unprecedented circumstances, the company suspended its dividend in 2020.

Source: TIKR.com

Unfortunately, economic weakness has damaged the company's balance sheet. Between December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2020, total liabilities have grown by roughly $30 billion as the company boosted long-term debt from $20 billion to $57 billion. Total liabilities are now valued at 107.2% of total assets. It's bad, but less than 100 basis points above levels seen at the end of 2019. The good news is that the company offered long-term debt (expiration dates all the way to 2060) for less than 6% per year. This reflects both the ongoing risks that come with a pandemic, but also the company's position in the US economy, which gives Boeing investors and lenders some leverage.

It also should be mentioned that the company has boosted its liquidity. At the end of the third quarter, Boeing's liquidity was $27.1 billion. On top of that, Boeing has $9.5 billion in undrawn bank credit.

Source: Boeing 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

With that in mind, let's look at where the value is.

I get that Boeing is in trouble, but I am looking to buy stocks and hold them for decades. That's why I sometimes refer to my dividend portfolio as the 'never sell' portfolio because I want companies that despite some cyclical headwinds, will always bounce back.

Expectations vary as it is hard to say when, and how the recovery will look like. For now, Boeing sees a challenging recovery as discussed in their 3Q20 earnings call.

We're also closely watching the international passenger traffic recovery, which so far has been weak and is more challenging than what we anticipated last quarter. The trend going forward is heavily dependent on the virus, testing, coordinated policies to alleviate travel restrictions and timing and availability of a vaccine. We will continue to assess the downside risk of our production rates going forward.

Fortunately, these remarks were made ahead of the groundbreaking news from Pfizer. I believe that commercial aerospace demand will pick up in the first half of 2021 and accelerate going into 2022. Sure, business travel will remain low for a long time, but I expect things to normalize over the next 3 years.

Anyway, according to consensus expectations, Boeing will likely report EBITDA worth $6.7 billion in FY2021, followed by $10.0 billion in FY2022. Net income is expected to bounce back to $2.0 billion and $5.0 billion, respectively. Additionally, while FY2021 is expected to see slightly negative free cash flow, FY2021 is expected to generate $8.0 billion in free cash flow, which I believe will result in the return of the company's dividend.

Based on a market cap of $125 billion, the company is trading at 62.5x FY2021 earnings and 25.0x FY2022 earnings. Additionally, Boeing is trading at 23.7x FY2021 EBITDA and $15.9x FY2022 EBITDA. This implies that net debt levels remain unchanged, even though I expect the company to start lowering long-term debt in FY2022.

Based on this, I have to say that a lot has been priced in. Boeing is not an 'easy' short-term trade to bet on an aerospace recovery as everyone knows that a vaccine will push up global air traffic numbers. However, I believe that the stock will be able to reach $300 in the first quarter of 2022 if the economy improves next year. New lockdowns or even the failure to roll out the vaccine smoothly in Q1 of next year could harm this recovery.

Another thing I want to quickly discuss is the company's outperformance. Over the past 10 years, Boeing managed to outperform the S&P 500 despite the post-2018 trouble. Prior to its problems, the company even crushed the tech-heavy ETF (QQQ).





With that said, it's time for a summary.

Takeaway

As most of my readers know, I have been buying industrial stocks since the first quarter of this year. In other words, comments like 'you are late to the party' aren't necessary. Sure, Boeing has rallied significantly from its 2020 lows, but investing is a long-term process. I even like opportunities when they have bounced a bit to reflect lower overall risk. What I am saying is that it's simply not possible to invest all of your cash at the right time every single time.

With that said, while Boeing is still prone to a lot of uncertainty, I will be buying. I like the company's dominant position in the global commercial aviation and defense industries and the fact that the company is a cash machine during non-recession years. 2020 is unique and I do not expect anything like this to happen for many decades - at least I hope not.

2021 will remain challenging as airlines will have to adjust to rising passenger numbers. This will almost certainly result in rising orders and even higher momentum in 2022. When it comes to dividends, I believe that 2022 will see the first payments since the pandemic, followed by another long uptrend in shareholder distributions - backed by a stronger global aviation industry.

The risks are future recessions (obviously), but also a failure to efficiently distribute vaccines in 2021, which could do serious harm to the recovery and result in earnings adjustments.

I am going to add Boeing to my other defense holdings (Raytheon (RTX) and L3Harris (LHX)), which I both bought well before the initial vaccine news. Again, note that this will be a long-term investment. I will add if the stock drops again.

If I convinced you that Boeing is an interesting investment, please make sure to take care of your own risk management.

Stay tuned for more dividend and value ideas!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTX, LHX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.