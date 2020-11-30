The best retailers at online shopping will likely continue to thrive at the expense of the more traditional, brick-and-mortar players.

Investors are about to be reminded of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) position of strength in the retail space in a year of pandemic that has likely reshaped consumer behavior beyond 2020. Reports on Black Friday and holiday sales estimates have started to pour in. While overall consumer spending may not be much more robust this time than it has been in recent years, understandably so, given the pandemic and ensuing economic softness, Amazon and its digital sales-heavy peers are likely to come out ahead of the pack.

Revenue strength in the fourth quarter, coupled with a stock that remains about 11% off its all-time high, may suggest that AMZN is a buy opportunity as 2020 draws close to an end.

Not a typical Black Friday

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise fast and impact businesses' operations, Black Friday weekend this year has looked very different from previous shopping seasons. Research firm RetailNext reports that foot traffic has declined by about half over year-ago levels, an observation that largely agrees with Sensormatic Solutions' estimated 52% drop. The traditional images of shoppers congregating around piles of boxes at 5 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving have become rare in 2020.

Instead, e-commerce is showing strong signs that it will gain quite a bit of wallet share this time. Digital Commerce 360 projects that digital sales during the Black Friday-to-Cyber Monday period will grow by about 35% YOY, reaching penetration of around 32% (see charts below). Just for reference, the strong double-digit increase over 2019 levels contrasts with overall consumer spending growth of only 0.5% in October, suggesting that the best retailers at online shopping (i.e. best offerings, best platform, most efficient supply chain, most consumer loyalty) will likely thrive at the expense of the more traditional, brick-and-mortar players.

Not reflected in Black Friday sales numbers is the fact that consumers, benefiting from extended promotions and the ease of online shopping, will likely spread out their purchases over a longer period of time. For example, Adobe Digital Insights reports that sales on Veteran's Day this year increased by about 28% YOY, exceeding the actual or estimated growth rate of any individual shopping day between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It is highly likely that e-commerce powerhouses like Amazon will benefit disproportionally from this trend, as shoppers continue to limit their trips to physical stores. The cherry on the cake is the fact that sales outside Black Friday weekend tend to be less discounted, another win for retailers that perform better outside the most popular shopping weekend. See evolution of pricing index on computer and electronics below.

Taking advantage of the pullback

It would be a stretch to argue that AMZN is a bargain at current levels. The stock has been up 70% so far in 2020. Next-year P/E of 70x (see chart below, orange line) is not only high, but just about as elevated as the multiple has been in the past couple of years. Therefore, an investor that buys AMZN today does so believing that earnings will eventually rise enough to justify the rich valuation – current consensus EPS growth is 37% per year through 2025, suggesting a long-term PEG multiple of a bit less than 2.0x.

At the same time, AMZN may be currently suffering from the recent rotation towards cyclical and small-cap stocks that has resulted from the upbeat coronavirus vaccine news. Shares of the e-commerce giant are officially in correction territory, defined as a 10%-plus drop from all-time highs. The short-term headwinds may not be reflective of Amazon's strong position in the retail space, and I believe that the gap to peak share price levels will likely close over the next few months.

Due to a combination of (1) strong holiday sales performance that may not be properly priced in and (2) the longer-term bullish case on e-commerce dominance, I think that AMZN may be a solid buy at the current market value of $1.6 trillion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.