At the same time, Yelp's shrunken sales force (which the company intends to maintain going forward) actually helped the company boost EBITDA margins in a difficult period.

Yelp's third quarter showed a vibrant business that sharply recovered from the depths of a coronavirus-impacted Q2. Key categories returned to growth, and users/traffic also rose.

It's no secret that economic recovery-related stocks, those expected to benefit most when a pandemic vaccine is issued and shutdown orders gradually fade, have seen a dramatic shift in their favor in November. Investors piled onto these stocks in the hopes that 2021 will see cyclical names rebound strongly, and Yelp (YELP) was no exception. The leading local business reviews site saw its shares jump ~60% in November, with the rally extending even further after Yelp posted much stronger-than-expected Q3 results.

As a quick recap for investors who have not been following Yelp all year: Yelp, as a company that sits at the intersection of several spaces suffering tremendously from the coronavirus (small local businesses, retail/restaurant businesses, and internet advertising), has failed to muster the same rally as the rest of its tech peers, and its stock has lagged for much of the year. In response to the pandemic, Yelp shored up its resources by laying off a large portion of its sales force (a move that was already in the works prior to the pandemic: Yelp had already begun the process of rationalizing its Local sales force to focus more on enterprise deals, as well as moving more of its headcount away from its expensive San Francisco headquarters and into satellite locations).

Now as we look ahead to 2021, we are seeing strength return in Yelp's fundamental business. User and traffic trends are suggesting a return to normal as more and more businesses reopen, and advertising revenue is slowly climbing back as well. Yelp also has the added benefit of a slimmed-down cost structure to take advantage of a top-line recovery and drive profitability growth in 2021.

In other words, the sharp rally in November, which takes Yelp stock to roughly flat for the year, is fully supported by the prospects of recovering fundamentals. And in spite of the recent rally, I still believe Yelp stock to be undervalued by a decent chunk. At current share prices near $33, Yelp trades at a market cap of $2.46 billion. After we net off the $590.8 million of cash on Yelp's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $1.87 billion.

For FY21, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenue of $978.0 million for Yelp, which represents 13% y/y growth versus FY20 expectations of $868.2 million, and -3% to FY19's $1.01 billion in revenue (data from Yahoo Finance). If we apply Yelp's 21% adjusted EBITDA margin in FY19 against FY21 revenue consensus, we'd get to a rough FY21 adjusted EBITDA estimate of $205.4 million - putting Yelp's current valuation at 9.1x EV/FY21 adjusted EBITDA.

In my view, there's still plenty of room for Yelp to play catch-up and return to a more normalized valuation, especially if trends continuing improving as they have in Q3. The bottom line on Yelp: with the worst of the pandemic hopefully behind us (as Yelp's management believes), investors would be wise to buy Yelp on the upswing.

Q3 download

Let's now discuss Yelp's latest third-quarter results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Yelp Q3 results Source: Yelp Q3 shareholder letter

The one-line headline for Yelp's third quarter is "much better than feared." Yelp is still experiencing some overhangs of pandemic-related weakness, but the business has rebounded sharply from where it was in Q2.

Yelp's revenue in Q2 declined -16% y/y to $220.8 million. This, however, came in sharply ahead of Wall Street's consensus expectations of $202.0 million, which would have implied a much steeper -23% y/y drop. Note as well that revenue had fallen at a -32% y/y pace in Q2, supporting the notion that Q2 was the hardest-hit period of the pandemic.

Yelp isn't a business that sees much seasonality between Q2 and Q3. Last year, Yelp's Q3 revenue came in 6% stronger than Q2, but this year, sequential revenue growth was 31% - further illustrating the strength of Yelp's post-pandemic recovery.

Several trends supported the rebound in revenue. Consumer traffic, obviously, was one of them. Yelp continues to mask units in its traffic updates, but from the chart below we see that Yelp's core Restaurants category saw a 110% jump in page views since the low point of the pandemic in April.

Figure 2. Yelp traffic

Source: Yelp Q3 shareholder letter

Management noted that traffic overall has returned to 80% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of September; in addition, the number of app-unique devices connecting to the Yelp platform grew by 4 million devices sequentially from Q2 and reached 85% of prior-year levels. Other key highlights: the Home & Local division, in particular, returned to positive y/y revenue growth. Yelp also noted in its Q3 shareholder letter that advertising demand has rebounded: "As shelter-in-place restrictions eased and many businesses resumed their advertising campaigns after receiving relief incentives, Advertising revenue increased by 30% and Paying advertising locations increased by 34% compared to the second quarter of 2020."

Top-line recovery aside, the other major pandemic move Yelp has made has been to reduce its sales headcount - particularly in its Local division as the company pivots to focus more on multi-location national accounts. We can see in the chart below that Yelp's overall sales headcount at the end of Q3 was 2,200 - a 40% reduction from last year.

Figure 3. Yelp key metrics Source: Yelp Q3 shareholder letter

In commenting on how management is positioning its go-to-market strategy, management noted in the shareholder letter as follows:

Compared to the beginning of the year, we ended the third quarter with an almost 45% smaller, but more efficient, Local salesforce consisting of a greater percentage of our productive veteran reps."

The company noted that the headcount cuts are largely done, and that Yelp intends to roughly maintain its headcount consistent going forward.

These operating cost cuts have helped Yelp to enrich profitability margins even a difficult business environment. As we can see in the chart below, though Yelp's Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 fell by -10% y/y, adjusted EBITDA margins actually improved two points from 22% last year to 24% this quarter.

Figure 4. Yelp EBITDA trends Source: Yelp Q3 shareholder letter

Yelp's rationalized cost base, and its ability to improve margins amid lingering pandemic impacts, make us feel confident in Yelp's ability to return to pre-pandemic EBITDA margin levels (if not even exceed them) next year.

Key takeaways

There are plenty of tailwinds supporting Yelp as we head into 2021. Not only is the business rapidly snapping back to pre-pandemic levels even before major U.S. re-openings are announced, but Yelp's preemptive moves to reduce its cost base will yield a much more profitable company when the business picks back up to full speed. Sitting at a ~9x forward EBITDA multiple, there's still plenty of opportunity to catch Yelp in the early innings of an upswing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long yelp. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.