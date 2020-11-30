Livent (LTHM) is one of the few lithium pure producers available to investors. It is vertically integrated allowing it to create and capture value through every step of the lithium supply chain. Livent has negotiated supply contracts with leading battery manufacturers and automakers focused on growing their EV production. Livent has low costs brine operations in Argentina which feeds into their global manufacturing footprint. Manufacturing abilities of Livent include lithium hydroxide (LiOH), specialty lithium salts and high purity lithium metal in addition to specialty organics and butylithium. LiOH is a key ingredient in the manufacturing of Lithium ion batteries which are used in EVs. Livent, with its US facilities, is one of the few key players which possess key know-how and manufacturing capabilities outside of China. This adds a layer of strategic importance to Livent's role in the energy storage space.

Source: Livent filings

China, in addition to being a leading manufacturer of EVs, has been the trailblazer in Li-ion battery production. As a result, early demand for EVs have come from China and it remains the largest and fastest growing market for EVs in the world. More recently, the European Union has announced subsidies and incentives for manufacturers and consumers to adopt EVs over gasoline and diesel powered cars. With Biden widely predicted to take the office of the President, it is likely that the US will also follow suit. The combination of China's continued EV growth and the entrance of the two richest economic blocs into the EV picture will likely lead the way for widespread adoption of EVs. Additionally, as efficiencies of scale are established, emerging markets in Asia, South America and Africa are predicted to carry the EV torch well into the 2030s and 2040s. This rosy outlook for EV production has been music to investors in the lithium space. Unfortunately, COVID threw a wrench into this grand scheme.

COVID monkeyed up the lithium economy

Coming into 2020, the lithium market had a healthy balance of demand and supply, with only three months of excess inventory sitting in the channels. This level would be considered low, given the backdrop of growing lithium demand. As of this month, the excess supply had grown to over five month's worth of inventory. This growing supply and the shuttering of economies across the globe have wreaked havoc on lithium prices. The price of lithium hydroxide, a key input into lithium batteries has collapsed from almost $21,000/ton to $10000/ton.

Source: Bloomberg

Similarly, the price of lithium carbonate has suffered an enormous collapse, dropping from a high of $21,500/tons in 2018 to $8100/tons today. This drop in commodity prices has been disastrous to upstream manufacturers. Smaller producers such as Altura (OTCPK:ALTAF) have shuttered their mines and their shares have been suspended from quotation. Larger players such as Albmarle (ALB) and Livent have decided to delay expansion.

Source: Bloomberg

There is potential for lithium prices to roar back

It is quite likely that the COVID pandemic will be in the rear-view mirror in 12-18 months as widescale vaccine production appear around the corner. Post-COVID economies will likely look to pick up where they left off and in case of lithium battery manufacturing, the demand for lithium will once again emerge. These disruptions to lithium prices and the resulting suspension of production and capacity expansions will reverberate for many years to come. For example, brine production has always required a notoriously long lead time to come online. Hard rock operations are faster to bring back on but they also require large inputs of capital. Both types of operations also require human know-how, which often becomes scarce when everyone is chasing to achieve the same outcome.

Livent is well-positioned to benefit from the lithium revolution

The long-term trends posited by Livent are enormously favorable to its shareholders with demand expected to rise 7x vs the depressed 2020 levels by 2025 and 14x by 2030.

Source: Livent filings

Livent has established itself with OEM manufacturers over the past 24 months. For many years now, battery makers and automakers have been happy playing one manufacturer of each other in order to squeeze the best prices. This was when EVs were in the early stage of disrupting ICE engines. With more and more automakers now beginning to shift a meaningful amount of their autoproduction towards EVs, the lack of respect towards the producers of battery materials is likely to change. Automakers and battery OEM manufacturers are beginning to understand the importance of securing a source of raw materials, thereby ensuring scalable production growth. Livent recently signed a deal with Tesla to supply it with more volumes in 2021 than it did in 2020 and is working on a deal to increase those volumes further in 2022 and beyond. Other deals with price escalation may follow. Livent has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040, which will serve as a "green carrot" for ESG investors and ESG focused partners.

The divergence of Livent's shares vs lithium prices points to frenzied speculation

Investors of Livent are likely anticipating a recovery which is faster rather than slower along with a re-emergence of demand and a strengthening of lithium prices. How else can we explain the divergence between Livent's shares versus the price of LiOH?

Source: Bloomberg

The key variable here is timing. Nobody knows when a vaccine roll-out and a return to normalcy can occur. The calculus changes immensely depending on when a return to normalcy occurs. The economic outcomes of normalcy returning 24 months out versus 18, 12 or 6 months are wildly different. It impacts profits, cash-flows and ramp ups meaningfully.

While LiOH prices have continued to struggle due to a supply glut, LTHM shares have rebounded almost 400% off their March lows but the financial metrics tell an entirely different story. Livent's revenues are not expected to surpass 2018 levels until 2023, yet Livent's share price is trading a mere 15% of its 2018 highs.

Source: Bloomberg, analyst estimates

Similarly, there are legitimate concerns around Livent's ability to bring back its EBITDA towards 2018 levels, which may not occur until 2024.

Source: Bloomberg, analyst estimates

Rising revenues and EBITDA are necessary to support the expansion projects that Livent has planned, which in turn will allow it to remain a producer of consequence in the future. While Livent recently has been re-examining its capital expansion projects, the expansion associated capital outflows are expected to remain high until 2024 and potentially beyond. Investors should not expect Livent to be free cash flow positive any time soon.

Livent's valuations have lost touch with reality, helped by Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) rise away from financial gravity and economic realism. Back in 2018, when the growth prospects of Lithium were just as strong as they are today, Livent traded at 9x EV/EBITDA. Today, with EPS collapsing along with revenue, EBITDA and production margins, Livent trades at its highest valuations ever - 100x 2020 EBITDA and 43x 2021's estimated EBITDA. Put simply, investors are dissociating themselves from being grounded by valuations and fundamentals when it comes to Livent.

Source: Bloomberg, analyst consensus

There is no question that Livent is positioned to benefit from the upcoming lithium cycle. It is a pure-play in lithium and it deserves a premium valuation. However, the upside is not without risks. As I have demonstrated, there are near and medium term risks associated with pricing. There are risks associated with the execution of large capital projects in a weak pricing environment. There are risks associated with cash flows as the EBITDA base for Livent has shrunk. Lithium producers have benefitted from the frenzied run-up in the shares of Tesla (TSLA) and it is virtually impossible to find medium term value in lithium producing companies like Livent. I remain bullish on a 10-year outlook for Livent, but given the recent run-up in Livent shares it would be wise to build a position on a pullback instead of rushing in to invest in Livent today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.