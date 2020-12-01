Learn To Invest Like The Millionaire Next Door

Remember, this was before the Great Recession. So I hadn’t yet experienced the financial hardships that led me to become the analyst I am today.

I remember reading the book around 20 years ago, when my own net worth was a few million dollars.

One of my favorite books is The Millionaire Next Door, a bestseller on the truth about America’s millionaires.

I don’t know about you, but I find it interesting to see billionaires buying real estate investment trusts (REITs).

That’s why, a few weeks ago, I wrote about Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) (BRK-B), investing in Store Capital (STOR) and Seritage (SRG). As I explained in the article:

“Buying Seritage shares today is an incredible opportunity for patient investors… Seritage is a billionaire Speculative Strong Buy. What I mean by this is that, if I were Buffett, I'd back up the truck.”

Then again, I’m not Buffett. And I have to imagine that neither are you.

Some Specifics About Seritage

It’s important to remember your exact financial status when considering risky stocks.

Keep in mind that Seritage is still down 55% year-to-date… despite being up about 40% since my Speculative Strong Buy recommendation. And I do find the risks for owning mall REITs exceptionally elevated.

So consider yourself duly warned.

Look at Brookfield (BAM), which manages over a half-trillion of alternative investments. One of the companies under its umbrella is Brookfield Property (BPYU) (BPY), a REIT that owns positions in:

Malls like Seritage

Office buildings (43% exposure)

Limited partner investments (15%).

In all, around 42% of its earnings are related to retail. As I also explained recently:

“These are important considerations for BPY and BPYU because they own 19% of all high-quality retail property in the U.S. To put that into perspective, 64% of the entire U.S. population lives within 60 minutes of a BPY/BPYU property.”

Don’t get me wrong, I like quality. In fact, I insist on it. And BPYU’s dividend is at high risk of being cut, as I made sure to detail:

“If we model out funds from operations for 2020, 2021, and 2022, we land at approximately $1.05, $1.20, and $1.35 as the retail properties stabilize and some realized gains occur. “That puts the cash flow multiples at 10.3x, 9.1x, and 8.2x for those three years. That's sufficiently attractive to warrant going long the stock, while recognizinga real risk of a distribution cut. (We are upgrading to [a] Spec Buy and maintaining underweight malls.)”

Again, we find this position compelling – if you’re a billionaire investor, like BAM CEO Bruce Flatt. But Average Joe and Jane investors might want to also consider what Thomas Stanley and William Danko call “the millionaire next door.”

You Might Not Know the Millionaire Next Door

One of my favorite books is The Millionaire Next Door, a bestseller about how most America’s millionaires really live. I remember reading it around 20 years ago, when my net worth was a few million dollars.

At the time, I was a real estate developer, with most of my assets wrapped up in LLCs I wasn’t the managing member of. Therefore, my net worth was mostly on paper (equity) and concentrated in two dozen shopping centers and net-lease properties.

Remember that this was before the Great Recession. So when I read The Millionaire Next Door, I had no idea I’d lose it all and build back up by becoming an analyst.

Even so, I was blown away by Stanley and Danko’s findings… namely that most millionaires don’t own Ferraris or live on yachts. On the contrary, they live by principles like discipline, hard work, and “thrift.

According to Stanley and Danko, millionaires are more likely to be your next-door neighbors. They live in their same starter home with their 15-year-old (or more) used Volvo as their main source of transportation.

Incidentally, I recently sold my Volvo that two of my daughters used to travel to and from college. But, to be honest, I never lived like Stanley and Danko’s principled paragon until the financial crash.

Until I learned the hard way.

The millionaires in the book, meanwhile, amassed wealth over time – which gave them greater chances to keep that wealth over time. Many of them were Average Joe and Jane types: farmers and mobile home park, duplex, or small business owners.

So they didn’t tend to make risky plays. Instead, they practiced frugality by keeping consumption costs low and by making sound, not speculative, investments.

My Own Journey to That Millionaire Mindset

Again, up until 2009, I never truly understood the concept of protecting principal at all costs. I was too focused on becoming a multi-millionaire.

I’m sure you’ve heard the saying that “the hardest million is the first million,” which is absolutely true. But the next hardest is trying to hold onto it.

Back in those days, I took big bets, such as buying a vacant shopping center for $3 million… with no tenants. And a $1 million lot to develop a free-standing CVS… before the lease was signed.

Talk about stress!

I found out the hard way that there’s no such a thing as a staying rich quick. You have to climb the steady path and always consider what you have before what you want.

In other words, unless you’re Warren Buffett or Bruce Flatt… don’t pretend you have Warren Buffett or Bruce Flatt levels of money.

Many of my followers here on Seeking Alpha know I’m not a high-yield-chasing investor anymore. I’m constantly warning against “too good to be true” opportunities because of my own past mistakes.

Today, I’m very grateful for my lessons learned. And I’m very passionate about spreading Stanley and Danko’s word that most of these millionaires’ wealth happened because they understood the power of spending a little and saving a lot.

Taking small bets on big-risk, big-reward plays based on careful research can be acceptable, depending on your situation. That’s why I do have retail stocks listed in certain portfolios.

But I would strongly caution against putting down anything more significant than that. Whether you’re a millionaire or not – or even a billionaire or not – it’s essential to practice diversification with an emphasis on quality first and value second.

The Millionaire Next Door REIT Portfolio

Another terrific book – and one I reference frequently – is legendary investor Benjamin Graham’s The Intelligent Investor. I even have this quote taped on my computer screen:

“Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations.”

Graham would have enjoyed reading The Millionaire Next Door. He understood that monetary success involves playing both offense (i.e., earning money) and defense (i.e., being frugal with money).

That’s why my new book due out next year is called The Intelligent REIT Investor. It’s a tribute to Graham and another gifted writer and investor, Ralph Block, who was a friend and mentor of mine.

I’m grateful to Block’s family, who allowed me to use portions of his last book, Investing in REITs, such as:

“If you’re a fairly conservative investor looking for steady returns without a modest degree of risk and volatility, where capital appreciation is paramount, a REIT allocation of somewhere between [20% and 25%] of your portfolio should suit you.”

Keeping that in mind, I’m constructing a Millionaire Next Door REIT portfolio, which requires proper diversification. As Block suggests:

“If you’re in a position to buy 10 different REITs, a good allocation would be [two] each in residential, retail, and office, and [one] each in industrial, [healthcare], self-storage and lodging.”

Of course, Block’s book was published in 2010, far before Covid-19’s disruptive effects. So there’s a whole new angle to consider while constructing the “MIND” portfolio.

Its main objective, after all, is to generate safe and reliable income and steady price appreciation. So, simply put, no high-yield investing allowed, folks!

In Closing…

I already have the first 10 MIND Portfolio REITs picked out. Each one is there for a spread of reasons, including how it doesn’t offer flashy yields.

Again, my team and I want to be ever-mindful of our mantra… protecting our principal at ALL costs.

Right now, this portfolio invests:

20% in healthcare

20% in net lease

20% in offices (staying out of New York City)

10% in shopping centers

10% in malls

10% in apartments.

We also picked one preferred issue, which represents the remaining 10% exposure.

Clearly then, diversification is the name of the game, or at least a very large rule. Another one would be fundamentals – that quality-first mantra.

In that case, earnings are the best indicator of total return performance. And our constituents are all positioned to generate above average results. Yet again, without chasing yield. Two of our “MIND” picks are as follows:

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) that has generated around 20% FFO per share growth in 2020, and analysts forecast another 8% in 2021 and 5% in 2022. The dividend is exceptionally safe, based upon the 69% payout ratio, and the company has increased its dividend for 7 years in a row. Shares now trade at $19.57 with a dividend yield of 5.5%.

FAST Graphs

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) is another high-quality pick that has generated consistent earnings growth – average 3% FFO per share increases annually. Analysts forecast FFO to grow by 3% in 2021 and 5% in 2022. The dividend is safe, as evidenced by the payout ratio of 76%, and HTA has also increased the dividend for 7 years in a row. Shares now trade at $26.39 with a dividend yield of 4.9%.

FAST Graphs

If you prefer a higher-risk investment strategy, I completely understand. Like I said before, I’ve been there and done that myself. However, I know that most of my readers will be better off practicing the “millionaire next door” principles.

They want less volatile, stress-free income. So that’s precisely what I aim to give them.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long o, stor. hta, mpw, BPYU, SRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.