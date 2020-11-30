Investors tend to look at options in one of two ways. Some see them as a black hole of capital destruction that should never be looked at twice. Others consider them as the ultimate elixir that can cure any portfolio ills and even provide badly needed income. We have a different take than this binary lens. We are bullish on using options to improve returns at a portfolio level. The biggest advantage though comes by generating income in sideways to weakening markets. They also improve risk-adjusted returns quite significantly, but only when applied in a meticulous and intelligent manner. On the other hand, a mechanical strategy, as is used by many funds, tends to deprive this tool of its full potential. Today, we go over one option wielding fund, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), and explain who it might be suited for.

The Fund

XYLD was founded in 2013 with the aim of replicating the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index. XYLD follows a "covered call" or "buy-write" strategy, in which the fund buys the stocks in the S&P 500 index and then "writes" or "sells" corresponding call options on the same index. There is a mechanical nature to this, and the fund spells out exactly when it will buy and sell options.

The CBOE S&P500 BuyWrite Index is a benchmark index that measures the performance of a theoretical portfolio that holds a portfolio of the stocks included in the S&P 500 Index ("S&P 500 Index"), and "writes" (or sells) a succession of one-month at-the-money S&P 500 Index covered call options.

Source: Global X

The S&P 500 BuyWrite Index is computed with options written on its entirety, and XYLD follows this methodology as well. One major point we want to bring up before we proceed is that past performance will not reflect future returns in the case of XYLD. The reason for that is that XYLD recently changed its option selling methods. Until August 21 of this year, XYLD was selling out-of-the money options.

The CBOE S&P 500 2% OTM BuyWrite Index is a benchmark index that measures the performance of a theoretical portfolio that holds a portfolio of the stocks included in the S&P 500 Index ("S&P500 Index"), and "writes" (or sells) a succession of one-month out-of-the-money S&P500 Index covered call options

Source: Global X

How does this change impact the fund? We will definitely get to that portion further in the article. But first let us take a look at what it currently holds.

Holdings

XYLD's top holdings are identical to the top holdings in the S&P 500 index with almost identical weights. Source: Global X

The fund is extremely heavy on technology and if we consider some mega cap names that are hiding in the communications sector, like Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), that weighting gets even larger. For reasons unknown to us, XYLD chose not to list Energy and Materials sectors separately and then disclosed that a little further down.

Source: Global X

Options

XYLD follows the monthly selling model. As of writing this article, the options were sold for the $357.50 strike on the SPX and these are due to expire on December 18, 2020.

Source: Global X

This method does allow the fund to produce option income from call selling. On the other hand the fund will often lose out on upside when the index rallies strongly.

Distributions

The fund has become remarkably popular from an income perspective. The high volatility has allowed for more income generation via covered calls and the fund has paid decent distributions over the last few years.

Source: Global X

The recent bump-up in income starting with August 2020 is likely the product of the higher VIX and the new strategy of selling calls at-the-money. We would expect this to fall a bit in 2021 as VIX normalizes.

Fees

The fund's fees reflect the specialized nature of its strategy. Covered Calls are a difficult strategy for beginners and considering that, we believe the fees of 0.60% are fine, even for a passive fund.

Source: Global X

The actual expense ratio works out to 0.65%, but XYLD has fee waivers in place till March 2022.

Performance & Change In Strategy

XYLD has not been through a full fledged bear market like the one in 2008-2009 or the previous one between 2000-2002. So in that sense investors cannot really consider this a tested fund. But it has been through COVID-19 and some other big selloffs over the past few years. Through it all, it has delivered about half the total return (which includes all distributions) of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, this lag is less than what we have seen in some other funds versus their respective benchmarks. Is this an acceptable lag? That is hard to judge with the fund employing a passive strategy. The fund has lagged its benchmark by just 19 basis points annually since inception.

Source: Global X

That is a fantastic success story for a fund that charges 60 basis points a year. This is not the first Global X fund that we found doing this and whatever their methods, it is an impressive achievement.

What is interesting for holders of this fund though, is the new strategy where the fund is selling calls at-the-money. From our perspective, this is better and more defensive when valuations are this stretched. A 2% out of the money call will yield far less and be less defensive than an at-the-money call.

Recommendation

The fund has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) but at the same time produced some remarkable results in relation to its benchmark. The fund is rated 4-stars by Morningstar and we believe that is well deserved. The switch to an "at-the-money" option writing strategy ups the defensiveness but the fund could still get whipsawed in a bear market. We personally don't like passive strategies in options as they don't allow for methodical deployment of capital. But for those that like this strategy, XYLD is one of the better funds to choose. It is certainly one we would strongly recommend over its Nasdaq counterpart, Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). The key difference here is that QYLD is "all-in" on technology, a sector that is ripe for a bust and one that is likely to provide negative 10 year returns. XYLD has a far more modest exposure here and the covered calls can provide some additional protection.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.