Tradeweb Markets (TW) is far from cheap, but it is one of the key players that operates electronic marketplaces for securities such as rates, money markets and credit. Now that the controlling shareholder Refinitiv is being sold to the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LNSTY), the company is being put in an interesting position. The valuation is rich, but I do still consider Tradeweb a cautious buy due to its fast growth.

Company overview

Before looking deeper into the business, let's see how Morningstar sums up the company:

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. is involved in building and operating electronic marketplaces for its network of clients across the financial ecosystem. Its network is comprised of clients across the institutional, wholesale and retail client sectors, including asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms and retail brokerage and financial advisory firms, as well as regional dealers. The company generates maximum revenue from the institutional client. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

I'd say that's a lot of words to say that Tradeweb is very similar to a group of exchanges such as the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). But more specifically they focus on securities which are only now becoming more and more frequently traded digitally such as bonds. In this space they face competition from names such as MarketAxess (MKTX) and Bloomberg. Both enterprises have seen a large expansion over the last decade and are likely to continue to do so.

So what products does Tradeweb offer to its clients to trade in?

As can be seen, the vast majority of the products are related to debt instruments, but equities are also a part of the mix. Given that the market for debt instruments is huge and growing at a quick pace due to global debt binge, it can be expected that volumes will grow. Another important source of revenue is market data. This is a fairly stable source of revenue via sticky channels and these sales can be easily adjusted for inflation each year. The growth rates per category are also mentioned above and it should be clear that each group is showing healthy growth. The third quarter was the least spectacular one of the year so far, but don't be surprised if the last quarter sees more trading. Just think of the big events that happened the last few weeks with the US presidential election and the several promising Corona vaccine results.

The picture above further elaborates on where the revenue comes from. For a marketplace it makes sense that most of the revenue comes from volume traded. But 40 percent fixed revenue might be higher than one would expect. This part also makes the operations less volatile, while volatility ironic enough is a big driver of the variable part. When looking at the client types the most important ones, institutional and wholesale, are logically the largest. Geography wise, Tradeweb would arguably benefit from being less reliant on the US. That last thing is something that might happen in the near future. Like I said in the intro, Refinitiv is being sold by Thomson Reuters (TRI) and Blackstone (BX) to the LSE Group. This would bring Tradeweb under control of the LSE Group and this may lead to more traffic being led by Tradeweb's marketplaces. Especially because LSE is divesting its current smaller competitor MTS to Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF). I recently written more about this transaction in my article about Euronext. Tradeweb hasn't been listed that long; it had its IPO in April of last year. But it has seen an increase of over 50%.

Financials

I already expanded on how the revenue currently is being made up. Now it's time to expand on the rest of the income statements.

With Tradeweb trading under two years, the financial history is limited and per share numbers even less so. That said, looking at the total sales this is a fast growing business. Less than four years ago revenue came in at about 517 MUSD and as of the last quarter it stands at ~857 MUSD TTM. The costs haven't grown at an equal pace because operating income has grown even faster. During the period this has more than doubled and currently it's 246 MUSD on a TTM basis. Adding volume and scale really does help the company. The bottomline has expanded less, this is mainly due to minority interests.

Tradeweb has a very strong balance sheet and all the signs that point to an asset light business model. It has ample liquidity with a net cash position of about 644 MUSD, covering most of the liabilities. There are very few hard assets, while goodwill and other intangibles make up most of the total assets. I'd say the current balance sheet leaves plenty of room to do M&A or to heavily return capital to the shareholders. The vast majority of the growth of the balance sheet has simply ended up as equity. Liabilities have remained just a small portion of the overall. This causes Tradeweb to trade at under three times book value, which seems like a low multiple for the strength and options the balance sheet gives.

From an asset light business model with large amounts of goodwill on the balance sheet, it's a reasonable assumption that cash flows will be larger than net income. Tradeweb isn't an exception. Looking at TTM data, operational cash flow is up over 2.75 times net income. Operational cash flow is also rapidly rising. At 424.1 MUSD TTM it is up almost 2.5 times what it was at the end of 2016. With the market cap of Tradeweb being about 13.5 BUSD, it currently trades at around 32 times OCF.

Looking at capex, there is very little of it. Just 13.7 MUSD. The other cash from investing expenditures aren't specified but it is likely these consist of purchases intangibles. This is something which is also a regular feature on the cash flow statement of perhaps Tradeweb's most comparable peer, MarketAxess. The free cash flow produced so far has been used to pay a token dividend. It can be expected this payment can be bumped up or that share buybacks can be done. Overall, the cash flow statements look very healthy and it's growing fast.

Valuation

I started by saying that Tradeweb isn't cheap and well, according to pretty much every metric it isn't:

The company is more expensive than its peer group on all metrics. To be fair, the peer group is likely not a good reference to compare it to. In this peer group the company is pitted against the earlier mentioned MarketAxess, as well as CME Group (CME), Concierge Technologies (OTCQB:CNCG), HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) and future parent company, London Stock Exchange Group. A direct comparison to MarketAxess might be more appropriate:

Going head-to-head with MarketAxess, Tradeweb starts to look a lot more favorable. On most metrics Tradeweb is the cheaper of the two. Something to consider: Tradeweb produces about 1.6 times the OCF MarketAxess does, while MarketAxess has a market cap of over 20 BUSD compared to Tradeweb's 13.5 BUSD. One might say that both are expensive, but do consider that these are fast growing companies in a transforming, lucrative market. MarketAxess has been listed longer and was one of the best performing stocks of the last decade:

On that basis, I think Tradeweb's current valuation is reasonable.

Risks

With 60% of revenue being based on volume, a large risk factor for Tradeweb is a slowdown in trading. This can come from periods of low volatility or a reduction in securities outstanding for example. The past year has seen the opposite of the effect, but it isn't unimaginable that the reverse can happen for years. Perhaps a good thing for an investor is that this makes Tradeweb somewhat of a hedge in their portfolio because it will mostly profit in an environment when other holdings are suffering.

Being a digital business, Tradeweb can be adversely affected by things such as cybercrimes or bugs. This can bring trading to a halt or harm the interest of the clients. In an industry like this safety and stability is key. Any disruption can cause material financial and reputational damage to the company.

The name 'Tradeweb' also points to another risk, the company sits in a web of third parties on which it relies. Think of clearing houses, counterparties and other service providers. When something goes wrong at any of these third parties it can cause a ripple effect. So Tradeweb mustn't only look after its own infrastructure and systems, but also after those of its partners.

So far Tradeweb has navigated those risks with success, but in this field new risks can always pop-up. This can be the ones mentioned but also can come from regulation or other things.

Conclusion

Tradeweb is fast-growing and has a rock solid balance sheet. With many of the products the company facilitates in trading being more and more electronically traded, Tradeweb has a bright future. As part of the combination of Revinitiv and the London Stock Exchange Group, it becomes a bigger spider in a bigger web. While the valuation is far from cheap, there is high growth to compensate. With so much potential, Tradeweb is a buy.

