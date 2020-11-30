BTC-USD prices seem to be finding support near the Ichimoku Base Line and this can actually be viewed as a potential “buy” signal after the cryptocurrency’s recent moves to the downside.

However, our technical analysis models indicate limited potential for further declines and price levels in BTC-USD over the next few weeks.

Recent selling pressures in BTC-USD might have created feelings of disappointment for crypto bulls that were hoping to see market valuations vault the important 20k level on first attempt.

As bitcoin trades near record price levels, it seems that it’s only natural for modern bitcoin traders to compare the 2020 rally to the events that unfolded in 2017.

As a point of initial clarity, we’d like to make it clear that we are bullish on the cryptocurrency space and we expect to see continued rallies in bitcoin (BTC-USD) for most of 2021. However, when most of the market is optimistic, it is often a good idea to assess potential problems that might be encountered along the way. Here, bullish investors must remember that while a new record high in BTC-USD might seem like great news, it essentially means that we are still trading within close proximity to levels that were established over three years ago and this might be disheartening for anyone familiar with the relative performances of the S&P 500 over the same period of time.

Source: Marketwatch

Remembering back, are some investors wondering what was happening in the world in December 2017? In the music world, rapper Post Malone’s “Rockstar” was the number one song on the Billboard 100 charts. In U.S. politics, Senate Republicans readied a sweeping tax overhaul as part of the Trump administration's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that would have a significant impact on the country for the next three years.

In the cryptocurrency world, market valuations for bitcoin were “going parabolic” and rising to new records (above $19,600) against the U.S. dollar. As we can see in the chart below, 2017 was truly a banner year for cryptocurrency traders as the sector’s bellwether asset:

Source: Author via Tradingview

Unfortunately, these elevated price levels did not manage to hold for very long and valuations in BTC-USD fell below $3,200 before the end of the following year. Of course, these are the types of events that often catch traders off-guard and it makes sense because two-way activity makes it very difficult to gauge sentiment. When asset prices move this high, this quickly it might also be natural for investors to possess some degree of skepticism when price rallies do occur again in the future.

Perhaps this helps to explain why some cryptocurrency investors seem to be feeling overly bearish after bitcoin failed to overcome its prior record highs on its first attempt. Not only this, bitcoin valuations actually seemed to drop in ways that were far beyond the asset’s averages. If all of this activity truly marks a decline (and a sustainable rejection preventing a new record high), it makes sense that cryptocurrency investors could begin to sell near the highs before more losses accumulate.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group, Marketwatch

Fortunately, this reality is not actually this dire. Specifically, the chart above shows us that the daily Rate of Change ((ROC)) that occurred after BTC-USD made its recent attempt to overcome the critical 20k level were actually somewhat small when compared to the much more volatile periods that characterized cryptocurrency markets in 2017.

In our view, the “drastic nature” of bitcoin’s recent declines might be nothing more than a reaction of disappointment that is being felt throughout the cryptocurrency market. More than likely, these moves in bitcoin have been exacerbated by profit taking (rather than specific attempts to bet against the cryptocurrency).

Source: Chainanalysis, Bloomberg

Essentially, the main argument here is that the recent declines in bitcoin might seem outsized due to reasons that are somewhat psychological in nature. Describing the recent price action in bitcoin as a “crash” or “collapse” seems to be a bit extreme in our view and we can even argue that these characterizations are simply inaccurate based on the fundamental drivers that are likely to continue influencing market valuations in 2021. Specifically, the total value of market transactions based on cryptocurrency assets has been rising since the 2017 trading period.

Of course, these figures have been particularly strong in East Asia and this is important for the cryptocurrency market because this is where many of the world’s largest population centers are focused. Additionally, we can see that there is still excellent potential for growth in regions like Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Fortunately, this puts bitcoin assets on a bullish path toward achieving sustainable growth rates for several years to come as long as adoption rates in these regions continue to increase.

Source: ByteTree, Glassnode, Bloomberg

But perhaps the most significant difference between the current cryptocurrency trading environment and the environment visible in 2017 might be the fact that the total number of active individual bitcoin wallets has shown a substantial increase over the last three years.

To start the year in 2017, roughly 13 million bitcoin wallets were recorded as having non-zero balances but this number has swelled to more than 32.5 million in 2020. Overall, this suggests that the public nature of cryptocurrency wealth building, investment, and asset storage has officially entered into the mainstream.

Source: CME, Bloomberg

For bitcoin investment bulls, this is terrific news because the cryptocurrency market is no longer relying on a few large players to guide valuations in the upward direction.

However, there is also evidence which suggests that more of the market might be viewing bitcoin assets as a protective hedge because an increase in derivatives trading shows that investors are finding new ways of adding crypto as a strategic component in active portfolios. Interestingly, these figures have also seen significant changes over the last three years and we see little reason to believe that these trends will reverse course in 2021.

Source: Author via Tradingview

As current price levels, it seems that it’s only natural for modern bitcoin traders to compare the 2020 rally to the events that unfolded during the 2017 trading period. However, there are also key differences that exist on both technical and fundamental levels. While cryptocurrencies are generally expected to experience extreme levels of unpredictable volatility, we can see that recent declines in BTC-USD might not justify the extreme bearish classifications that have been bandied about for the last few weeks.

