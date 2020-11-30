I have yet to find a developed market branded furniture co that trades below .7x sales. Which would be $27/sh for NTZ. Hidden asset in the NTZ China JV which could be worth almost the entire market cap.

NTZ should generate at least a .50 cent per share operating profit in Q4. Manufacturer backlogs are full for many months, NTZ should be running at full capacity for the next few quarters.

NTZ has sufficient liquidity and low debt: with €39M euro in cash, ~€35M in pending asset monetization, and a pending €40-€65M Italian government loan with a very favorable repayment schedule.

The company trades at ~20% of forward sales and below tangible book – which significantly understates the value of the Natuzzi brand.

Natuzzi S.p.A. has no research coverage and trades at a significant discount to peers and intrinsic value. The business is inflecting.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is one of the best-known furniture brands in the world. Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories.

Source - NTZ 20-F

For most of the last decade NTZ has struggled to turn a profit. The primary culprits that have plagued the company include: 1) tough labor laws in its Italian operations have led to an overstaffed employee base - Italy has government protections against laying off redundant workers as well as strict unions. 2) NTZ's private label manufacturing business had high fixed costs (although recently switching from Italy to Romania should help), margins are competed down to the bone, and the category is in decline as many of NTZ's B&M retailers have reduced footprints. Private label is becoming less meaningful at only 14-15% of sales, allowing for a very positive mix shift.

The founder/CEO/Chairman of NTZ is Pasquale Natuzzi (80 years old). Pasquale founded the company in 1959 and took it public in 1993. Pasquale and family own ~60% of the company - Pasquale has clipped 10s of millions in dividends along the way and is a wealthy man. "Owner-operator" Pasquale and team are working hard to get the business back to a position of sustainable profitability. The company has plenty of life and is making many of the correct moves.

Green Shoots

Sept 30, 2019 - P. Natuzzi when asked about years of losses - "Again, we have been investing, investing, investing. Our main goal was to convert this company from a manufacturing company to lifestyle brand." NTZ signed a deal in July 2018 to sell 51% interest in their China JV. Kuka paid €65M total interest (€55M adj), NTZ retained 49% interest in the JV. This demonstrates the value of the Natuzzi brand and the company's ability to monetize it.

Private label is becoming less relevant. NTZ is optimizing manufacturing to increase margins. Branded was 87.5% in 2Q20 vs. 80.6% LY and 78% in 4Q18. NTZ is becoming less exposed to the low to negative margin private label business. NTZ branded stores where they are integrated and capture margin is an exceptionally profitable model. 3Q19 call (Dec) - "The complete industrial review we have almost completed the shift of certain low-margin production from Italy to Romania as it was no longer sustainable here in Italy. So we need further industrial capacity in Eastern Europe. That's why we are negotiating with third parties production players located in Belarus to get the low-cost production capacity in outsourcing to favor the unbranded business in EMEA region, we believe the production in Belarus could start gradually in the second half of 2020." 2Q19 call - "We are moving the production, Natuzzi Editions, from Italy to Romania, where we can improve the margin. But in order to give space, then we take out from the Romania factory production that we make for big distributor where the margin are unbranded, the margin are lower, and we will make this production in Belorussia, but over there we will not invest to open a factory. We are already at a good stage to make the product in Belorussia and make improved volume and margin." 2019 20-F - the management of production excess capacity in Italy with the layoff of redundant workers pursuant to individual written agreements that will provide for one-off termination benefits. Other factors that should lead to higher yoy Gross margins include a smaller mix of private label and hide prices (21% of COGS) are at multidecade lows.

US DOS Growth Story. In 4Q19 NTZ hired Restoration Hardware's former CMO as president of Natuzzi North Americas. The company plans to grow significantly in the US, the economics of these integrated stores are good, they capture good margins and generate cash a couple months after opening. There is significant room for NTZ to expand. They will continue to profitably build out US - maybe they even find a JV partner to grow it faster and extract value out of the leading Italian furniture brand. Underpinning this opportunity is a turboboost from a very strong US housing market, strong 4-wall economics at NTZ DOS, large white space, Ex RH CMO that is now NTZ NA president that knows how to get the job done. With NTZ's soon to be large cash balance and intent to attack the US opportunity - this bodes well. With RH doing $2.5B in revenue, we see no reason why NTZ US can't get to 5% of that revenue number, or $125M, accomplished through rolling out a dozen incremental stores/yr over the next two years. In the US, La-Z-Boy trades at north of 1x sales and Ethan Allen trades at .9x sales.

3Q20 results. 70% increase in backlog compared to the start of the year. Written order flow from June to date remains robust at +21.5%. Gross margins up 3.8% to 32.5%, opex down €6.1M. NTZ reported an operating loss of .4M which included .6M in one off fees related to selling real estate, for a true operating profit of .2M "While the order flow accelerated in the second part of the quarter, the duration of our order-product cycle, which requires for overseas deliveries about three months for manufacturing, shipping and then final delivering, has allowed us to transform only part of the increased order flow into revenues within the end of third quarter." 3Q20 results In Q2 NTZ completed the shift out of China manufacturing that was causing tariff expenses of ~€3M/quarter.

Consumers have shifted their spending to the home. Restoration Hardware, Ethan Allen, Williams-Sonoma, La-Z-Boy and many others in the category are trading at multi-year highs after reporting very good numbers in recent months, many have given strong outlooks for next year and large backlogs.

On a like-for like basis, revenues of the 45 DOS (Directly owned stores) were up 4.2% in 2019 compared to 2018.

Modeling Q4

4Q20 - Gross margins expand 3% to 34.8%, on the back of a €2M reduction of extraordinary costs related to the Italian workforce (which was a €2.8M hit in 4Q19), plus better utilization levels at factories providing 100bp lift. Adj GMs in 4Q19 would have been 34.6%. Other favorable factors are Private label being less of the mix, hide prices at multi-decade lows, outsourced operations to lower cost Vietnam and Romania.

On opex I have just €2M savings from tariff eliminations (could be as high at €3M savings).

NTZ should generate a €6.8M ($8.2M) Operating profit in Q4, this would equal .74 cents per share in EBIT just in Q4. Q4 EBITDA would be $11.8M USD or $1.06/sh.

Our checks indicate 8% revenue growth in Q4 is certainly attainable, this is also confirmed by NTZ saying backlog is up 70% ytd and written orders since June up 21.5%- NTZ will be shipping as much product as it can in Q4.

Capital Structure

NTZ has €39.8M in cash and €18M in debt, consisting mostly of mortgages against properties. NTZ also has ~€27M outstanding on its AR securitization facility - which was renewed in July and has capacity up to €40M.

Catalysts

Very high likelihood of NTZ receiving a €40-€65M loan from the Italian government through the stimulus program. This will alleviate liquidity concerns for the next 18-24 months and significantly re-rate the stock. NTZ 20-F, "The Company applied for a long-term bank borrowing, 90% guaranteed by an Italian state agency, and with nominal amount of €65.0 million, based on the measures to support businesses approved by the Italian Government with Law Decree no. 23/2020 (the "Liquidity Decree"). Although the Company's directors are confident that such long-term bank borrowing will be received during the third quarter of 2020 for the requested amount, since the Company meets all the conditions specified in Article 1 of the Liquidity Decree, there is uncertainty about the amount of the loan that will actually be disbursed as well as the actual timing of this disbursement." The loan would entail no principal repayment until 2022, rate schedule starts at yr 1) 25bp 2-3) 50bp 4-6) 1pt. This is a basically free money, with no impactful covenants, and a LT maturity. Q3 earnings results - "We are also progressing in negotiations with a pool of banks for the granting of a loan guaranteed by the Italian Government in order to let the Company have higher financial flexibility to face these uncertain times."

NTZ is working on €35M in non-core asset sales. NTZ originally announced on September 30, 2019 it would seek to sell non-strategic assets including two subsidiaries (tannery and foam operations based in Italy) and real estate properties in the U.S. and Italy. NTZ broke out these assets as having €27M in book value and could likely fetch €35M at market value. NTZ owns its HQ building in High Point, NC which is likely worth ~$25M alone.



"We are also progressing in negotiations with a pool of banks for the granting of a loan guaranteed by the Italian Government in order to let the Company have higher financial flexibility to face these uncertain times. Q3 earnings results

NTZ could monetize its remaining 49% equity in its China JV. This would bring in ~€50-60M overnight, or almost the entire market cap. The China JV reported €4.7M in EBT in 2019, the JV is adding 40-50 stores each year. "the Company has determined appropriate to estimate the fair value of the retained investment in Natuzzi Trading Shanghai upon the results of a third-party independent appraisal. The fair value was estimated in the amount of 48,024." NTZ has not been receiving dividend cash flow from the JV but guided to distributions starting to come in soon.

NTZ is seeking the right opportunities for another JV deal (similar to China). Which could also bring in meaningful cash as NTZ monetizes its solid brand. In Oct 2019 Pasquale stated they are now looking to sell JV rights - "the strategic financial manager, is pursuing - the goal of the company is to find other solution like KUKA one in Vietnam, like in India, like in Mexico, in Russia. Those are huge markets but you need to be there to install manufacturing, manufacture the product locally and distribute locally through direct to store or franchising a store. We have a turnkey program, product, selection process, factory, networks, retailer, Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Editions, huge investment. That's what we have done in the last 10 years. Now we look just to get a return on investment. We don't have more time, period. We don't have more time. We know that. And I must tell you that the management is fully aware of and very much motivated. And that really makes me feel 30 years younger, believe it or not."

With a big backlog and favorable conditions in end markets, cost headwinds easing/cost cut programs enacted, NTZ should generate sizeable operating income in Q4 and into 2021.

Why is the stock cheap?

The stock has burned a lot of people over the last 20 years, which creates the great setup we have today.

A potential future rights issuance announcement in early March scared shareholders. "In light of the extraordinary challenges imposed by COVID-19 on the Group, on February 28, 2020, the Parent's majority shareholder entered into an agreement with it setting forth its undertaking, should the Parent so request, to make advance payments of up to 15,000 to satisfy the subscription price of a future rights issue. On February 28, 2020, the Parent requested an initial payment of 2,500 which was received on March 2, 2020." My counterpoint: The company only took €2.5M and has plenty of liquidity to pay it back, it is now passed the deadline to vote on the rights so NTZ has foregone the rights as the business has recovered and NTZ is anticipating of receiving the government loan and/or asset sale proceeds. If they get just €40M that would give the company plenty of liquidity - pf cash of €80M would mean a rights is not practical in the near term. The picture has changed since they announced a potential future rights. The company will be grossly overcapitalized in Q4 due to asset sales, gov loan, and they are generating cash. The rights would have given all shareholders the right to not be diluted. If Pasquale had nefarious intentions, he would fill out a secondary himself at a low stock price and significantly increase his ownership with a small(er) check size. Or if he didn't think the company was salvageable, he would've done a loan with lien on assets like brand/IP. Pasquale talks about how long-time employees own the stock and he doesn't want to take them out at rock bottom.

The company has kept a low profile and has not done an earnings call in 10 months. The company has no research coverage.

Comps

I have yet to find a developed market branded furniture co that trades below .7x sales. Which would be $27/sh for NTZ.

A precedent transaction related to Natuzzi would be comp Poltrona Frau. Poltrona is/was (2016) the #3 Italian furniture brand, NTZ #1. This comp is somewhat stale but in 2014 privately held Haworth purchased 58% of Italian furniture maker Poltrona Frau for $190 million. This represented an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 9.5x and over 1.1x sales. The company did about $35 million in EBITDA and $300 million in revenue.

Poltrona Frau - The commercial structure of the Group's companies covers the main geographical markets, reaching over 65 countries with a network of over 70 monobrand and multibrand stores (including 24 DOS) and over 1000 high-quality multibrand retailers. As at 31 December 2013, the Group had approximately 900 employees. The Group's manufacturing structure consists of two main facilities in Italy: one in the Marche region at the parent's site in Tolentino (MC) and one in the Brianza district at the historic site of Cassina in Meda (MB), plus one in Detroit (USA).

These are similar businesses. Poltrona Frau didn't reference any private label business - so that may be the main difference between the two. At a 1.1x P/S multiple and backing out NTZ's private label business, NTZ would be worth ~$40/sh. Some wood to chop to turn the company around but if successful the upside is huge.

Summary

This is a very cheap stock and there aren't many shares floating; I count at least 5 catalysts that could significantly rerate the stock from an absurdly low valuation. With a big backlog and favorable home category tailwinds, cost headwinds easing/cost cut programs enacted, NTZ is in position to generate a ~.74/share EBIT number in Q4 and see continued success in 2021. Manufacturer backlogs are full for many months, NTZ should be running at full capacity for the next few quarters - which solves most of their overstaffed problems - then you start to look at annualizing the Q4 number and or putting a decent p/s multiple on one of the best global furniture brands.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.