Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Presents at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference (Transcript)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference Call November 30, 2020 12:20 PM ET

Joshua Bixby - CEO

Adriel Lares - CFO

Brad Zelnick - Credit Suisse

Brad Zelnick

Okay. Welcome back, everybody. I think we are now live. It says live. All right, great. So, I’m Brad Zelnick, once again with the software team here at Credit Suisse. And for this session, we are delighted to be joined by the folks from Fastly. With us today we’ve got Joshua Bixby, CEO; and Adriel Lares, CFO of the Company. And thank you guys, really appreciate you making the time.

Joshua Bixby

It’s a pleasure to be here. Thanks, Brad.

Brad Zelnick

Awesome. Maybe just for a quick intro, Joshua, many listening in today, like we know Fastly. But for those that are less familiar, can you spend just a couple of minutes talking about the Company, what Fastly does, why it’s such an important part of our lives, especially today?

Joshua Bixby

Sure. It’s a pleasure to sort of speak about what we do. It’s been an exciting few months for us.

So, if you abstract out to a 30,000 foot view, when I wake up in the morning to get on my phone and I click on The New York Times, I’m speaking to a Fastly server. So, we have servers all around the world. We perform some really important functions for the most innovative companies in the world. We allow their sites to be fast, we allow them to be secure, and we allow them to scale. So when all of us go to The New York Times or all of us go shopping or all of us are listening to music, it’s at those moments where all of those interactions are happening with our servers and we are able to deliver not just the content, not just the images and let’s say the style sheet, but actually, the entire experience is delivered from our edges because we allow the programmers from our customers to put their code at our edge to those experience being personalized, and they can be delivered exactly the way our customers want. So, in some ways, we’re like the modern web server.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brad Zelnick

That’s very helpful context. And maybe as we think about Fastly, the company; and Fastly, FSLY, the stock, many investors -- it’s human nature to apply pattern matching, to look for things so we can take something we know and reference something that we’ve seen in the past. And I think, there’s some debate around what bucket does Fastly fall into. Is it another content delivery network, which I think does some of the same things and has been around for a while with other companies out there? Is it a developer friendly edge computing platform? How should investors think about your differentiation, specifically as it relates to developer appeal, which as you talked about programmers in your original opening remarks?

Joshua Bixby

Indeed. I mean, we are built by builders for builders, by developers for developers. And so, if you think about what we provide to our users is a platform upon which they can build. So, we think of this as developers edge and edge cloud, a platform upon which our customers can put their code in order to serve their users close to them and securely. So, CDN, traditionally, is sort of the legacy term that would apply to the delivery of static offerings. And that’s still very important. We want the objects on websites to be close to us. We want them to be accessible. We want to do all the scale. So with millions, millions of requests committed a second, we can just automatically deliver that. So, that’s an important foundation. And we are in the CDN business. But, the reason that we are a product for innovators is because it’s not just CDN. You need to be able to have the objects, you need to be able to have your code, and then you can be able to have them secure. And it’s the three of those together, which creates this modern category.

If you think of this category historically, it’s been a category that’s been very sort of enterprise-heavy. So, think the opposite of the cloud, right, it’s a developer you can’t sign up, you can’t get a moment of inspiration to write code. You need to get an army of professional services people. You need to have steak dinner and go through this entire procurement process. Fastly is like the AWS for the edge cloud market. We allow developers when they have inspiration to sign up, all of our documentation is live, our pricing is transparent. They can just get it, use it and start immediately. And that’s very attractive to the modern buyers. Because of the modern buyer today, a lot of that power is centralized with these developers.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. That’s very helpful. And maybe just getting into the architecture a little bit, Joshua, and I know we don’t have Artur, your founder here, who’s deep technical, but I know you can speak to this certainly better than I can. But, as we think more broadly about your differentiation, it’s not just through software, but it’s how you’ve actually architected the network, right, which isn’t as distributed as traditional CDNs. Why is that -- what are the trade-offs? What are the pros and cons? What are the use cases for which Fastly is maybe more suited, and perhaps the ones where maybe it’s less suited?

Joshua Bixby

Yeah, I mean frankly, we are faster all around the world than the legacy providers. So, I would say, in all situations, you want speed. We also are in a situation where we can scale in these locations. So, if you think about the witness of the time, in the 1990s, the internet was very different. And so, it made a lot of sense to put hundreds of thousands of servers across thousands of locations. The internet has completely changed over the last two decades. And we’re now in a situation where with many fewer locations, we can be faster than competitors. So, you’re right. It’s about the software, but it’s also about the way that we’ve architected it. And the reason, this is hard for people to think about, right, which is, if you’re in a location, it makes sense that if you’re sitting right next to me, you’d be faster. But, that’s not the case, and there’s a number of reasons for that.

The first is the internet doesn’t work that way anymore. So, if you’re in a certain location, let’s say somewhere like Santa Fe, you’re on an AT&T cell phone, you’re going to come out on the internet in Dallas. And so, we might be sitting in Santa Fe with three servers in a small -- in a small server rack somewhere, that actually doesn’t help me because I got to go my phone to Dallas back to Santa Fe. So, actually what you need is you need to be really big in Dallas. There’s about 16 to 18 locations all around the U.S., for example, where you need incredible density in order to actually deliver the modern internet. So, it’s almost like a highway system, which changed very much how small towns and even the United States used to interact with travelers, like now you’re on the highway, and those highways come out at very designated point. So, that’s the first thing.

But, the second thing is really important. It’s at those locations because the Internet has become this vast Encyclopedia of information. You can’t just have three or four old servers, you need massive density of storage. And you need to be in a location where you can put that density in the right location, which is I said in the United States like 16 to 18 locations. You need density storage, and then you need the compute capability to work on that storage. So, all three of those things are necessary. You can’t get that when you sort of randomly throw hundreds of thousands of servers around the internet, and that is why, as I said, we are, if you look at the sort of third-party rankings of performance and other things, we showcase really, really well in that. And as you pointed out, that’s about the software, but it’s equally about the architecture.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. That’s extremely helpful. And maybe if we could turn to, what’s been really exciting computer at edge. And, since we’ve come to know Fastly and Artur, your founder, he always said that delivering content has been the way to build towards the goal of becoming a more general computing platform, which recently culminated in the limited general availability of computed edge, your serverless platform. Can you talk about the interest you’re seeing here, some of the early use cases? And I’ve asked you in the past to size the opportunity. But maybe without putting numbers to it, what convinces you that it’s really that massive?

Adriel Lares

Yes. I think, what people forget about Fastly is our first foray into this market almost 10 years ago with the compute platform. So, we have been a compute platform our entire history. When Artur founded the business, his focus was, in order to deliver the modern experience, I need to deliver compute at the edge. So, it started with that vision. Now, what we saw with wide adoption across our enterprise customer base, the vast majority of our customers, if not all of them outside of some markets like video delivery are using edge compute today. So, we’ve got nine years of history watching how compute gets used.

One of the things that we heard from our customers was we wanted to do more -- we wanted to do the language of our choosing, because in the first incarnation of this, we did ask our customers to use a language that we -- the open source language, but that configuration language. And there’s really good reason for that from a security to scale and performance perspective. Now, as the technology has evolved, we’ve seen the opportunity to allow the customers to work in languages of their choice and do more, and do all of that while maintaining the scale, the performance and the security. Because if we went back and said you could just work in any language, but we got to do 10x the number of servers, or it’s going to be slower, or we have to rate limit you. The number of requests that we serve to the largest vendors in the world, we just can’t go back to them with all these limitations that we see in other products. So, a ton of experience.

That experience is like a flywheel. People write code and they share that code, the entire platform gets better. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing with this new version. So, I think of it as the next sort of incarnation of it, not the first one. And what this is allowing organizations to do is, to do more. And one of the reasons that initially in the first incarnation of this we didn’t allow people to do more is because security is really important here. We’re a multi-tenant platform. We need to make sure that whenever you do, we can keep safe. And so, there’s a number of really important innovations in this next generation of technology. The first is around security, which is we actually isolate each request in its own encapsulated area, so that it can’t go out and do damage to anyone else, that’s really important. A lot of other vendors will mix all those requests together, and that creates a real challenge.

We also were able to bring these up in microseconds and that’s really important because we’re seeing the way of the most important traffic in the internet. So, we’ll just take a 50 milliseconds or a 100 milliseconds, that time matters. And then obviously, we need to be able to scale in the same way without taking away the really significant architectural advantage. So, what we have seen over the last year as we’ve been bringing this to market, and as you mentioned, we announced the production readiness of the product is just an incredibly creative use case. As I pointed out a few areas, one is around personalization. We’re seeing customers are saying e-commerce experience always been done in this game. I want to make it fast. I want to make it personalized. And they stretch it between these. It’s almost a zero-sum game there. And we’re allowing -- with this new computed edge, we’re allowing organizations to not make those choices, to compete performance and personalize because that personalization is going to happen at the edge. Critical use cases, and I think really exciting ones. It’s a big area of innovation.

Data and compliance is another big area of innovation. We’re also seeing a lot on the machine learning and inferencing from models. Those are areas that have really come up, but we’re seeing wide adoption, and we’re seeing a tremendous amount of excitement.

Brad Zelnick

We are very bullish on the future of edge. And I think we see it much the way that you do. Maybe -- and you touched on this a little bit, but because it’s such a significant opportunity, you’re seeing a lot of other serverless platforms emerge whether it’s AWS’ Lambda@Edge or Cloudflare Workers, for example. Is there anything that you can hone in on that speaks to the differentiation of your serverless platform versus some of the others that are out there? And frankly, the competition -- like is there competition, or is it more, I’m going to use the serverless capability of the platform that I am already using for some other reason?

Joshua Bixby

Yes. So, I think, what we’re seeing in the enterprise customer base, remember, we’re dealing with the largest customers in the world and those that aspire to be, that you start looking at the capabilities of products we’ve got. So, I can’t speak to looking through that lens of a small and medium enterprise. You think of the largest enterprises. They’re looking for scale. They’re looking for their security and they’re looking for the performance. It’s actually the similar criteria they’ve always looked at us through. And through those three lenses, we provide a really important capability versus one class of competitor, which is more on the SMB side. So, I’m going to limit you [indiscernible] hundred of these a second or it’s -- you can’t -- I’m going mix your request with everyone else’s request altogether. There’s security vulnerability. Well, that’s not really my fault. So, there’s one sort of viewpoint, which is enterprise class security, scale and performance. And I think that really separates the product from a certain class of competitors.

Now, on the other side, when you have vendors that are at scale, you then look at the capabilities of edge computing along with all of the delivery and security capabilities. So, now what organizations are looking for is they want an integrated holistic view. And actually, many of our customers use us to actually go in between other central clouds. So, we are at a point at which they are saying, okay, I’m in some classes to Microsoft, some to Google, some to Amazon. And what our customers come to us all the time and tell us is, if I am just in with one of those vendors, I use a lot of pricing, scale and I really get locked in. And so, one of the things we’re hearing from our customers, when you look at another class of competitor is actually, I don’t want to be all-in on all of my edge compute, because that’s where I’m going to centralize on like security and logging information before I’m in centralizing my load balancing.

If you look back historically at a classic data set, you never had Cisco go Cisco from the edge router all the way down to the database. There was a good reason for that is because it makes a lot of sense to have choice. And there are points in the network where you decide I’m going to centralize, but that will provide me choice at another layer.

So, I was talking to a CTO recently of a big gaming company. So listen, for every $1,000 I used to spend in my data center, $950 went to Dell and HP and SuperMicro in this commoditized server layer. But, I spend a lot on [indiscernible] and Cisco and I did that really intentionally in the sense that that was a very expensive dollar per CPU. But in total, that gives me choice.

And I think what we’re seeing right now is that with the central clouds, that choice is becoming more and more important, moving into a very much a multi-cloud world. And that’s one area where we’re seeing edge compute be a really important linchpin of a multi-cloud strategy and people are really pushing against using one cloud, one central cloud all the way through the stack, just like they did historically in the data center structure.

Brad Zelnick

That’s great context, Joshua. And it’s helpful to understand the edge opportunity from multiple perspectives and how you see Fastly uniquely fitting into that world. Maybe just a question about how investors should think about the adoption curve of edge computing and your ability to compete. I mean, you’ve spoken about your ability to compete, but is there anything that you can compare the adoption curve to and how you all think about it from a resourcing, staffing and buildout perspective? What’s your expectation three years from now? Is that an S-shaped curve, or how should we think about it?

Joshua Bixby

Yes. I mean, I think, we’ve seen two of these curves already, and this would be the third, which is we saw the adoption of a modern edge cloud. We’re seeing -- we’re right in the middle of this incredible adoption of the secured edge and how that transforms. And sort of behind that is this next generation of compute.

Because we work with developers and because we work the way they want to work, it’s really more about them than it is us. And what we hear from our largest partners in this and customers is, we’re going to try it, we’re going to put it out, and we’re going to see how it adopts. One of the beauties of this -- those who have digitally transformed, it’s not a great word, as you know, but I like this idea that I’m going to experiment is that we can see it real time. So, we’ll see a customer write lots of codes. I mean, we see these great burly indicators, see customers write lots of codes. Then they go put it out in 5% of their traffic in a certain region. And there’s -- one of the beauties of this process is, if it goes to 10% of that region, we know something working. If they take it out, we know something is different.

And so, we see in real time as this technology starts to expand into the sort of circle of the customer to expand out into more circles, more sites, more users, more traffic. So, we are already seeing those curves, and those curves look exactly like you’d see standard document, I try it, I like it, I buy it. And if you look at our land and expand process that we’ve seen in every cohort that we talk about, it won’t be very different.

So, you’re going to see an experimentation, you’re going to see an adoption, and you’re going to see an expansion. And that’s exactly what we should expect from this technology. Like basically, everything else that we bring out in the edge is going to follow that same strategy.

I was talking to a CTO at a big travel business. And they’re like, listen, in the old days, for every $100 I spend on my data center, there was just a way that I look at the map. Let me tell you the way I look at the math in the cloud group. For every $100 I spend, it has to have the approval of customer. Every $100 I spend on Google, I spend $5 to $10 on security. I always have, I always will. I spend $5 to $10 on delivery. I always have, I always will. And the question is how much am I going to spend on edge computing. And in their estimation, it was somewhere between 10 and 30. And that’s because of the movement of workloads of work and importance out to the edge. So, we haven’t figured out those equations out, that speculation, obviously, based on what one customer said. But, I think the -- we already know that $5 to $10 on security and delivery. I think the unknown, which we are exploring as we speak, is how -- what happens when modern web serving technology becomes available to you on edge, when all these micro services sit together in one location, and that’s the edge. What does that look like? We have some early indicators of what it looks like. It’s very promising.

Brad Zelnick

Very cool. Joshua, if I could switch topics a little bit. I want to talk about -- you disclosed what have been your largest customer, and we’ll see where it goes forward. But as we think about the recent events, ByteDance was your largest customer recently churned off or has been expected to churn off the platform, given geopolitical issues. And I think some investors are surprised at how quickly they were able to do so. And I appreciate you’ve always said you shy away from taking commodity traffic. But obviously, you would satisfy your customers’ needs when thinking more holistically. How should investors be comfortable that you haven’t maybe become less discerning in the customers and use cases that you take on?

Joshua Bixby

Yes. I mean, we have shied away from speaking specifically about those use -- that use case unless we have to. I think, you abstract out and you sort of look at these geopolitical risks in general, what you see is this is a process where as a vendor you want to support your customers through this process. So, we have said in this context in other countries, we’re going to stand by our customer. We are going to help them, put themselves in a situation where they can survive no matter what the outcome is.

And imagine, in these situations, the outcome could be that Fastly or other companies can’t work with a certain customer. And so, I hear this sort of sense of, well, timing and went quickly. I think, the one thing people should know is we’ve helped in this process get our customers in a situation where they can still exist. And that’s important to us. And that means helping them in any way we can. So, I guess, I look at it through a slightly different lens, which is these are very uncertain times in this regard. And survival is really important, and we are going to help our customers survive.

I think, the real telling case will be in the future when we see resolution what that will look like in the future. But right now, I think, I wouldn’t read too much into that because this is a question of, at a certain point, those points have been well-defined by a calendar, impossible, we can’t work with this particular customer. So, time is not -- you can’t go slowly. That’s not an option. You’re going to make a choice to defer other things. Maybe it’s speed, maybe it’s performance maybe it’s scale, maybe it’s something else in order to achieve because there’s such a binary outcome. So, I think, we need to let the future let the future speak to that. I wouldn’t jump to too many conclusions until we see resolution. We don’t know when that will be.

Brad Zelnick

That’s totally fair. And we’ve got limited time, and I want to touch on so many different exciting topics. But, maybe just while we’re on this topic of ByteDance, you mentioned on your last earnings call that you will continue to reserve capacity for them. Can you just -- and I know you don’t want to speak about the specifics of a given customer relationship other than what’s disclosed out there. But, can you maybe talk even more generally about that decision and how frequently you do reserve capacity for customers?

Joshua Bixby

Yes. I mean, with some of our largest customers, those are conversations we’re constantly having with them about what they’re -- where we want them to line up, where they want to line up and find some place to meet in the middle. Imagine we have customers that are very, very large in and of themselves, right? They split traffic amongst the number of providers. So, it’s not an uncommon conversation with the largest. We’re talking about a handful here. We will continue to stand by customers in times of uncertainty. I think, that’s a message that’s really important for people to hear. And we’re working here for the long term. We see a significant change to the social media world, and we are excited to be a part of that. We’re excited to continue to support them. So, that’s sort of our position, to your point. It’s a very dynamic time. So hopefully, we’ll have some more certainty in the future.

Brad Zelnick

Fair enough. And maybe just for Adriel. Adriel, can you give us a sense of what the normalized growth of the business has been, if we were to exclude TikTok?

Adriel Lares

Yes. For our previously disclosed large customer, if you think about our dollar-based net expansion rate in Q3, it was 147%. If you exclude it, the largest customer, it would have been 139%. So, just to give you some sense of scale, the rest of the customer base was still growing relatively quickly. And I think, from our standpoint, we still feel good about sort of the long-term prospects. And to Joshua’s point, I think we’re all sort of looking forward to some resolution in the future. And hopefully, we’ll get that here pretty soon.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. Okay. Perhaps, Adriel, while I’ve got you, moving on to another topic that I think was maybe a little bit confusing coming out of last quarter, and we’ve taken a number of questions about your Q4 guidance. When you first gave it, I believe it included an $8 million contribution from Signal Sciences, only that which was meant to come off the balance sheet post acquisition. So nothing that was newly booked perhaps early in Q4 that would flow through to the income statement, but that didn’t include any impact of purchase accounting. So, you’ve since updated your shareholder letter to make that clear. But should we take that as a tweak higher of your guidance range, given you didn’t take down your previously stated range, or are you just simply working through what the impact will be and not being explicit about it, I guess?

Adriel Lares

Yes. There’s really sort of one core reason why we wanted to make sure it was clear because we had mentioned post the acquisition on the announcement that Signal Sciences was growing very quickly. In fact, they were growing quicker than we were in Q2. And what we didn’t want to make sure if people didn’t do was actually take that and grow it at a particularly fast rate and then sort of start growing it into ‘21. So that was one of the primary reasons we wanted to clarify. Because once we do get the purchase accounting, which we’re hopefully going to finish, we will get the resolution on this quarter. We’ll sort of give everyone sort of the resolution of what that number is.

But that being said, we still kept the guidance the same, which meant we were taking, in some respects, all of those measures into account, both attributed to our largest customer, Signal Sciences, all those contributions would go into our $80 million to $84 million that’s sort of described in the Q4 guidance.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. Okay. Maybe just with respect to time, moving to a different topic of gross margins. You’ve mentioned Signal Sciences had gross margins in the 80% range versus the core business, which I believe is around 60% year-to-date. How should we think about the potential for margin expansion next year? Should we still expect the core business to expand by about 150 basis points or so?

Adriel Lares

Yes. One thing to keep in mind is, last year, Q3 non-GAAP gross margin was around 56%. So, we added about almost 400 basis points of gross margin in just a year. And I had talked about how, on an annual basis, we’re going to add a little bit over 100 basis points. But clearly, this year, given sort of the COVID-19 impact, just the overall growth that we’ve been experiencing for the acceleration of digital transformation, we’ve added quite a bit more.

In the future, as we’re sort of marching towards our 70% gross margin target, Signal Sciences is going to be critical in terms of how we actually add on to that. I do -- I’m going to wait to deliver sort of gross margin guidance until we get to 2021. But, I do think they’re going to give us greater certainty that we can actually get there. I do think that as we add in security revenue as well as computer edge revenue, it’s worth noting that neither of those two have a big impact from a cost of revenue associated with bandwidth. Because you’re delivering the security and you’re delivering the compute closest to where those users are and haven’t sort of moved it quite a bit around. So, it gives us a lot more confidence in our long-term target of 70%.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. That’s helpful. Maybe I’ve got time for one more here. As we think about calendar ‘21 next year, obviously, you’re -- you haven’t guided to it just yet, unless you maybe want to use this forum as an opportunity to do so. But, as we think about the step-up in traffic that we saw that benefited this year in terms of COVID-related disruption to the world, how should we think about the impact to growth next year? Do you think traffic volumes are durable and pricing will be stable, or do you expect one or both of the variables of growth to decelerate, given recent traffic volumes?

Adriel Lares

Yes. I think, you’re right, I’m not going to use a particular platform to sort of guide ‘21 just yet. Often…

Brad Zelnick

Public forum.

Adriel Lares

We are a usage-based platform. And from our standpoint, it can be a little bit more variable than you would have with a traditional SaaS platform. So, from our standpoint, I think we’re going to wait until that period of time. But, I think one of the many factors that can impact next year is you can have fast growers who have sort of realized the benefits of digital transforming faster as a result of COVID-19 to sort of recognize we need to get on this train, so to speak. But at the same time, you also have a compare with 2020. So, I think, once we get to February of next year, we’ll have a little bit better visibility as we can actually guide as well as incorporating impacts of revenue from our new Signal Sciences colleagues into that as well. So, once we get all of that in there, we’ll have a little bit more time. As you know, it’s only been a little bit more than a month since we actually closed the acquisition of Signal Sciences, so we want to make sure we get a little bit more run time to understand how that will impact our growth rate for next year.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. I think with that unfortunately we’re out of time. Joshua, Adriel, as always, great to see you. And thank you so much for presenting once again at this year’s 24th Annual Credit Suisse Tech Conference.

Joshua Bixby

Thanks. Thanks for the invite. Take care.

Brad Zelnick

You got it.