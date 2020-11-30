It's no longer as torqued as some of the other names we like. PVAC will still continue to be a trading vehicle choice for now.

Note: The article was first published to subscribers on Nov. 3 immediately following the deal.

The title of this article describes what Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had to do to survive to fight another day. Some time ago we had expected PVAC to be in the process of a strategic alternative, and given the size, PVAC was likely going to look for a buyer for the entire entity. The recent M&A valuations did not prove to be very lucrative for shareholders and majors are only going after large players as opposed to smaller players like PVAC.

Based on the Q2 2020 disclosure in the credit facility section, we also knew PVAC was under immense pressure from the bank syndicates to get something done right away.

In April 2020, we entered into the Borrowing Base Redetermination Agreement and Amendment No. 7 to Credit Agreement (the “Seventh Amendment”). The Seventh Amendment, which became effective on April 30, 2020, provides a $1.0 billion revolving commitment and initially provided for a $400 million borrowing base, including a $25 million sublimit for the issuance of letters of credit. The borrowing base decreased to $375 million in accordance with the terms of the Seventh Amendment effective July 1, 2020 and, effective October 1, 2020, availability under the Credit Facility is further limited to a maximum of $350 million until the redetermination of the borrowing base in Fall 2021. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we incurred and capitalized approximately $0.1 million of issue and other costs associated with the Seventh Amendment, respectively and wrote-off $0.9 million of previously capitalized issue costs due to the decrease in the borrowing base associated with the Seventh Amendment. Availability under the Credit Facility may not exceed the lesser of the aggregate commitments or the borrowing base, provided that effective October 1, 2020, availability under the Credit Facility is limited to a maximum of $350 million until the redetermination of the borrowing base in Fall 2021. The borrowing base under the Credit Facility is redetermined semi-annually, generally in April and October of each year. Additionally, we and the Credit Facility lenders may, upon request, initiate a redetermination at any time during the six-month period between scheduled redeterminations. The Credit Facility is available to us for general corporate purposes, including working capital. We had $0.4 million in letters of credit outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The Credit Facility is scheduled to mature in May 2024; provided that on June 30, 2022, unless we have either extended the maturity date of the Second Lien Facility described below to a date that is at least 91 days after May 7, 2024 or have repaid our Second Lien Facility in full, the maturity date of the Credit Facility will be June 30, 2022.

As you can see in the bolded section, PVAC was really pressured to get some type of deal done prior to going into 2021. So this transaction basically gets the banks off its back and allows it to fight to see higher oil prices.

Source: PVAC

We estimated that PVAC was worth ~$26 per share at $55+ WTI and the company chose to dilute existing shareholders by ~50%. It's a bit shocking and makes you wonder what types of private offers the company got. A special committee was likely formed to assess the prospects. And considering all the available options out there, this deal must've been the best one especially if one of the outlooks used is to assume much higher oil prices going forward.

This is what the pro-forma entity looks like and as you can see, despite the dilution, the company is still very cheap if oil prices go up. But given the dilution was ~50%, you can back-of-the-napkin knock your upside down by 50%.

One of the other things that came with this transaction is the assets:

This is less than ~10% of PVAC's production, so it's not meaningful vs.the dilution, but there are only three wells producing, which means a lot of potential drilling locations given the net locations.

New Company Needs to Demonstrate FCF

PVAC was one of the few shale companies in 2019 that outspent cash flow and grew production. So for it to really demonstrate itself to the investment community, it will need to focus on generating FCF and paying down debt organically. With Juniper's managing partner Edward Geiser serving as Chairman of the Board, we hope that the Juniper team is focused on organically paying down debt as opposed to diluting shareholders.

This transaction materially reduces the liquidity issues PVAC faced from the banks but came at the cost of a hefty dilution. It's no longer as torqued as some of the other names we like. PVAC will still continue to be a trading vehicle choice for now.

HFI Research, #1 Energy Service For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! We are now offering a 2-week free trial, so come and see for yourself!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.