I see NVAX as a potential long here as positive data could see the valuation gap with MRNA close quite a bit.

There may be some delays for NVAX in the US, but how bad is the problem?

The past few months I couldn't help but notice a sizable gap in the valuation of Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX), two players in the race to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market. In November, the gap has made sense slightly more so, with MRNA producing positive data showing the company has an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Figure 1: Enterprise value of NVAX and MRNA, year-to-date.

I think NVAX is still in this fight

Despite the valuation gap making slightly more sense now that MRNA has the golden ticket of a proven-effective COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273), with NVAX only having a yet-to-be-proven COVID-19 vaccine, NVAX isn't out of the race. The success of two RNA vaccines, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE's (BNTX) BNT162b2 is also a RNA vaccine, is encouraging for vaccine developers. Perhaps more encouraging is the success of a second type of vaccine, AstraZeneca (AZN) and Oxford's AZD1222, suggesting that there may be many ways to skin a cat when it comes to developing a COVID-19 vaccine. I'm willing to bet a protein-based vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) also has a good chance of succeeding, especially given the data seen so far with NVAX's NVX-CoV2373.

Updates from NVAX and MRNA

Monday, November 30, saw NVAX trade down pre-market as the company provided an update on the progress of NVX-CoV2373. With that update, NVAX notes that two from three late-stage studies are fully enrolled with 20,000 patients dosed so far. Based on those timelines, NVAX appears really only to be a couple of months behind MRNA, which has already produced phase 3 data from the company's COVE study.

With regards to the COVE study, MRNA announced results from the primary efficacy analysis of that study on Monday, with results earlier in November having come from an interim analysis. This update only provides a bit more on what we already knew, mRNA-1273 works. The numbers are worth reporting here, though. Looking at 196 cases of COVID-19, mRNA-1273 was 94.1% effective, there were 30 severe cases among the 196, all of which were in the placebo group, meaning mRNA-1273 was 100% effective in preventing severe COVID-19.

Why the sell off for NVAX then?

So, why did NVAX trade down pre-market with the update? Language in the company's press release appears to indicate some slippage of the timeline regarding the start of the US phase 3 study of NVX-CoV2373. That's an issue for two reasons. Firstly for a new drug, the US is the most important market, you can charge more there, and advertise direct-to-consumer, to the point that US revenues can eclipse rest-of-world (ROW) revenues. Secondly, it's hard to get US approval of a drug without data from a US trial.

COVID-19 is a unique situation, though. ROW revenues in COVID-19 are likely to be substantial for NVAX should the company produce positive data from its phase 3 UK trial (15,000 patients) and phase 2b South African (4,422 patients) trial, then launch its vaccine. Secondly, the US FDA might be slightly more willing to provide Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) even in the absence of large amounts of US data. Perhaps some initial safety data if the US study is well underway by the time NVAX might submit positive efficacy and safety data from the UK and South Africa.

At the time of writing, NVAX has since managed a rally at the market open, as a more balanced consideration of just how critical the US trial is might be in the minds of investors.

Is MRNA's pipeline now validated?

The interim analysis earlier this month showing mRNA-1273 works, the primary efficacy analysis today confirming how well mRNA-1273 works and even the success of PFE/BNTX's BNT162b2 (also an RNA vaccine), all provide some validation for MRNA's pipeline.

On the other hand, we still don't have much long-term safety data from these particular RNA vaccines. Further, just because RNA vaccines work for SARS-CoV-2, do they work for other viruses? Lastly, even if RNA vaccines displayed efficacy for a variety of viruses, does that mean MRNA's RNA-based therapeutics work for cancer and autoimmune diseases?

Figure 3: MRNA's pipeline is expansive albeit early stage in many cases. Source: MRNA website.

MRNA's current pipeline slide looks quite full; however, many of the therapeutics are preclinical or phase 1. Outside of mRNA-1273 for COVID-19, validation regarding the efficacy of the rest of MRNA's pipeline is scant. MRNA's cytomegalovirus vaccine produces an immunological response based on phase 2 studies, but does that actually lead to protection from CMV infection or the effects of it? That remains speculative.

Does the MRNA premium make sense?

For me the gap in valuation between MRNA and NVAX seems a little large. To justify the premium, one would probably have to apply value to MRNA's other pipeline members which I still consider largely unvalidated. I see MRNA as having a COVID-19 vaccine and a bunch of other potential therapeutics for different diseases. I see NVAX as having one drug, NanoFlu, and being very close to having a COVID-19 vaccine.

Figure 4: NVAX's pipeline. Source: Company website.

Looking at cash and funding, NVAX had $571.6M in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash as of September 30, although the company had also secured cumulative funding of $2B through Operation Warp Speed, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Department of Defense (DoD).

MRNA by comparison had $3.97B in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2020. Having done a lot of the hard work already on developing a vaccine, MRNA now speaks of deferred revenues based on deposits of $1.1B in Q3'20 for orders of mRNA-1273 rather than of funding from government agencies. Certainly these are the elements which would justify the premium in the valuation of MRNA, relative to NVAX, but I do see that gap as set to close a little as I feel positive data from NVAX may soon be on tap.

Trade idea

I believe NVAX represents a potential long here, and find myself quite bullish on the name. I predict positive data from NVX-CoV2373 which would then serve as a catalyst for the name to trade much higher.

The risks of a long in NVAX are several fold, a few of which are considered here. Firstly, NVAX's vaccine might fail to impress, causing the name to trade down over concerns it won't sell as well, or it might fail completely. Secondly, NVAX might report additional delays in the US, rekindling concerns of the the speed of any US launch. Lastly, success from other vaccine players might see the COVID-19 vaccine market fractionate further, leading to concerns over eventual revenues from NVAX's vaccine.

