J&J Snack Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:JJSF) is a company that makes snack foods and frozen beverages that are delivered to retailers and foodservice businesses across the nation. The company’s main product is soft pretzels, which are marketed under a number of different brands. The company’s stock is down approximately 17% on the year but has slowly been rising since March.

(J&J - Google Market Chart, 2020)

We believe that earnings estimates moving forward are a tad ambitious, and these assumptions would push the stock to be trading at higher than historical averages regardless. However, the company is in a strong position for long-term recovery as it has a strong balance sheet, therefore we maintain a neutral sentiment about the company.

Although COVID-19 halted many businesses that J&J serves, the company performed decently in the fiscal year 2020

The company’s net sales for FY 2020 were 1.02B, which is a 13.9% drop from the previous year. The drop was primarily attributed to a large dip in sales in the summer months when coronavirus shut many businesses down, and this is especially important as J&J usually makes the most during summer months due to the seasonal demand for certain products such as slushies. A few of J&J's customers that also have seasonal demand include amusement parks, ballparks, and theatres.

(J&J 10-K, 2020)

Operating income saw a sharp drop due to the fact that net sales could not make up for rather consistent operating expenses. The company reduced its advertising spend during FY2020 partly due to the pandemic, yet distribution and administrative expense figures were similar to previous years. The company also had unexpected ‘plant shutdown impairment costs’, which amounted to $6.3M.

The company was able to post a positive income figure for the year, and earnings per diluted share came out to $0.96. EPS was $5.00 in 2019 and $5.51 in 2018. The company had an EPS figure of $0.34 in the most recent quarter, and we believe that re-openings by J&J customers will continue to drive this EPS number back to previous-year figures.

The company has a very strong balance sheet

(J&J 10-K, 2020)

The company currently has $195M in cash, which is more than enough to cover all of its current liabilities. We believe that the accounts receivable figure may be subject to further writedowns considering that many of the companies that J&J does business with may be experiencing difficulties with other liabilities at the current moment, such as leases and debt obligations.

(J&J 10-K, 2020)Inventories are “valued at lower of cost or net realizable value (J&J 10-K, 2020)”. We believe that J&J may have already charged higher than normal spoilage expenses in the past few periods, and may continue to do so as demand for its products remains uncertain. America is currently dealing with an all-time high in case numbers, yet it is not clear whether there will be another shutdown.

The company has no long-term debt and has $1.05B in total assets compared to $247M of total liabilities. J&J’s main long-term liabilities are related to noncurrent operating lease liabilities and deferred income taxes. We believe that the company’s balance sheet will allow it to withstand any more unexpected events. However, it is most likely that the company has already hit rock bottom.

“We believe that we have hit the bottom and now we are bouncing back. And notwithstanding any kind of shock impact from COVID-19, we expect to bounce perhaps even all the way back in the next quarters.” - Gerald Sheriber, J&J CEO

Forward estimates for J&J are optimistic

(Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates, 2020)

Based on estimates, if J&J’s EPS figure in 2021 were to triple from FY 2020, the forward PE ratio would still be 54.33x. While considering 2023 estimates, a 4.60 EPS figure would signify basically a full return to pre-COVID figures, in which forward PE would still be 33.36x, which is slightly above historical PE averages.

(J&J PE Ratio - Previous 5 Years, 2020)

We have no doubt that the company is in a strong position to return to pre-COVID levels, but this means a full return to normalcy, where every customer is operating and experiencing the same demand levels for J&J’s products. Given that there are still restrictions at professional sports games, J&J’s big customers including amusement parks and ballparks will not be ordering J&J’s products on a normal level for the foreseeable future, unless a vaccine was fully effective. Frozen beverage segment sales, which is one of J&J's prominent revenue streams, were down 56% in the third quarter of 2020 (J&J Earnings Call, 2020).

At the end of the day, J&J has a strong track record of growth

Before FY20, net sales had increased every single year since 2011, and net earnings had done the same thing between 2011 and 2018, with a slight dip in 2019. We have no doubt that the company is focused on establishing new relationships with prominent retailers and other businesses, and earnings will surely see a large jump in FY2021.

In summation, there is no doubt that the company will rebound, but earnings estimates assume that a return to normalcy will happen quickly. The company’s 1.5% dividend is a strong complement to a stock that may return to pre-COVID levels if things go right, however, we maintain a neutral sentiment given several macroeconomic factors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.