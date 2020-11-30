Our Take On OPEC+ Decision

For OPEC+, the physical oil market has already priced in an extension, so any disappointment will likely cause timespreads to sell-off. There's more to lose than to gain by not agreeing to an extension.

So for Saudi Aramco to raise OSP in the midst of the COVID 2nd wave in Europe and to a region where it represents ~50% of Russia's oil sales, it begs to differ that there are actual disagreements over whether or not to extend the 3-months cut.

Rewinding back to the beginning of the oil price war in March 2020, Saudi Aramco specifically targeted the largest OSP cuts to Europe, because it was in strong disagreement with Russia.

Leading up to the meeting, the biggest tell for us was the Saudi Aramco OSP announcement at the beginning of the month when Aramco raised OSP to Europe.

There are currently 4-options on the table for OPEC+. Algeria's oil minister has stated that OPEC members (not OPEC+) are in agreement on 3-month extension.

Following one of the best months ever for energy stocks, oil prices today are pulling back and sitting in limbo as OPEC+ looks to make a decision in the Tuesday meeting. The current options on the table are:

3-month extension of the current ~7.7 mb/d cuts.

Increase production by 1.9 mb/d to a cut of ~5.8 mb/d vs ~7.7 mb/d.

4-month extension of the current ~7.7 mb/d cuts.

A gradual increase in production in Q1.

Algeria's oil minister, who is currently the OPEC president, came out and said that OPEC members are in agreement to extend the oil cuts by 3-months. Note, this only includes OPEC members, so countries like Russia and Kazakhstan are not in this agreement. The OPEC+ meeting will be held tomorrow and a decision will be made.

Leading up to the meeting, we've made a few speculations (written in our OMFs) that Russia and Saudi have likely already agreed to an extension. One of the signals we saw in early November was the Aramco official selling price or known as the OSP announcement. In this particular OSP announcement, Saudi Aramco cut oil pricing to both Asia and the US but raised it in Europe.

Rewinding back to the beginning of the oil price war in March 2020, Saudi Aramco specifically targeted the largest OSP cuts to Europe, because it was in strong disagreement with Russia's handling of the production cuts. So for Saudi Aramco to raise OSP in the midst of the COVID 2nd wave in Europe and to a region where it represents ~50% of Russia's oil sales, it begs to differ that there are actual disagreements over whether or not to extend the 3-months cut.

Now as for Kazakhstan, we don't know what is going on there other than that the country wants to start producing more oil. It's a bit like the Mexico fiasco back in April, when it was the only producer strongly opposing a production cut only to cut production regardless because of insufficient capex. At the time, we said it's like the 2 7 offsuit player going all-in thinking no one knows his bluff. In this case, the cards are all face up, and Kazakhstan is really in no better position than Mexico was back in April.

But for the oil market, the physical market has in part priced in some of the 3-month extension already. Asia, which has been the primary driver of global oil demand the last few months, bought more cargoes than initially needed on the assumption that there was going to be the same supplies available for Q1 2020. With demand already on pace to be higher than 2019 for most Asian countries, the higher crude buying wouldn't have happened if they had thought more supplies were coming on the market. So if OPEC+, for whatever reason, can't come to an agreement tomorrow to extend the production cut for an additional 3-months, then the physical market will likely weaken materially, and OPEC+ would've wasted this golden chance to keep the oil market balance drawing down.

If we were to look at our 2021 balances, the only quarter that is possible of showing no draw is Q1. Seasonally speaking, refineries enter maintenance during Q1, which pushes demand seasonally to the lowest level for the year. So if OPEC+ is serious about drawing down balances, an extension would guarantee that we would draw in Q1 and for the rest of 2021.

Conclusion

OPEC+ will make a decision tomorrow on the four options we laid out above. The physical oil market has already front-runned the prospects of an extension, so any disappointment from OPEC+ will hit the timespreads right away. Given the signals we've observed along the way including the Saudi Aramco OSP announcement at the start of November, we think it's more likely than not that the group comes to an agreement for an extension of 3-months. Logically, while almost never certain for OPEC+, it makes sense to extend 3-months as it guarantees continued storage draws into Q1 2021, which would further support oil prices.

Fingers crossed, let's see what they decide tomorrow.

