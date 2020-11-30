Thesis

If I had to invest $100 today in a petroleum midstream MLP, I’d prefer BPMP’s 12% dividend yield over SHLX’s 17% yield. I have chosen SHLX because it is the only midstream company (apart from BPMP) dealing exclusively in crude oil/petroleum product transportation with dividend yield more than 10%.

As is mentioned in all the forward-looking statements, past performances do not guarantee future performance, hence, if I enter a trade today, I am much more interested in the dividend yields I will get in the future than the dividend yields I received in the past. I believe that the current dividend yield of BPMP is very stable and will go up in future. However, in SHLX’s case, the past yield may be very good, but the future yields cannot be reliably predicted and there are indications that it may come down.

MVC – Minimum Volume Commitments

One of the major reasons BPMP’s stock is attractive is that almost 88% (calculated from 2019 data) of its revenue comes from contracted minimum volume commitments with BP America, which indirectly owns BPMP. When converted to dollar terms, BPMP has an assured revenue of $113 million irrespective of whether its pipelines carry crude oil or salt water, and whether crude oil demand/price goes up or down. Of the contracted revenues, at least 75% is derived from the BP2 pipeline delivering 300,000 barrels/day of crude oil to the Whiting refinery, whose total crude throughput is 430,000 barrels/day. Whiting refinery is highly dependent on BP2 to deliver a major part of its crude requirement and thus BPMP faces no threats from competition. Regarding the future commitments, BPMP announced its MVC for the next three years in Q3 earnings call as shown below.

Source: BPMP Q3 earnings presentation

BP America accounted for a very high percentage of the total revenue of BPMP (97.6% in 2019, 97.6% in 2018 & 98% in 2017), which implies that the volatility in earnings of BPMP will be very low. In addition, since its IPO it can be seen that volatility in operating expenses have reduced, which again reinforces stability of net earnings. Both these factors are confidence boosters that, even in the worst-case scenario, BPMP would have sales of around 400 thousand barrels per day.

Source: Prepared by author using financial data

Using the latest dollar/barrel (Q3 rates) rates for the different pipelines the minimum annual revenue is around $113 million, and the average annual operating expenses, based on TTM quarterly data, is $43 Million.

Source: Prepared by author using financial data

A key point to keep in mind is that these values are for the worst-case scenario. In all the quarters, since its IPO, BPMP has had more throughput than their MVC contracts. Based on the dependency of Whiting refinery on the BP2 pipeline, I believe that this performance will continue in the future, at least till the Canadian pipelines Keystone XL, TMX and Enbridge Line 3 are not commissioned.

SHLX also has minimum volume commitments but they represent a minor share of their annual revenue. As per 2018 annual report, the “remaining performance obligation” for 2019 was$120.4 million (24% of 2019 annual revenue) and revenue for FY 2019 was $503 million. Additionally, SHLX’s parents, Shell America, accounted for approximately 70%, 60% and 50% of their total revenues for 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Low percentage of MVC, compared to annual revenue, and a lower share of annual revenue, compared to BPMP, being derived from its parents suggests that a sizeable part of SHLX’s revenue is dependent on third party and hence its earnings cannot be predicted as accurately as the earnings of BPMP’s.

Dependency on refinery operations

For both BPMP and SHLX, a major part of their revenue is dependent on operations of a single refinery. In case of BPMP, it is the Whiting Refinery in Indiana, and in case of SHLX, it is the Convent refinery (capacity 211 mbpd). However, on Nov. 6, news was announced that Shell is going to shut down its Convent refinery. This further reduces the stability of income for SHLX. Contrary to Shell refinery shutting down, BP America completed a modernization project of Whiting refinery worth $14 billion in 2013, which enables the refinery to process Canada’s heavy sulfur crude, thus elongating its usefulness as an asset.

Conclusion

Although SHLX has given dividend yield of 17% in the past, the volatility in its revenue sources may not allow it to continue paying these distributions in the future. The recent news of shutting down of Convent refinery in Louisiana, which is one of the largest Shell refineries in the area, further hampers the assurance that SHLX will be able to maintain its distributions going into the future. BPMP presents a unique advantage as an MLP as almost 90% of its revenues are derived from minimum volume contracts and almost 97% of total revenue being derived from its parent BP America. Further, future earning of BPMP revenue is assured due to MVC contracts extending up to 2023. I believe that the type of investors investing in MLP stocks are passive investors looking for years of stable distributions without having to follow latest trends, news and development. Hence, I believe that an assured 12% yield for years is a better bet than a volatile and risky 17% historical yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.