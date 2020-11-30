Despite the weak results of the third quarter, analysts are still very optimistic that the stock price will go up over tenfold for the next 12 months.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) recently announced the dismal results of its third-quarter 2020 operations. Gross profit declined by a staggering 92.6% compared to the same period last year. The stock price is still down 46% year-to-date. On the surface, BEST is a no-go. But analysts continue to have mixed opinions on the future outlook of the company. Let us take a closer look.

Figure 1. BEST 1-year share price

BEST is a provider of supply chain management and logistics services in China. Its core segments Express, Freight, Supply Chain, and UCargo account for almost 90% of the total revenue. BEST Express provides delivery services for parcels typically weighing less than 15 kg, while BEST Freight handles door-to-door delivery service of goods generally weighing more than 15 kg. BEST Supply Chain Management provides customizable supply chain and logistic solutions for multinationals, corporates, and SMEs. Lastly, the BEST UCargo segment is a truckload capacity brokerage platform. BEST also operations outside China under the BEST GLOBAL segment.

Financials and Valuation

2020 is a challenging year for BEST as it is for the majority of businesses. Revenue and earnings are down. Although, the company still managed to receive an increase in volume. The decrease in revenue and consequently in profit is mainly due to the average selling price reduction because of intensified industry competition. High recovery costs and fierce pricing competition depressed the company's earnings. The reported net loss for 3Q 2020 is $94 Million, a 94% increase in losses compared to the same period last year.

Figure 3. BEST Comparative Revenue and Cost

Source: BEST Earnings Presentation

Despite the weak results of the third quarter, analysts are still very optimistic that the stock price will go up over tenfold for the next 12 months. The median price estimate is $29.67, an increase of $26.69 from the current price. Valuation-wise, BEST is considered extremely undervalued. The current share price is 97% undervalued than the estimated fair value.

Figure 3. BEST 12-month price forecast

Source: CNN Money

It seems that analysts are looking past the company's short-term challenges and are banking on BEST's strong performance before the pandemic. After all, BEST managed to grow revenue at 62% annually for the past five years. Earnings were still negative, but it was already well on its way to generating profit, with the 2019 margin reported at negative 0.6%. Financial position, however, is considered weak. Current liabilities exceed current assets. Although, the company has sufficient cash runway for more than a year. The debt ratio is high at 2.5x of Equity.

Strategic Refocusing Plan

Facing strong industry headwinds, BEST conducted a comprehensive review of its operations and decided to implement strategic adjustments. It aims to refocus on core business segments. It has already announced the winding down of BEST Store+ to allow the continued deployment of additional capital towards its core businesses. The company believes that this decision will strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive environment. BEST's strategic plan includes improving operational efficiency, investing in infrastructure networks, and implementing companywide cost-cutting measures. BEST is leveraging the growth of the e-commerce industry.

Summary

Long-term investors could gain from BEST's current low price. Buying the stock now is a reasonable action, but investors should be ready to wait for the turnaround as this might not come anytime soon. BEST has to deliver results with the new strategies in place. If analysts' expectation of profitability by 2022 turns out to be right, investors could be rewarded with a hefty return.

