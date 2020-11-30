Aesthetic Medical International's (AIH) CEO Pengwu Zhou on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Pengwu Zhou – Chairman and CEO

Michael Irwin – Univest Securities

Ivy Wang – Univest

Steve Hopper – Cantor Fitzgerald

Joining us today from Aesthetic Medical International are the company's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Pengwu Zhou; and the company's IRD, [indiscernible]; and the company's Financial Officer, Mr. Guanhua Wu.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that some of the information discussed will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. These include statements about our future expectations, financial projections and our plans and prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. For discussion of the risks and uncertainties, you should review the company's filings with the SEC, which includes today's press release.

You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law. Our discussion today will include non-IFRS financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted profit and adjusted EBITDA. You should not consider EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit as a substitute for or superior to net income prepared in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore because non-IFRS measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, they are susceptible to varying calculations and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. You are encouraged to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Pengwu Zhou, Chairman and CEO of Aesthetic Medical International. His opening remarks will be delivered in English by IRD [indiscernible]. Mr. Zhou, please go ahead.

Pengwu Zhou

[Foreign Language] Thank you operator and everyone for joining Aesthetic Medical International's third quarter 2020 unaudited earning conference call today. I will begin my remarks by providing an overview of the company's response to the COVID-19 outbreak during the third quarter 2020, followed by a summary of the company’s third quarter 2020 performance. Then Dr. [indiscernible] will review our financial results and operations performance in more detail. And he will elaborate a few other items related to our outlook and the approaches we are taking to implement our initiative in this fiscal year.

[Foreign Language] Despite the fact that the COVID-19 is under effective control in China at this current stage, we are implementing a thorough COVID-19 prevention scheme and measures, including, but not limited too regularly, sterilizing and ventilating the company's facilities, picking strict protective measures to protect our frontline employees and customers. Segregating employees’ lunchtimes, monitoring the body temperature of our employees and customers and keeping track of the travel history and health of our employees and immediate family members.

[Foreign Language] I am very pleased to announce that for the third quarter of 2020, we recorded a total number of active customers of 83,222, achieving an increase of 16.4% from 71,502 in the third quarter of 2019. This reflects our management’s agility and business resilience despite the full brunt and the unpredictability brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, our core business initiatives were well executed and our market share in the aesthetic medical industry was strengthened primarily through our completion of the acquisition of Guangdong Pengai Hanfei Hospital Management Co., Ltd. and our integration of the industry chain.

[Foreign Language] By the end of September 2020, all of our aesthetic treatment centers in China has resumed operations. In the third quarter of 2020, the company's business operation has resumed to the same or even surpassed the same period last year. The markets have been signaling the recovery in our business and the aesthetic medical industry, as China gradually recovers from the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak. Customers are adapting to the new normal and gradually restoring their contained enthusiasm in consuming aesthetic medical services. In addition to allocating our resources to focus on enhancing our customer stickiness and improving our brand awareness, long-term growth and returns with an emphasis on sustainability remain our priority.

[Foreign Language] Turning back quickly to our third quarter 2020 unaudited results, you can see from our earnings release. Our total number of active customers and financial performance in third quarter 2020 has recovered despite the fact that the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak has not been completely eliminated. Therefore, our revenue increased by 18.2% to RMB281.3 million, approximately equals to US$41.4 million in third quarter of 2020 from RMB237.9 million in the third quarter 2019. And our gross profit increased by 9.4% to RMB179.7 million, which is approximately equals to US$26.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB164.3 million in the same period of 2019.

[Foreign Language] Thank you again for all your support and attention. Next, I will turn the call over to [indiscernible] our IRD, who will review our operation result and financial result for the third quarter of 2020 and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as well as our business outlook on behalf of the management team. [Indiscernible], please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Dr. Zhou, and good morning, everyone. Next on behalf of the management team, I will summarize some of the key unaudited financial results and operation results for third quarter 2020 and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

So, first of all, third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results. In this quarter, our total revenue increased by 18.2% to RMB281.3 million, which is about US$41.4 million. The increase in the total revenue was primarily due to the acquisition of Guangdong Pengai Hanfei Hospital Management Co., Ltd. and the increased total number of active customers developed through the company’s enhanced marketing and advertising efforts.

The gross profit was RMB179.7 million, which is US$26.5 million, an increase of 9.4% from RMB164.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of the increase in revenue due to the acquisition of the Guangdong Pengai Hanfei and the expanded customer base. The gross profit margin was 63.9%, a decrease of 5.2 percent points from 69.1% in the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to the more competitive pricing strategy adopted by the company and its subsidiaries in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The gross profit of non-surgical aesthetic medical service was RMB87.7 million, which is about US$12.9 million, a decrease of 19.4% from RMB108.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The gross profit margin was 63.4%, a decrease from 75.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

The gross profit of minimally invasive aesthetic treatments was RMB46.5 million, which is about US$6.8 million, an increase of 36% from RMB34.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin was 65.7%, an increase from 64.8% in the third quarter of 2019. The gross profit of energy-based treatment was RMB41.1 million, which is about US$6.1 million, a decrease of 44.9% from RMB74.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The gross profit margin was 60.8%, a decrease from 81.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

The gross profit margin of surgical aesthetic medical service was RMB86.1 million, which is about US$12.7 million, an increase of 65.9% from RMB51.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The gross profit margin was 66.8%, an increase from 64.2% in the third quarter of 2019. The gross profit of general healthcare service and other aesthetic medical service was RMB5.9 million, which is about US$0.9 million, an increase of 59.5% of RMB3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The gross profit margin was 41.8%, an increase from 29.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

The selling expenses were RMB140 million, which is about US$20.6 million, representing 49.8% of the Company’s total revenue of the same period, comparing to selling expenses of RMB103.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, which represented 43.5% of the Company’s total revenue of the same period. Selling expenses increased on a year-over-year basis, primarily because of the Company enhancing its marketing efforts and advertising and the marketing expenses to extend the brand’s reach, boost sales and attracting new customers.

The general and administrative expenses were RMB61.1 million, which is about US$9 million, an increase of 14.4% from RMB53.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the increase of share-based compensation expenses, which was first recognized in June 2019, and the acquisition of Guangdong Pengai Hanfei.

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a loss for the third quarter of 2020 of RMB17.7 million, which is about US$2.6 million, compared with a profit of RMB118.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Basic loss per share was RMB0.26, which is about US$0.04, compared with the basic earnings per share of RMB2.77 in the third quarter of 2019. Diluted loss per share was RMB0.26, which is about US$0.04, compared with diluted loss per share of RMB0.12 in the third quarter of 2019.

The EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB6.9 million, which is about US$1 million, a decrease of 95.4% from RMB151.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The adjusted profit for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB6.9 million, which is about US$1 million, a decrease of 65.8% from RMB20.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB31.5 million, which is about US$4.6 million, a decrease of 39.1% from RMB51.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The nine months end September 30, 2020 unaudited financial results, for the nine months end September 30, our total revenue decreased by 14.6% to RMB539.0 million or US$79.4 million, the decrease in total revenue was primarily due to the temporary shutdown of the Company’s treatment centers in February and March of 2020, those control measures implemented by the Company to limit the customer-flow in the treatment centers due to the outbreak of COVID-19 during the first quarter and the second quarter of 2020 and the more competitive pricing strategies adopted by the Company and its subsidiaries in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Gross profit was RMB309.8 million, which is about US$45.6 million, a decrease of 28.1% from RMB430.9 million in the same period of 2019, primarily as a result of the decrease in revenue in the first quarter and the second quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The gross profit margin was 57.5%, a decrease of 10.8 percentage points from the 68.3% in the same period of 2019, primarily as a result of the decrease in revenue in the first quarter and the second quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

And the gross profit margin for the non-surgical aesthetic medical services was RMB150.9 million, and the gross profit margin of minimal invasive treatment was RMB83.7 million. The gross profit of energy-based treatments was RMB67.2 million. The gross profit of the surgical aesthetic medical services was RMB145.4 million. The gross profit of the general healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services was RMB13.5 million. The selling expenses was RMB310.5 million, representing 57.6% of the company’s total revenue of the same period, comparing to the selling expenses of RMB267.8 million in the same period of 2019.

The general and administrative expenses was RMB168.8 million, which is an increase of 41% from RMB119.7 million in the same period of 2019, due to the increase of share-based compensation expenses which was first recognized since June 2019. As a result of the foregoing, the company recorded a loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of RMB165.2 million, which is about US$24.3 million, compared with a profit of RMB198.9 million in the same period of 2019. The basic loss per share was RMB2.43, which is about US$0.36. And the EBITDA for the nine months ended for the September 30, 2020 was a loss of RMB98 million, which is about US$14.4 million, a decrease of 133.1% from a profit of RMB295.7 million in the same period of 2019.

The adjusted profit for the nine months ended was RMB82.5 million, which is about US$12.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended was a loss of RMB15.2 million, which is about US$2.2 million, a decrease of 109.9% from a profit of RMB153.3 million in the same period of 2019.

And now I am going to share with you about our operational results. The repeat customers, defined as active customers who had previously received at least one procedure from the company, accounted for 56.8% of the company’s active customer base in the third quarter of 2020. The company conducted a total of 187,847 treatments, including about 49,551 surgical treatments and 132,393 non-surgical treatments in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 14.6% and 27.8% and 14.3%, respectively from the 163,943 total treatments and 38,764 surgical treatments and 115,799 non-surgical treatments in the third quarter of 2019. Repeat customers accounted for 58.6% of the customers – active customers based in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

And for the nine months ended, the company conducted a total of 413,770 treatments, including 86,792 surgical treatments and 297,760 non-surgical treatments, representing an increase of 14.8%, 30% and 13.1%, respectively from 360,471 total treatments and 66,748 surgical treatments and 263,235 non-surgical treatments in the same period of 2019.

Now for a quick summary of our balance sheet and cash flow. As of September 30, we had a cash and cash equivalents of RMB66.2 million, which is about U$9.8 million and RMB154.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

The net cash used in operating activities was RMB19.7 million, which is about US$2.9 million for the nine months end compared to the net cash generated from operating activities of RMB99.6 million for same period of 2019.

The net cash used in investing activities was RMB106.9 million, which is about US$15.7 million. And the net cash generated from financing activities was RMB38.3 million, which is about US$5.6 million for the nine months end.

And for our other development on October 13 this year the company has announced that its Board of Directors had approved a share repurchase program under, which the companies was authorized to repurchase in the open market up to U$6 million worth of its ADS from time to time until October 12, 2021, depending on general market conditions and trading price and other factors as well as subject to the applicable laws and the company’s securities trading policy.

As of November 30, 2020, 45,000 ADSs were repurchased with a total consideration of approximately US$0.3 million. And for our business outlook, China gradually recovers from the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak; the company has experienced recovery in its business operations. While the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact to market demand and the company’s business operations still cannot be conclusively and accurately estimated at this time since there is still uncertainty for the possible COVID-19 outbreak in the future.

The company currently expects that its revenue for the fourth quarter of this year will be gradually recovered. Such expectation reflects the current and preliminary view of the company’s management team based on the information available at this time, and may be subject to change. The company will continue to monitor and evaluate the development of the pandemic, and the resulting financial impact on the company.

The liquidity and capital resources. The company has net current liabilities of RMB236.2 million as at September 30 of this year from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 and the company completed three acquisitions leading to a potential cash flow amounting to approximately RMB54 million in the coming 12 months after the date of this release.

During the first quarter of 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the company shut down its aesthetic treatment centers. This creates medical and advise impact on its revenue and cash flow for the first half of 2020, with potential – risk potential continuing impact on subsequent periods.

After considering the gradually recovery of business post the COVID-19 outbreak, it's expected cash flow from future operations taking into considerations, cost cutting measures, funds from bank borrowings and other source of financing, the company concluded that it has sufficient financial resources to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall through in the coming 12 months.

And last, I would like to add some color regarding our company's strategy in the year 2020. We plan to stay focused on integrating the aesthetic medical industry change. During the past few years the aesthetic medical industry has been evolving from niche through mass market consumption, with higher consumption demand, and more standardizing and diversifying products and services, and other high-level of brand recognitions. So I thought through this market trend, we strive to become an aesthetic medical company with more competitive medical capability. The ability to provide full-cycle service and more importantly with well-recognized brand and a larger different scale, to that end we need to quickly increase our business scale to improve our competitive strength, our market share and accordingly our profitability.

Our strategy is crystal clear. It is to make good use of our funding capability to consolidate good targets with attractive valuation.

Q - Michael Irwin

Michael Irwin, Univest Securities, rather Safety. First question is, China has been recovered quite well from the COVID-19 outbreak and things are appearing to be mostly back to normal. Have you seen business returning to normal or above normal levels currently?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Michael. We have – as you can see, we have a pretty good increase in numbers. And for some numbers we even made some new records for this year. So we are expecting even better report card for the next quarter. Yes.

Michael Irwin

Okay. My next question is, are there any concerns about the two Shanghai locations with the sudden increase in cases in Shanghai region?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. Thank you for the question. Shanghai is a very big city with millions of people. The population of Shanghai is almost as large as the population of Australia, so one or two single cases will not affect the entire picture. And the local government is doing a good job finding out those cases and treat them with the right treatment. So we are very optimistic about what's going on in Shanghai.

Michael Irwin

Okay. And there has been a global trend of more males getting these aesthetic treatments. Have you also been seeing this trend in your centers with more males actually coming into your clinic to receive treatment as well?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. That's a very good question. Currently, we have about 5% of the male patients. But we are expecting more and more male customers in the long run, because the consuming behavior of the young Chinese is changing. So yes, we are expecting more in the future.

Michael Irwin

Alright. Thanks so much. Thank you.

The next question comes from Ivy Wang of Univest. Please go ahead.

Ivy Wang

Hi. This is Ivy from Univest. I have two questions. The first is, what are the collaboration with Meb Network brings AIH? Is there any data showing how many customers are attracted by this app to AIH? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

I think I'd be about – as you may know we are a very traditional and moderate company in an industry, which means currently we don't have too much genes in, well our lab. But we can let the professional do their part. So that's, for me it aligns with the Meb Network. It's going to help us in deal in few part. For example branding for example, we are getting more attention from the young customers and of course we are expecting increase in sales. Thank you.

Ivy Wang

Yes. Okay. That's good to know...

Unidentified Company Representative

I don't have the exact number. So maybe we can wait through the next quarter.

Ivy Wang

Yes. Okay. Thank you. So, my second question is, can I know more about your future business development plans like, there are any further collaboration plans to build our brand awareness? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. After the IPO last year we are – we're expanding very quickly in the country and we are setting up a field satellite clinics, which is like small clinics surrounding big cities. So we are getting pretty good result from those. And also we are implementing our online to offline strategies. We are trying to cooperate with Tencent, maybe we are going to develop our own, like app in the future so that we can reactivate our patients, our old customers, and of course we can do a lot more on those apps. For example, like selling cosmetic products or other like consumption goods on that, so, yes, all-to-all strategy.

Ivy Wang

Yes. Okay. Thank you. That's all my questions.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Ivy.

The next question comes from Steve Hopper with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Steve Hopper

Hi, good morning. I was just wondering how much cash did you use for the acquisitions that you completed in the third quarter?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. We already paid about 200 – sorry RMB220 million, yes, that's the cash that we already paid and we are going through a little bit more in the future.

Steve Hopper

Are those structured as earn outs? And can you quantify what the earn out provisions are?

Unidentified Company Representative

I don't have the exact number with me right now, but maybe you can share that in e-mail and we can send you the exact numbers back to you.

Steve Hopper

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, okay. Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Andrew. On behalf of our entire management team, I would like to thank everyone again for joining us today for our conference call. If you have any questions, please contact us through emails at ir@pengai.com.cn or reach our IR portal consultant ascent Investor Relations at tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com, management will respond to your question as soon as possible. We appreciate your interest and support in Aesthetic Medical International and look forward to speaking with you again next time. Andrew, please go ahead.

This concludes our call today, and we thank you all for listening, and goodbye.