Cerner (CERN) posted a largely in-line set of FQ3 results, but I am unconvinced of the upside potential going forward. At present, the company is still managing through a reset year, and it seems unclear to me how the fiscal 2021 trajectory will turn out. Adding to the uncertainty is CERN's announcement that CFO Naughton will be leaving the company next year. Admittedly, there are notable positives to the CERN story, including its balance sheet capacity for meaningful capital deployment (likely buybacks), although the M&A appetite appears to be relatively balanced. Considering the pricey 13x EV/EBITDA valuation, I believe visibility into a revenue growth acceleration is needed for CERN shares to move higher.

Timing-Related Headwinds Mask an In-Line Quarter

CERN's FQ3 update was relatively in-line, as the company continues to wade through its "reset" year. Revenue of $1.4 billion was slightly below the guidance midpoint, although the headline miss was largely down to the timing of the RevWorks divestiture, which occurred earlier than expected in the quarter (relative to guidance). On the other hand, licensed software, subscriptions, and managed services all outperformed, while tech resale and travel were lower Y/Y.

Of note, the underperformance of the high-margin support & maintenance segment was a key source of disappointment. The underlying drivers of the miss stretched beyond divestitures to attrition in hardware maintenance as well, reflecting client shifts to hosted solutions. In-line with the revenue weakness, overall bookings were also down 11% Y/Y (despite being above the $1.35-1.55 billion guidance range), with long-term bookings leading the decline at -23% Y/Y.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 Short-term Bookings 1,172.2 1,182.0 795.7 911.2 1,102.5 % Growth Y/Y 11.8% (2.7%) (8.5%) (18.4%) (5.9%) Long-term Bookings 478.8 482.8 294.3 428.8 367.5 % Growth Y/Y (11.3%) (35.2%) (21.0%) 36.1% (23.2%)

Nonetheless, CERN's gross margin did expand c. 210bps Y/Y, with additional cost savings from its optimization efforts also boosting adjusted operating margins by c. 230bps Y/Y. The margin resilience was a positive considering the challenging backdrop and the sluggish top-line, but it remains unclear how much of the savings is structural.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 Gross profit margin 81.0% 80.8% 82.0% 84.1% 83.1% EBIT margin 18.1% 20.3% 19.4% 18.4% 20.4%

Status Quo on the Near to Medium-Term Outlook

Encouragingly, management has reiterated its view for mid-single-digit % organic revenue growth (recall that CERN had outlined its framework for 5-8% revenue growth with margins moving to mid-20%s by 2024 at its investor day). This would also imply that CERN's upper single to low double-digit % EPS growth target is intact.

While organic growth will likely be driven by subscription sales, Federal, cognitive EMR/HealtheIntent, and DaaS (Data as a service), CERN's divestitures and exited contracts will continue to be a headwind in the upcoming quarters. After adjusting for these divestitures, however, the guidance still implies c. 1% Y/Y growth in FQ4 (as outlined by management on the FQ3 conference call), which remains sluggish.

Looking ahead, management expects c. 100bps of margin expansion annually on the back of scale, product development, and cost benefits from real estate rationalization and virtual implementations. At present, CERN is on track to achieve its revised 2020 EBIT margin target of c. 20%, with a 100+bps expansion in 2021 also possible, although I would note ongoing divestitures have played a key role. Seasonally higher net income and recovering DSOs should also support the near-term cash flow outlook, although the FCF guide for "$850 million to $900 million" falls well short of management's pre-pandemic guide for $1 billion of FCF.

Leveraging the Balance Sheet

Encouragingly, inorganic growth also remains a part of the long-term framework (inorganic growth is to contribute 1-3%pts to the longer-term growth target) on the back of CERN's robust balance sheet. Areas of strategic focus span the health network space, for example, in value-based care, care management, and consumer-related capabilities.

Meanwhile, as valuations have not come down since COVID-19, management will continue to be opportunistic with repurchases. Ranking the capital allocation priorities, CFO Naughton outlined the following - dividend funding, share repurchase, followed by M&A related to the strategic growth initiatives outlined. With leverage levels (net debt/EBITDA) down and FCF on track to increase in fiscal 2021, I think CERN could renew buyback activity soon, perhaps sometime in FQ4, which should support the near-term EPS growth outlook.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 Total debt 1,039 1,038 1,338 1,338 1,336 Cash and equivalents 1,036 961 811 830 1,316 Net Debt 2 77 528 509 20

CFO Transition Adds to the Uncertain Outlook

Along with the FQ3 results, CERN also announced the departure of its longtime CFO Marc Naughton. This follows numerous changes in senior management and the Board of Directors at CERN in the last two years, which is concerning. Investors should keep an eye on updates on the new CFO search, although after the execution of the Strategic Restructuring, I do not anticipate a material change in the company's strategy or capital allocation priorities.

Final Take

CERN remains the premium player in the hospital space, but with the current industry backdrop becoming more challenging, the growth outlook continues to be sluggish. In addition to the sluggish organic growth trajectory exiting fiscal 2020, the lingering COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the provider end-market and continued declines in bookings (implied at -7% Y/Y for the full-year based on the midpoint of guidance) are concerning. While the longer-term framework was reiterated, the drivers of a top-line acceleration remain unclear. Shares are also not cheap at c. 13x EBITDA (in-line with the company's 3- and 5-year average), keeping me neutral.

