One Stop Systems (OSS) is a provider of edge computing solutions. Edge computing is necessary in applications that require immediate processing of vast data such as autonomous driving. OSS has established a niche in the extremes of edge computing by creating customized products that operate in extreme conditions.

In my first article on this company, I discussed how OSS is undergoing a transition under the leadership of David Raun who replaced founder Steve Cooper as company CEO. I had a recent conversation with Mr. Raun and CFO John Morrison which provided more details to how the company is transitioning to become leaner and more focused on capturing market share.

Mr. Raun has identified as sales target companies that OSS should have as customers but does not.

The company has developed ideas for new products which are under review by potential customers who have agreed to not disclose proposed product information and have signed NDAs.

Management is seeking to establish an acquisition strategy that targets companies with existing synergies resulting in 1 + 1= 3 outcomes.

Customer Diversification

At the time Mr. Raun took the helm, just two customers, Raytheon (NYSE:RTX), a leading defense contractor, and Disguise, a media company for large scale events such as the Super Bowl and concerts, represented more than half of OSS revenue. During the first nine months of 2020, the two largest customers accounted for 23% of total revenue. The company has since reduced its dependence on just two customers. From the 3Q 10-K:

"During the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 the Company had two customers and in 2019, one customer that had approximately 23.3%, and 35.2% and 14.7%, and 35%, respectively of net sales that represent customers which are each greater than 10% of our consolidated annual revenue. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had three customers and as of December 31, 2019, two customers that had approximately 67% and 90%, respectively of net trade accounts receivables that represent customer balances which are each greater than 10% of our consolidated trade accounts receivable balance."

Disguise has been severely impacted by the pandemic. OSS has successfully replaced the temporary loss of $3.9 million in revenue from Disguise by widening its customer base, gaining new wins from the U.S. Navy, PCIe-Gen 4 test suppliers and autonomous vehicle customers. Despite the lost income from Disguise, revenue for the fist nine months of 2020 of $38 million was only 5% lower than the $39.9 million reported for the same period in 2019.

New Product Applications

Many analysts are forecasting that 2021 will be the year of edge computing. Cloud computing has made artificial intelligence, 5G, augmented reality and the Internet of Things all the rage, but the future of all of these themes is dependent on edge computing. The time it takes for data to reach the cloud and the data center to processes and respond makes cloud computing too slow for critical decisions needed on the edge. A good example is OSS's A.I. in the Sky which creates an onboard aircraft data center for radar, missile defense and weather applications.

Besides the latency issue, the inflection point for edge computing is being driven by the pandemic which has demonstrated the power of the cloud to solve or improve multiple problems and functions but has delayed the 5G rollout. Edge computing allows for enterprises to provide personalized services which can be monetized. 5G solutions will be applied to warehouses, airports, shipyards, factory automation, surveillance, predictive maintenance, employee safety and quality assurance and will require edge computing solutions for implementation as explained by Dave McCarthy, Research Director for Edge Strategies at IDC:

"By itself, 5G reduces the network latency between the endpoint and the mobile tower, but it does not address the distance to a data center, which can be problematic for latency-sensitive applications,” he said. “By deploying edge computing into the 5G network, it minimizes this physical distance, greatly improving response times.”

Mr. Raun has decided not to wait for the products of the future to come to OSS but has thought about how his company can be a provider of these products and has introduced these ideas to potential customers. He expects that the outcome of this effort will begin to be revealed sometime during this quarter with updates on a quarterly basis. Mr. Raun was careful to point out during our conversation that these new concepts won't result in any meaningful revenue until 2022 at the earliest. In the meantime, the company will continue to pursue wins for their existing products.

Leaner and More Focused

Mr. Cooper guided the company into edge computing when he found that OSS could not compete against the larger companies in cloud computing. Mr. Cooper was ahead of the curve in his vision for edge computing which is still in its nascent stage. He found early success in transitioning to edge computing, but he was eager to grow his company and acquired Concept Development, an in-flight entertainment computer company in August of 2018 and Bressner Technology, a German provider of servers, PCIe expansion systems and test service company in October of 2018. The acquisitions have added to the top line growth for OSS but have not been accretive.

Mr. Raun has implemented a cost-cutting program with a target of $2.5 million to $3 million in annual savings which the company reports it is on track to achieve. Management has also reviewed and eliminated work in progress that was not profitable or too small to take up valuable time that could be better utilized. I believe that this effort will result in the sale of some assets, such as perhaps Bressner Technologies. Gross margins for OSS core business were 45% for the recently completed third quarter. Bressner Technologies' gross margins for the same period were 24%.

The new CEO is putting the same attention into getting optimum results from his team as he has into products and processes. Mr. Raun told me that non-performing personnel have been terminated and that he is developing a new company strategy with his management team. He expects maximum contribution and participation from each team member. I found CFO Morrison to be more hands on regarding all aspects of operations than most CFOs that I've spoken with which I believe is an example of the teamwork atmosphere that Mr. Raun has created.

CEO Background

Mr. Raun was a member of the OSS board of directors since 2016 and was brought on to replace Mr. Cooper as CEO due to Mr. Raun's history of success in management positions. The new CEO's achievements include in his position as President, COO and CFO at Adaptive Spectrum and Signal ("ASSIA") he led the company to a successful turnaround, taking it from heavy loses and building debt to record revenues and improved operating margins of 40%. Mr. Raun also served as Chairman of the Board for Kilopass Technology, a semiconductor IP supplier, until the company was acquired by Synopsys in 2018. Prior to ASSIA, Mr. Raun was President and CEO of PLX Technology, a public NASDAQ company, where they also went from loses to record revenues and profits. PLX grew to a market leading 70% plus share in Express Switching, resulting in the acquisition by Avago Technologies (now Broadcom) in 2014. He remained with Avago as GM/VP until the integration was complete in 2015. It might be worth noting a key part of the technology used by OSS comes from the Express Switching devices of Broadcom so he is very familiar with these markets.

Financials

There are 16.5 million shares outstanding. At the current market price of $2.70 per share, the market cap is $45 million. The company reported almost $5.5 million in cash and $5.4 million in debt at the end of Q3 resulting in an EV of $45 million.

Going with a conservative estimate of $50 million in revenue for this year results in an EV/S ratio of less than 1X. Applying a reasonable EV/S multiple of 2X results in a price target of $5.40. The average price target from the three analysts covering the stock is $4.33 per share.

Insiders own about a third of the shares and have been buying shares of late. It appears that the CEO has been buying shares on a quarterly basis.

Trade Date Insider Buy or Sell Quantity Price Proceeds Transaction Conviction 2020-11-24 Gioia Messinger Buy 760 $2.50 -$1,900.00 0.46 [ Average ] 2020-11-18 David Raun Buy 2,500 $2.24 -$5,600.00 1.50 [ High ] 2020-11-18 David Raun Buy 2,500 $2.22 -$5,550.00 1.50 [ High ] 2020-11-02 Jim Ison Buy 736 $2.25 -$1,656.00 0.44 [ Average ]

Mr. Cooper is no longer associated with the company but remains the largest shareholder. He has sold shares as recently as September and has over 3 million shares remaining. The risk of Cooper selling shares is being offset by Raun buying shares.

Risks

The stock has a very small float which results in wider bid and ask spreads and higher volatility than higher cap stocks.

The company is reliant on Chinese imports for a small part of their supply chain. The trade war with China and the U.S. has the potential to create supply chain problems for OSS.

From the third quarter report:

"On September 29, 2020, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer Stephen D. Cooper commenced an action entitled Stephen D. Cooper v. One Stop Systems, Inc. et al, in San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2020-00034492-CU-BC-CTL alleging claims for (1) breach of written contract and (2) violation of California Labor Code Sections 201 and 203 and seeking unspecified compensatory damages and statutory penalties. The Company’s responsive pleading is due on or before December 9, 2020, and the Company intends to vigorously defend the allegations."

Conclusion

OSS would have low double-digit revenue growth had the company been able to complete its work with Disguise. Customer diversification and new wins displaced the temporary setback to revenue from Disguise. Cost cutting is ongoing and proceeding as planned alongside new initiatives to develop new products to meet the expected burst on demand for edge computing. The stock is currently selling at low multiples which will rerate should revenue expand and profits increase. It looks to me as the company is taking all the necessary steps to exploit its niche in edge computing.

