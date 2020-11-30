Gold Insights: Debunking The Bearish Perspective

Gold experiences seasonal weakness between in September and typically ending in December. November has been the weakest month for gold over the past five years. There are a few reasons for this weakness. Firstly, the weakness is typically associated with the beginning of the Indian wedding season. Jewelers typically stock up on their gold going into the wedding season and sell into the event. Secondly, broader equities enter a period of seasonal strength which is associated with a decline in volatility. Gold prices have a positive correlation with equity volatility. Naturally a decline in equity volatility also produces transitional weakness in gold.

Gold's latest sell-off is neither surprising nor overly severe

The sell-off that gold has experienced in November this year is higher than the five year average. It's not a meaningfully large correction compared to the November averages. We have experienced deeper sell-offs in 2015 and 2016.

Source: Bloomberg

This year, investors have been bidding up broader equities on positive news around COVID vaccines. This has resulted in a reduction in the VIX index, which has remained stubbornly high since the March 2020 market sell-off. In November, as the VIX index moved lower, so did gold:

Source: Bloomberg

Market watchers and trend followers have already begun to get bearish on gold. Some point to the negative price momentum as a reason for their bearishness. Others point to rising yields. Others still are looking at the upcoming COVID vaccines as a reason to throw in the towel on gold. I humbly submit that every single one of these arguments is flawed and terribly short-sighted.

A pause for gold was overdue and healthy

Gold's price momentum has been negative in the short term. The long term picture is quite different. Gold is having a strong year in 2020, up almost 18% YTD. Gold sliced through its 2011 highs with ease earlier this year. The recent weakness in gold is a healthy consolidation. The unsustainable price momentum needed a pause that would shake out the weak hands. The long term chart of gold shows the impressive strength that gold has demonstrated over the past 15 years.

Avid chart watchers and technicians will readily see a highly defined cup and handle pattern which is associated with many technical breakouts that occur over longer terms:

Source: Bloomberg

Yields are not rising. They will remain under pressure.

A few pundits have explained the latest drop in gold by pointing to rising yields. I find this perplexing because both nominal and real yields remain in a structural bear market. Nominal yields in particular are anchored near zero on the short end thanks to the Fed and the long term nominal yields are likely to remain under pressure as the Fed has been open to the idea of pressing their thumb on the long end of the yield curve. YCC (yield curve control) is a tool that the Fed has used before and will continue to use in the future. The latest "rise" in yields is a mere blip when you put the larger trend into focus:

Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps most important to gold are not nominal yields but real yields. Real yields are calculated by subtracting inflation out of nominal yields. Real yields are strongly negative and the latest "blip" higher in nominal yields is barely registered.

Source: Bloomberg

Many gold bulls own gold because they believe that the buying power of their respective currencies is declining as governments around the world binge on debt. When central banks play with the yield curves and keep rate artificially low, the purchasing power of a currency declines as inflation eats away at it. Negative real yields are a graphical manifestation of currency debasement. We have negative real rates in the US, the Eurozone and virtually every developed economy around the world. A rise in nominal rates would increase the debt servicing costs for governments around the world, which in turn would lead to higher taxes. This is not a politically tenable position for any government today and for this reason, rates will remain low on a nominal basis and due to inflation, we will see real rates go further into the negative territory. Bonds are now yielding lower rates adjusted for inflation than gold. Smart folks like Dalio and Druckenmiller have come around to this realization. Buffett has established a position in Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) recently. All this is hugely beneficial for gold.

The US dollar is about to go lower

The US dollar has enjoyed a strong bid since 2014 and investors flocked into the currency that gave them the best yield in relation to the major currencies like the Euro or the Yen. With the latest interest rate cuts and spikes in government debt, the US dollar and the US treasuries are no longer considered significantly attractive relative to the Euro or the Yen. Arguably, the strong rise in America's deficits make the dollar less attractive overall. Further stimulus measures are likely to come which could finally produce the long awaited 2%+ inflation. The combined result of these factors is now pressuring the US dollar lower. Lower dollar translates directly to higher gold prices:

Gold's latest pause will refresh

The recent weakness in gold has surprised many investors but it shouldn't. We are in a seasonally weak period for gold which typically results in strong rallies into year end and into the first quarter of the calendar year. We are entering into an unknown cycle of the economy and currency cycles as re-openings and resumption of normalcy will have to be balanced by difficult choices around debt and perhaps inflation. It is my belief that governments will do what is politically least painful. They will attempt to pin yields down and debase their way out of debt. We are already experiencing the early innings of this as real yields crater and currencies lose their purchasing power. It is for this reason that investors need to maintain a gold position in their portfolios. Put simply, gold cannot be debased. It can be stored easily and cheaply. However many investors don't own any gold in their portfolios. A majority of those who do, are underweight gold. When it comes to fund managers around the world, they are also underweight gold. Use the latest weakness in gold to your advantage and back up the truck on gold (GLD).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.