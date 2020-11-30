The acquisition is likely to be at $25 billion+ valuation per my analysis.

The play makes strategic sense, and Slack has not fared well in the public markets, although its tenure is short.

Thesis

Rumors swirled that Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is looking to buy Slack (NYSE:WORK), and the deal can be announced as early as next week. On the news, Slack soared 30% and is trading around $22 billion valuation. I believe a 15% haircut is baked into the deal not closing, and there is ample reason to believe that the deal will close. I recommend playing the spread with the stock or short-dated calls.

Source: Slack.com

Acquisition News

Slack has been trailing in the public markets for some time and is still trading below IPO prices. Despite these stock performance struggles, the business has performed generally pretty well with 35%+ YoY revenue growth and decent unit economics. The big fear with Slack is Microsoft Teams, which Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been rolling into its 365 bundle. This has resulted in some significant share shift changes as Microsoft offers a competitive solution basically for free. Here is a quick feature review of the two:

Slack Microsoft Teams Pricing model Freemium Standard $6.67 user/month (billed annually) Plus $12.50 user/month (billed annually) Freemium Office 365 Business Essentials $5 per user/month (billed annually) Office 365 Business Premium $12.50 per user/month (billed annually) You can try both paid plans for free for 30 days Message history limit 10K messages in Free plan, unlimited in Standard and Plus plans Unlimited in all plans Audio/video calls Unlimited 1:1 voice and video calls in Free plan Conference calls for up to 15 participants in Paid plans Voice/video calls with up to 250 people in a meeting. Integrations 10 integrations limit in Free plan, 800+ integrations in paid plans 180+ apps and services (as of July 2018) File storage limit Free plan: 5GB file storage for a team Standard plan: 10GB per user Plus plan: 20GB per user Free plan: 2 GB/user and 10GB of shared storage Paid plans: 1 TB per organization Screen sharing Unavailable in Free version, available in Standard and Plus versions Available in all plans Interface color options Custom sidebar themes. 3 themes (light, dark, high contrast) Conversation threads Yes Yes

Source

Salesforce has been on an M&A run the past several years as it aims to use its existing customer relationships to bolster revenue. A Slack acquisition would make a lot of strategic sense within the Salesforce Cloud context, both on the sales and marketing product lines. Benioff and team are seasoned experts at acquiring assets and integrating them. Although Slack would be the largest to date, I believe it makes strategic sense and Salesforce is getting a premium asset at a discount.

Valuation

When looking at the price tag, I believe Slack is trading at a healthy 15% discount to its value. I could see a $30 billion acquisition price (implying a 30%+ premium to its closing price on Friday) or a more conservative $25 billion price (implying 15% upside). I do not see Salesforce bidding less than $20 billion for the asset, and I also believe there is strategic reasons for it to have been a competitive bidding process.

When comparing Slack to peers on a revenue growth basis, we can see that it trades a discount on a growth adjusted EV/NTM basis. If we take an average of all enterprise SaaS names and apply that to slack, it implies a healthy 50% premium. Just looking at the cohort that trades at 25%-35% NTM revenue growth, the peer group implies a 20%+ premium.

I take a discount to all of these figures to arrive at my 15% premium price target, which I believe can be realized by the end of the year.

Source: Meritech

Source: Public Comps

Risks

If a deal falls through, Slack can plummet back down 15%+, but now that the market understands it may be for sale, I believe that is a price floor. This creates an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity that we look for in merger plays. Given the relatively friendly nature of tech M&A, I would not be surprised to see a formal announcement within the next week, which would accelerate our timeline for year-end announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.