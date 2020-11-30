Here are 7 challenges for their strategy. Until there is more evidence that these can be overcome, I remain neutral about their long-term prospects.

They use volume and COGS metrics to demonstrate the plausibility of their business model, but these measures don't tell the full story.

The investment thesis around Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) depends on their ability to consolidate the market for next-generation sequencing of hereditary diseases. By aggregating tests from around the world, this improves their platform to refine services, lower costs, and to monopolize this market. In the meantime, they are losing money to aggressively pursue this goal. There is a lot of complexity to this business plan, and the upside is summarized articulately by Ark's genomics analyst here. Invitae has given investors reasonable measures to track their success, by reporting volume and COGS routinely. By looking at these charts, it appears that Invitae is executing successfully, even with blips caused by COVID-19. So, if the market can be consolidated, they'd be in the pole position to benefit.

However, these measures are insufficient on their own. Other labs like Fulgent Genetics (FLGT), and privately held labs too, are growing their volumes and reducing their COGS too, albeit at a lower scale. More importantly, these charts don't tell you whether the market is monopolizable, the key outcome of their "go for broke" strategy. I remain doubtful about their chances of long-term success because of external factors that may prevent the market from consolidating around them. I'll become more optimistic when I see how these 7 challenges are being overcome, one way or another, to show that the market can be consolidated around them.

1. Monopolies are often established by creating or owning a new distribution model

Comparisons between Invitae with platform-oriented tech companies are rife. The reason for the dominance of tech companies has been described by Stratechery; in a nutshell a key component is to find new ways to control distribution, often by getting closer to the customer.

I don't see this pattern with diagnostic labs, where little has fundamentally changed with how any lab reaches its various customers. The current distribution model would change if direct-to-consumer testing takes off and drastically changes how healthcare is delivered. This is one reason why Invitae, and seemingly, every other lab is considering their strategy here. However, the paradigm has not meaningfully shifted yet.

While there are other similarities between Invitae and tech companies, by not sharing this crucial component, I believe comparisons are misleading. Until a lab can structurally change the way it reaches its customers to give it at a sustainable advantage, it won't monopolize its market the same way that other tech companies have.

2. It is difficult to achieve a technological advantage

Labs generally do not need to change the business model. They instead need to have a technological edge. But unlike other genomic tests where new methods are unique to a company, germline testing relies on open-source information. It still takes high levels of expertise to produce diagnostic reports, but this barrier is not insurmountable, as described in more detail here. For example, one lab could be switched for another to perform a test. The second lab, if credible, should be able to provide the same result back. While there is variability between labs, this has more to do with inconsistencies in using variant interpretation guidelines rather than a technological difference between competitors.

Invitae's advantage isn't technological but instead relates to their vast infrastructure and deepening connections across the market. This is a strength, but it is replicable.

3. Pricing doesn't wipe out competitors in the short term

Due to the first two points, a lab that wants to monopolize the market would want to aggregate as many samples as possible to drive down costs, which Invitae has succeeded at.

There are various price points for tests. Institutions and insurers, who, according to this analyst, make up the dominant proportion of payers, are going to be attracted to the lower prices that are offered. These contracts are renegotiated over time presumably to the advantage of a well-priced vendor, but it is not as dynamic as a transactional market where prices are decided on a day-to-day basis. In the latter scenario, a company like Amazon (AMZN) can choose to ruin a particular competitor in the short term based on driving prices down and withstanding it.

Invitae can crush their competitors with its pricing, but it will take time to play out. Notably, some of its competitors are not exactly strapped for cash, as they also can tap into similar or other sources of funds, and recently, even by performing COVID-19 testing.

Investors might be willing to wait this out. But as Invitae is well-known for its cash burn, investors might like some certainty on when their competitors will fold.

4. Variant interpretation doesn't scale alongside other components of testing

While waiting for competitors to fold, any lab aiming to maintain high growth will have to take on a larger range of tests across all hereditary diseases.

Next-generation sequencing for hereditary diseases is premised on volume, where larger numbers can reduce cost per sample. Samples can be collected, prepared, sequenced, and analyzed in larger and larger batches, providing economies of scale. But variant interpretation, the key medical component of their test, is not as easily batched. While software and intelligent use of databases have improved automation, selecting variants for reporting is still a highly manual process.

So far, the more well-known diseases to report on have been driving the growth of this market, such as familial cancers. One could argue that interpreting cancer variants is streamlined because their genes and variants are well annotated. Therefore, a lab that focuses on just these indications is able to scale.

But, for more complex and rarer cases, especially where there is no clinical diagnosis, the time taken is much longer due to clinical ambiguity and less information out there for the genes and variants involved. Historically, these cases have been managed by centers of excellence that each focus on particular disease areas. Each indication takes experience and feel, developed by a curator or lab who, with time, just gets to know the disorder and its genes.

This is troublesome for a lab like Invitae expanding across these broader disease areas. Their case mix will go from being concentrated on a common family of diseases to a diluted stretch of diseases with lesser similarities, akin to moving into the "long tail" of a market. To maintain their high quality levels, the average time to curate variants could take significantly longer, disrupting their ability to manage the increasing volume cost-effectively.

Because of this, I am uncertain how Invitae will continue to scale and drive down costs as their caseload in hereditary testing expands.

5. A lot of smart people lose if one lab consolidates the industry

Is it in everyone's interest to centralize testing? Certainly, not for local lab staff around the world, nor for Illumina (ILMN).

The germline testing market has often been a paradigm of individual, local labs supplying to their neighboring referrers. They have built up these relationships over the years. This isn't transactional. It has resulted in research collaborations between lab and clinic, and some professionals have studied together and known each other a long time. In many places, testing is outsourced to labs like Invitae, but often with a view that this arrangement would be changed the moment the technology is simpler and more cost-effective to set up locally.

If this market consolidates, the efficiencies will cut down lab jobs; losses will be felt by those who have spent over a decade in training. These stakeholders form incredibly strong advocacy groups. Doctors and their medical societies are quite unlike the taxi drivers and retailers whose livelihoods were upended by Uber (UBER) and Amazon.

These local labs have a strong ally, however. A non-consolidated market has also been beneficial to another key stakeholder: Illumina. Illumina supplies to each of these labs, and it benefits them to keep things decentralized. They watch instrument utilization rates to see if there is "too much centralization of the market", allowing them to sell more instruments and a higher number of reagent kits per sample sequenced. It may not help their cause if a single lab is getting its samples shipped from all over the world, because it ruins their ability to sell instruments to local labs. Illumina will remember their problems years ago with the Beijing Genomics Institute, one of its largest customers at the time, giving great short-term sales results, but made it difficult for Illumina to maintain control over the market and empower other customers. If any single lab consolidates this market, Illumina will lose a lot of its bargaining power.

Because Illumina has the scarcity advantage, it would be an oversight if they allow Invitae to grow to a point where Invitae can dictate terms to Illumina, rather than the other way around. Instead, as the market grows as discussed in the next point, Illumina can develop their products to empower a vast network of local labs to set up tests with ease and run them cost effectively.

6. Esoteric tests should be centralized, not everyday tests

These first few barriers are premised on genetic testing for hereditary diseases being a relatively small and highly specialized market. But will it always be small?

Many people believe that genomic testing for inherited disorders could become a regular pathology test, performed as a first-line diagnostic test or for even for screening. If current trends continue, these tests will not remain esoteric.

As a test becomes mainstream, more local labs will want to perform the test too. The disincentive has been the low volumes and also the effort to set up laboratory-developed tests, commonly referred to as LDTs. LDTs for germline testing are particularly hard to set up due to the high levels of expertise required.

But I speculate that as the market grows, these tests could become available as in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) tests, making it easier for inexperienced labs to enter the market. Illumina has deployed a strategy of helping labs set up non-invasive prenatal screening through creating an IVD product, enabling a wider range of customers to enter the market. My guess is that they could do this for hereditary disease testing too.

For post-sequencing, they have purchased or developed capabilities to reduce the burden around bioinformatics analyses and variant interpretation. For pre-sequencing, this process is currently labor-intensive, but one day, Illumina could possibly develop cartridge-oriented kits seen with many other clinical assays.

If a true end-to-end IVD workflow is developed, the barriers of entry become less. This potentially unwinds the effort that large, centralized labs like Invitae have put in to set up their infrastructure and gives a hand-up to local labs that can now provide this test to their existing referrers.

If the market grows and Illumina succeeds in developing this type of IVD workflow, this could keep the market fragmented, and with Illumina continuing to supply to each local lab. Think about the chemistry market and the fully automated analyzers provided by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY); and now, imagine if Roche didn't have to compete with Abbott (ABT) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). That vision should provide a lot of incentive for Illumina to commoditize genetic testing, but where the instrument vendor maintains power.

7. To take the market, labs need to provide convenience in pathology testing

If these tests become mainstream, how will the "late majority" customers be reached?

(Adaption of Geoffrey Moore's technology adoption curve.)

Like many products, customers for germline testing might be distributed along the bell-shaped technology adoption curve. There are those who will purchase a product early, followed by the early majority who are more practical, such as waiting on guidelines and reimbursement.

However, this only takes germline testing to half the market. To capture the late majority customer group, using the test will need to be convenient. This could mean that a doctor should be able to work with one vendor and bundle it with other pathology tests for their patient.

This is in the realms of mainstream labs providing a large range of pathology services like Quest (DGX) and LabCorp (LH). Understandably, these labs are slower to establish cutting-edge genomic tests. But expect them to develop capabilities, as Quest did with its acquisition of Blueprint Genetics. Blueprint Genetics did not have a particularly dominant market position, but presumably, they were attractive for their testing pipeline that could be plugged into the networks of this giant corporation. It may be the case that, when genomic testing for hereditary diseases becomes commoditized, these are the labs that could benefit as they integrate hereditary genomic tests alongside their already expansive reach and test menu.

Conclusion

These are 7 challenges for Invitae in consolidating the germline testing market.

I have immense respect for Invitae's infrastructure and efforts in the market. But until someone else can explain to me why these challenges don't impact their ability to sweep the market, or how they are being overcome, I remain neutral as an investor.

I should add that Invitae has now moved into somatic testing and non-invasive prenatal screening, all well beyond the scope of this write-up. But, in my opinion, any success in these markets does not meaningfully address these challenges for germline testing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.