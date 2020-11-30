The company believes a renewed focus on clean energy and infrastructure under the new Biden administration can be positive for growth.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is a global leader in technical consulting and project management with wide-ranging expertise across transportation and water infrastructure, clean energy, IT systems implementation, networking, and defense industry solutions. A shift in recent years towards high-tech services like data analytics and cybersecurity has driven a new phase in growth along with higher earnings. The stock is up 18% in 2020 and currently trading at an all-time high supported by a relatively resilient operating and financial environment despite the pandemic. The company reported its fiscal 2020 Q4 results that beat expectations highlighted by a growing backlog and a positive long-term outlook. This is a high-quality company well-positioned to capture new growth opportunities and consolidate its market leadership. We are bullish on J and see more upside through next year.

Fiscal Financials Recap

Jacobs Engineering reported its Q4 earnings on November 24th with non-GAAP EPS of $1.63, which was $0.31 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $3.5 billion climbed by 3.7% year over year and was $90 million ahead of estimates. The company has found success with several cost-cutting and savings initiatives that have helped support profitability. For the full fiscal year 2020, adjusted operating income of $970 million climbed by 9% y/y while the adjusted operating margin of 8.9% was up by 10 basis points compared to 2019. The adjusted EPS for 2020 at $5.48 climbed by 9% y/y.

While the pandemic created some headwinds in the first half of the year, the story has been an acceleration of tech-based solutions and digital consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions "CMS" segment which includes services related to national security, intelligence, nuclear power, and the deployment of 5G infrastructure presented a 9.1% increase in full-year revenue growth. CMS was also the earnings growth driver with operating profit up 20% in 2020 as the operating margin increased 70 basis points to 7.5% based on a growing mix of high-value services.

The reported backlog for the segment grew to $9.1 billion from $8.5 billion at the end of 2019. Management highlights key customer wins this quarter including projects for the US Army Intelligence and Security Command "INSCOM" along with engineering, design, and tech services contract for Dish Network's (DISH) 5G build-out. The attraction of this segment is the multi-year enterprise contracts that provide long-term recurring revenues. Approximately 86% of segment revenues are related to government agencies including 55% between U.S. federal civilian and defense contracts. Areas like space intelligence including projects with NASA continue to provide exciting growth opportunities.

In the People & Places Solutions segment, Q4 net revenues climbed 8% y/y and 6% for 2020 compared to 2019. The backlog here also increased to $14.7 billion, from $14.1 billion at the end of last year. This segment includes various large-scale infrastructure projects across transportation and water management. Recent customer wins announced by the company include contract awards for environmental risk management in the U.K., a transit system expansion in King County encompassing the city of Seattle in Washington state, along with a Navy air state for the Indian military.

Management believes the new Biden administration in the U.S. could lead to a tailwind of opportunities in environmental sectors supporting the company's growth outlook. In this regard, Jacobs Engineering is well-positioned to capture growth on projects related to clean energy on a global scale. From the earnings conference call:

We continue to believe the global water and environmental sectors, along with many other sustainable markets, have decades of strong secular growth ahead. Our strategy is to combine a differentiated technology-driven approach with years of proven delivery at all scales to solve the most complex global challenges and opportunities. The importance of these sectors and our Jacobs capabilities will likely increase under a Biden administration, given the President-Elect's commitment to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord as well as the prioritization of key areas such as clean energy, including solar, wind, hydrogen and geothermal. The U.S. and other countries are also expected to quickly move to set regulations on emerging contaminants like PFAS and ensuring access to clean drinking water. Not only do these solutions benefit the communities in which we live and thrive, but from a financial standpoint the margins from these type of solutions tend to be higher than our corporate average, providing a tailwind to our margin expansion targets.

Overall, it was a solid quarter and a conclusion to the fiscal year defined by steady growth and strong cash flow generation. The total backlog increased by 4% to $23.8 billion, while free cash flow of $689 million was a record for the company.

Jacobs Engineering ended the fiscal year with $862 million in cash and equivalents against $1.7 billion in gross debt. Considering adjusted EBITDA over the trailing twelve months at $1.05 billion, a reported net debt to an adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.5x highlights the overall strong balance sheet position. The company has also been active in buybacks, repurchasing about $50 million in shares during Q4 with approximately $1 billion remaining in a share repurchasing authorization effective through 2023. It's also worth noting the company pays a small quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share that yields 0.7%.

Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

Management is guiding for fiscal 2021 EPS between $5.20 to $6.00 along with adjusted EBITDA between $1.055 billion and $1.155 billion. If confirmed, the midpoint of the targets implies a moderate 2.2% y/y growth to EPS while the adjusted EBITDA would climb 7.1%. The outlook reflects the timing of revenue based on the backlog and an expectation that customers, including U.S. federal agencies, adjust spending under a new Biden administration to pick up in the second half of the year.

More favorably, the company is targeting "double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth" longer term beginning in fiscal 2022 driven by its cost-savings initiatives and business in high margin segments gaining momentum. Indeed, a new "Focus 2023" initiative envisions an accelerating shift towards technology to drive growth. The company intends to save $200 million as an annual run-rate by 2023 compared to 2020 with efforts like reducing its real estate footprint and expansion of automation tools. From the conference call:

We believe having a strategic approach to delivering these next-generation and technology-enabled solutions will be the key differentiator. To capture this opportunity, we are embarking on the next phase of our strategic transformation, which we're calling Focus 2023. Through our Focus 2023, we are accelerating the adoption of digital technology across all facets of our operations, led by a game-changing future of work initiative for our employees.

According to consensus estimates, a forecast for fiscal 2021 EPS of $5.78 is within the management guidance range. Going forward, revenue growth averaging 6% per year between 2022 and 2023 can support higher earnings in the double-digit range with an expectation of firming margins.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The attraction of Jacobs Engineering is that the company has established itself as a leader in some of these very specific niche technical areas. From automotive R&D facilities, 5G networking, industrial automation, nuclear power plant development, product testing, cybersecurity consulting, to deep space satellite deployment; it's safe to say that the company does a little bit of everything.

In this regard, Jacobs Engineering is nearly the perfect industrial sector stock well-positioned to capture macro trends of rebounding global growth while benefiting from themes like digitalization and the adoption of clean energy. We like the steady growth and recurring revenue profile while encouraged by the efforts toward improving earnings efficiency.

In terms of valuation, the stock is currently trading at a P/E of 29x based on GAAP EPS of $2.67 in fiscal 2020. Considering the adjusted EPS metric of $5.48 for the year which excludes the restructuring charges, the stock is trading at a more normalized P/E of 20.3x or 18.8x on a forward basis given consensus fiscal 2021 EPS of $5.73. By this measure, shares of J are relatively attractive considering a higher 5-year average P/E ratio of 28.8x. Looking ahead, we expect the company's operating and financial environment to gain momentum as the macro outlook improves supporting higher demand for high-value services and see an upside to the current estimates.

Final Thoughts

Jacobs Engineering is a high-quality company supported by strong fundamentals including a rock-solid balance sheet and a long history of steady growth. The company's ongoing shift towards high-tech solutions and diversified consulting supports the outlook for further earnings upside with higher margins with a consolidating market position.

We rate shares of J as a buy, with a price target of $130 for the next year implying about 21% upside from the current level and a 22.5x multiple on current consensus 2021 EPS. To the upside, stronger than expected global GDP growth with an acceleration improvement of macro conditions would likely be bullish for the stock.

The risk here beyond a deterioration to macro conditions is that the company underperforms expectations with weaker than expected growth. We'd like to see an acceleration of the top-line momentum while operating margins remain a key monitoring point. Over the next year, J should benefit from a softer comparison period including the weaker trends from fiscal Q2 and fiscal Q3 2020 that were impacted by the pandemic. Progress towards reaching the company's 2023 cost savings plan will also be important.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.