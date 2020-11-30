With notable Sino-American geo-political tension on the rise, this ETF carries risks not explicitly underscored in the fund’s generic documentation.

Brief Thesis

Taiwan remains one of the world's biggest Asian industrial players - with considerable influence in a range of manufacturing activities ranging from bicycles to semi-conductors to fine malt whisky. The island, lying off China's Central Eastern coast, is a prosperous sprawling society made up of 23.6M people. With low unemployment (~3.7%), and resilient GDP growth (3.91%), Taiwan has been attracting foreign direct investment for many years.

More recently, as in most parts of the world, SARS-Cov-2 has markedly dented consumer spending which continues to be propped up by government stimulus initiatives. Taiwanese exports & service industries are showing tenacity however, spurred by strengthened export demand for electronics, information technology, and communication products. Economic projections for the island are tabled for about 2% growth in spite of the adverse global economic backdrop.

But real geo-political risk befalls the Asian industrial hub - Sino-American relations have passably deteriorated for the past 4 years spurned on by purposeful political action on both sides. The incoming Biden government remains somewhat of an unknown - but China's prerogative to unify Taiwan, historically part of mainland China, appears abundantly clear.

And therefore, my outlook remains rather clouded for this ETF - not because of the underlying economic or structural risks of a very prosperous, developed, and diverse economy - but rather due to the looming Sino-American geo-political risks which impair this proud island's forward-looking guidance.

Overview

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) is Blackrock's pure play offering for investors seeking exposure to Taiwanese assets. It actively tracks an index comprised of both mid and large cap corporations and covers approximately 85% of publicly listed Taiwanese companies by market capitalization. The fund has changed its underlying index from MSCI Taiwan Index to iShares MSCI Taiwan 25/50 index, explicitly impacting the weightings of EWT's top holdings due to the new index's detailed diversification requirements.

The fund is among the older ETF offerings, having been launched in June 2000 and is the premier Taiwan-exposed exchange traded fund, at least in terms of assets under management - topping out at $5.01B. Underlying daily volume registers in at about $190M/ day and expense ratios come in at 0.59%, putting this offering in the mid-range of ETF fees.

Structure

EWT's asset structure is rather plain vanilla in its make-up; an absence of OTC derivatives and of leverage, makes this a more favorable long-term holding than a short-term trading tool. I have written about several leveraged ETFs with OTC derivatives components - a prominent example illustrating the differences would be in my SDOW 3x leveraged pure play on the DJIA heading south article which you can read more about here.

Source: Spreadsheet derived by author data from ETF.com

Pricing of the ETF, with middle-of-the-road expense ratios of 0.59%, reflect the absence of exotic instruments such as over the counter derivatives used to habitually lever ETFs. This is not in the cheapest bracket of ETFs but given the funds other characteristics such as critical size, tradability, availability of options, distribution yield, and return - it stands out as being reasonably priced.

This is a market-cap weighted ETF which provides for more meaningful representation of firms by capitalization, as opposed to price. An example of a price-weighted ETF is DIA which can be read about in the article on SDOW which I highlighted above. The segment benchmark for the ETF is MSCI Taiwan IMI Index.

YTD Price Returns EWT

Source: Tradingview

Price returns for the fund have been encouraging this year, given the global adverse economic circumstances. Propelled by a range of government initiatives, the fund has returned 21.27% marginally outperforming its LibertyShares competitor by 164 basis points. Volatility in the ETFs options have continued to be subdued at around a 30-day implied volatility rank of 30.

The fund is composed of a range of large Taiwanese firms reflecting the country's specialist electronics and financial services industries among other things.

EWT top 10 sectors and holdings

Source: ETF.com

Technology is the standout sector in the ETF's make-up, highlighting its importance in Taiwan's GDP output. This equally illustrates the level of exposure the ETF carries to technologically advanced sectors such as electronics, semi-conductors, chipsets, and hardware.

Recent Volatility Profile

Volatility Profile EWT YTD

Source: Market Chameleon

EWT's volatility profile has remained muted for the large part of the year, save the huge drawdown we saw in global securities markets late March. Notably, trading volume in the options market for EWT contracts is quite low, perhaps highlighting its utility more as a long-term portfolio holding rather than a tactical trading tool. Subdued volatility infers comparably cheap options prices which may spell out opportunity for traders believing geo-political unrest may cause a punctual spike in volatility - constructing that thesis would infer long options, most expressly puts, as being interesting mid to long term trading set-ups.

Summary Implied Volatility v Historical Volatility

Source: Market Chameleon

The summary of implied v historical volatility underlines the extent to which current volatility is subdued. Presently, 30 day at-the-money implied volatility is registering at 17.6 which is in the 24% percentile rank historically. This emphasizes how subdued volatility in options pricing is - potentially paving the way for long options plays for traders looking to take a position on Taiwan. Current implied volatility is -7.5% below its 20-day moving average, suggesting that implied volatility is trending lower.

Key Takeaways

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) is Blackrock's flagship Taiwan-focused ETF

It allows investors exposure to Taiwanese publicly listed companies and, by its structural nature (no OTC derivatives, no leverage) is an appropriate long-term portfolio holding for potential Taiwan bulls.

The ETF has mid-range pricing with an expense ratio of 0.59% reflective of its underlying characteristics

The fund continues to be naturally exposed to Taiwan's leading industries - technology, electronics, semi-conductors, audio-visual, telecommunications etc.

A derivatives market does exist for the ETF; it is characterized by its current subdued volatility.

This ETF comes with sizable geo-political risk, driven by the progressive breakdown in Sino-American diplomatic and trade relations which may not be fully reflected in the product's documentation.

The future remains assuredly bright for Taiwan - with a highly skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and diverse set of enterprises making up the island's economy, it is easy to understand its economic resilience, even in the face of a global health pandemic. But huge unknowns remain - caught in the middle of a deteriorating geo-political backdrop between the United States and China, risks & volatility for the island state may quickly be on the rise.

