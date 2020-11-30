Bond investors are the vampires of the investment world. They love decay, recession - anything that leads to low inflation and the protection of the real value of their loans. - Bill Gross

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) offers investors exposure to the junk bond segment. The ETF looks to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Very Liquid Index. The fund typically invests substantially all (minimum 80%) of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. It invests in an index that holds middle-rated bonds with at least one year to maturity and a minimum of $600mn in outstanding face value of debt. Exposure to each eligible issuer will be capped at two percent of the index. Given the current low-interest rate environment, many investors are being drawn towards high-yielding debt instruments. The majority of the fund's exposure is the U.S. corporations (~84.3%), followed by European Corporations (~15.7%). Investors who have done their due diligence on the holdings of a particular junk bond fund are in a position to generate attractive returns from these powerful products.

JNK Sector Exposure

Source: SSgA. Data as of Sept. 30, 2020

The majority of the fund's exposure is to the consumer and communications sector (~52%). In terms of bond ratings, most of its exposure is the bonds that are rated "BB." S&P defines this category as "companies facing major ongoing uncertainties and exposure to adverse business, financial or economic conditions, which could lead to the obligor's inadequate capacity to meet its financial commitments."

We can understand from this that most of the fund's allocation is towards companies facing immense uncertainty. Though this poses a considerable risk, the potential reward is equally high if these corporations can turn around their business operations.

Comparison with other high-yield ETFs

The fund reported a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 5.29%. This is relatively higher than most peers. The fund's average dividend yield over the past four years is somewhat higher compared with similar ETFs. We can also notice from the table below that JNK's expense ratio is one of the lowest for this category of ETFs.

JNK HYG HYLS HYLD UJB ANGL Issuer State Street iShares First Trust AdvisorShares ProShares VanEck Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.49% 1.23% 1.25% 1.14% 0.35% AUM $12.77bn 27.51bn 2.04bn 107.96mn 5.47mn 2.01bn TTM Dividend Yield 5.29% 4.90% 4.92% 7.56% 2.58% 4.87% 4 Year Avg. Yield 5.97% 5.43% 5.64% 7.95% 3.00% 5.75%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Fed's Bond Purchasing Spree

In June 2020, the U.S. Federal Reserve began buying up corporate bond ETFs to support cash-strapped businesses and the economy in general. The purchases were meant to provide an additional liquidity source for companies struggling due to the current economic slowdown.

Though the Fed generally stuck to investment-grade bonds, it also dabbled in junk bonds. The total purchases total ~$1.3bn, of which ~$190mn were dedicated to junk bonds. Out of the $190mn, ~$90mn was invested into JNK.

The Fed's purchase activity drew in a lot of retail interest, which should help support prices in the medium term. Investors can take comfort because the Fed is willing to extend its support to the high-yield segment.

What are the risks to be considered?

Interest rate risk: Though bonds generally present less short-term risk and volatility than stocks, they contain an interest rate risk element. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall. Given the current scenario where interest rates are at historically low levels, it is just a matter of time when rates will be increased, which could adversely impact bond prices.

Junk bond investments is a risky business: Investing in a junk bond ETF is considered speculative and involves a greater risk of loss of principal and interest than investing in investment-grade fixed-income securities. Lower-quality debt securities involve a greater risk of default or price changes compared with more conventional investments.

Conclusion

Given the current interest rate scenario, investors who invest in only "investment-grade" bonds are sacrificing yield. Given the continuous trend of reducing interest rates, finding a 5% yield product is not an easy task. However, JNK meets this requirement, and if investors are truly confident about the recovery of the U.S. economy in general, this ETF could be a strong bet in that regard. Investing in this ETF is, in the real sense, an example of the "high-risk, high-reward" investment principle.

