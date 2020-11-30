Though the company has worn out its loyal investors, it has the potential to become a trading play.

The company is expected to report an EPS of $5 in 2020. While the stock is available at a reasonable valuation, it nevertheless is a huge laggard.

Pinnacle West Capital reported an EPS of $3.07 in Q3 2020 because of the hotter-than-normal weather conditions in Arizona.

Way back in 2015, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation's (NYSE:PNW) price hovered between $65 and $75 - five years later, it is still hovering around just $84 (as of November 27, 2020). The momentum is so weary and slow that it feels like a cross between a snail and a sloth. The only redeeming feature is PNW's consistency with its dividend payouts. In 2020, the company is on track to declare an annual payout of $3.32, giving it a TTM dividend yield of $3.96%.

For folks interested to invest in PNW, here is my take on what is in store for the company in the near term:

What the Near Term Has in Store

1. From the time the virus disrupted the economy to September 2020, PNW experienced an increase in residential and a decrease in industrial electricity demand, which impacted operating profits. However, the company managed to report an EPS of $3.07 in Q3 2020 as compared to $2.77 in Q3 2019 because of the hotter-than-normal weather conditions in Arizona. The weather conditions added $0.26 to Q3 2020's EPS - and if it were not for the weather, the company would have reported a flat performance.

Its Q3 2020 results were also impacted because bad debt and operations & maintenance expenses rose on account of the pandemic. The company estimates that the bad debt expense will hit its 2020 operating results by $20 to $30 million (p.23).

Image Source: PNW's SEC Disclosures

Though there is more clarity now on when the COVID-19 disruption is likely to end, we are still unsure how long the vaccine delivery and injecting process will take, and more importantly, how long the economy will take to recover. PNW's profitability can only be restored to its pre-COVID-19 numbers only after the economy recovers fully. The hotter-than-normal weather that aided its profits in Q3 2020 may be a one-hit wonder.

2. In October 2019, Arizona Public Service Electric (APS), PNW's subsidiary, filed an application with the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) asking for an average increase of 5.6% in annual customer bills (p.24). However, in October 2020, the ACC staff recommended that the increase be pegged at 2.7%. This matter is yet to be resolved, and if the ACC gets its way, PNW's financials will take another hit. The company will release its 2021 guidance only after this matter concludes.

3. PNW's debt, net of current maturities, ballooned to $5.82 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $4.83 billion as of December 31, 2019. In 2020, PNW issued $987 million worth of long-term debt and repaid $350 million.

Image Source: PNW's SEC Disclosures

The debt issued in the nine months of 2020, along with $770 million operating cash flows generated during the same period, was used to fund dividends and capital investments. PNW's interest expense rose to $59 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $54 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 (p.12).

In the near term, PNW is staring at a potential hit to its revenues if the ACC rules against it, a hit to its operating income if bad debts rise, followed by another hit to its net income because of rising interest expense.

Summing Up

PNW expects to report a consolidated EPS between $4.95 and $5.15 in 2020, and the stock is available at a reasonable Forward Price/Earnings ratio (GAAP) of 16.50 and a Forward Price/Book ratio of 1.67.

However, the stock's momentum has lagged in the past, and investors are more interested in stocks that will grow in the post-COVID-19 era. Utilities have taken a backseat despite their reasonable valuations and dividend yields, and investors are likely to continue chasing growth stories because funds are available at near-zero percentage rates.

Because PNW's momentum has worn out investors in the past, and because it faces COVID-19 and rate-related headwinds in the near term, my rating for it as an investment to hold and cherish is neutral. I would avoid the stock.

However, PNW can be a trading play. Once there is clarity about vaccine distribution, traders will start discounting prospects of an industrial revival.

Image Source: My Tweet/The Lead-Lag Report

Electricity demand has almost returned to its pre-COVID-19 levels (refer to the image above) and there can be a play in utilities that can drag PNW back to its February 2020 high of about $103. So, while it does not look investable, traders can track vaccine distribution timelines to start trading it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.