Riskless Profit: Market Neutral Trading AUD Vs NZD

Historical Exchange Rates of AUD/USD and NZD/USD

For the past 10 years or so, AUD and NZD have been depreciating against the Dollar. This trend can be identified to have taken place in two phases. A rapid phase spanned the period from 2011 to 2015, and a gradual phase spanned the period from 2016 to 2020. This trend is depicted in the historical exchange rates chart below:

(Data Source: Excelrates)

During the first phase (2011-2015), AUD dived abruptly without the accompaniment of NZD. For 4 years, NZD strived to level off but finally complied around mid-2014 and followed suit with AUD in its descending trajectory. The second phase (2016-2020) of history was an important milestone of development. From February 2016, both AUD and NZD came back and witnessed a gentle climb. But the climb had been short-lived. No sooner than February 2018, both currencies turned weak again to pick up their dive until seeing their true bottoms in March 2020. We might soon realize a revolutionary fight back for AUD and NZD against the Dollar.

Defining the DIF

DIF is a variable that I define as DIF = AUD – NZD.

The unit of measurement of DIF is pips. It is used to monitor the difference in pips between the two currencies so that their relative strength can be quantified. Let’s see the relevant chart first:

(Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet)

The DIF chart is a remarkable presentation of my two-phase description of the depreciation history of AUD and NZD. The first fall originated from March 2011, which brought DIF from 2918 pips to 35 pips by March 2015. The second fall began in 2016 but was not as successful as the first fall. DIF swung up and down relentlessly from a local high of 588 pips but never crossed the zero mark borders. There is a high probability that the second phase of depreciation has lapsed in March 2020.

What Next?

I am optimistic about the future trend of AUD and NZD. Two possibilities are likely to happen in the near future regarding their tendency: either they keep leveling off or they rise at different paces. The worst scenario has passed and what waits ahead can be magnificent. This is an appropriate time to long both AUD and NZD. If you are conservative in trading, you may consider a market-neutral strategy that I am going to introduce.

A market-neutral strategy involves hedging our asset holding to offset the potential loss that can come due to market uncertainties. The returns generated are unrelated to market swings. When a pair of highly correlated currencies is chosen, the pair is closely monitored to see if any of the pair may roam far away from its mean. This will form the basis to trigger a trade. For our case, every time we long NZD, we short AUD at the same time to serve as downside protection.

In financial terminology, the strategy I am describing is called statistical arbitrage. Fund managers make use of sophisticated algorithms to analyze historical data trying to uncover price discrepancies in the time series. They then place their bets on equities that are most likely to revert to their historical mean. I get no specialist algorithms and am using ordinary spreadsheets to do the task. Let’s see how this is done.

(Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet)

Above is a portion of the spreadsheet I use to demonstrate my strategy. Columns B and G are the daily closes of AUD and NZD, respectively. A transformation of the daily closes into the standardized form Z1 and Z2 is necessary. Only in this form can the two currencies be ascertained as to how far away they are from their respective means. They are defined as

The new variable DELTA is found by the relation: DELTA = Z1 - Z2.

DELTA need not be normally distributed. In essence, this would not affect our argument or results. Since AUD and NZD are positively correlated, Z1 will naturally move in phase with Z2. The moment they are out of phase will be the best occasion to trigger a paired trade. For instance, when DELTA > 2.8, you have good reason to believe that an out-of-phase situation has occurred. The appropriate action is to take a short position for AUD and a long position for NZD at spot prices.

A paired trade ensures that you are market neutral because your short position for AUD will be protected by your long position for NZD. Once orders are placed, you monitor the trade closely, paying special attention to interest rate changes. Not all trades will culminate in a win. Traders have to accept the fact that a fair proportion of trades will turn out to do poorly. Thus, a plan has to be devised when is the appropriate time to unwind all positions or to leave the market altogether.

A trader needs to create rules and follow them when the psychological crunch comes. It is wise to set limits on the maximum amount you are willing to win or lose in a trade. If you hit the profit target, take the money and run. If your losses hit a predetermined limit, fold up your tent and go home.

Backtesting

Backtesting is carried out on the historical daily closes of AUD and NZD for the period from January 2015 to November 2020. Using the criterion DELTA > 2.8, six trades are identified. They are indicated in red numbers 1 to 6 as shown in the two charts below.

(Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet)

For each of the six trades, the returns in pips are recorded on a spreadsheet. All trades are followed for 40 days, which is quite enough for evolving a trend if it should exist. The table underneath tells what has happened when paired trades are executed on shorting AUD and longing NZD. One peculiar point about it is that the entries are made in reverse order due to the fact the exchange rates are set in that format when downloaded from Excelrates.

Trade Returns (pips) Days Trade 1 Trade 2 Trade 3 Trade 4 Trade 5 Trade 6 Mean 40 301 -255 154 152 52 192 99.3 39 291 -218 132 163 52 192 102.0 38 291 -218 123 150 52 154 92.0 37 291 -218 123 150 57 143 91.0 36 252 -215 123 150 35 121 77.7 35 211 -40 112 126 37 113 93.2 34 235 -32 99 162 16 151 105.2 33 274 -50 100 180 4 151 109.8 32 255 -67 139 181 4 151 110.5 31 255 -67 131 185 4 94 100.3 30 255 -67 131 185 3 81 98.0 29 284 -83 131 185 -14 66 94.8 28 267 -119 149 165 -18 91 89.2 27 266 -57 136 157 24 56 97.0 26 281 0 178 130 22 56 111.2 25 234 -18 193 166 22 56 108.8 24 234 -18 202 175 22 73 114.7 23 234 -18 202 175 8 77 113.0 22 244 37 202 175 26 84 128.0 21 211 29 189 131 26 88 112.3 20 170 12 165 167 20 114 108.0 19 151 -11 129 123 16 114 87.0 18 120 -11 139 121 16 114 83.2 17 120 -11 169 127 16 107 88.0 16 120 -11 169 127 -4 97 83.0 15 138 -71 169 127 -15 52 66.7 14 165 -48 197 149 -52 41 75.3 13 89 -55 129 112 -67 45 42.2 12 29 -76 118 74 -67 45 20.5 11 33 -54 106 76 -67 45 23.2 10 33 -54 83 97 -67 56 24.7 9 33 -54 83 97 -67 29 20.2 8 40 -81 83 97 -59 32 18.7 7 63 -85 40 82 -5 30 20.8 6 44 -101 62 95 -14 34 20.0 5 79 -10 80 99 -17 34 44.2 4 95 38 41 65 -17 34 42.7 3 95 38 19 53 -17 33 36.8 2 95 38 19 53 -3 47 41.5 1 -4 26 19 53 11 2 17.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

(Data Source: Excelrates)

Your attention is drawn to day 22 of the table. This is the estimated optimal time of stay for a trade. On this particular day after a trade has been triggered, you can expect a mean return of 128 pips. If you choose to exit on that day, you will find that all six trades end up winning. That is, you get a 100% hit rate.

Conclusion

There is no debate that market neutral trading is a profitable strategy. Statistical arbitrage has come into existence for decades but is no longer as popular as when it was first introduced. A drawback of this strategy is that traders need to have the patience to wait for a return to materialize after a trade is being placed.

A premature exit may eat into your profit. Of course, you can hold on to your trade a little longer. In no circumstance would I recommend any holding for more than 40 days. Your edge is greatest on day 1 but will go on diminishing thereafter. You only face more uncertainties the longer you stay in the market. Lastly, interested readers can download from me the relevant Excel file MNT.xlsx if they want to know more about it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.