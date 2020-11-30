December Will Bring Significant Dividend Increases From Medical Companies Abbott, Stryker

Notably, Sysco held their dividend steady and Tyson Foods – from which I had expected a double digit boost – only increased their dividend by 6%.

I was optimistic with my dividend growth predictions for the last two weeks of November.

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back in the middle of November, I provided predictions for 8 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the second half of November. Here, at the end of November, I provide my predictions for another 8 companies that historically have increased their dividends in December.

In addition to the companies for which I provided predictions, there were two other notable companies that announced annual dividend increases:

- Nike (NKE) announced their 19th annual dividend increase, boosting their payout by 12.2% to $1.10, and giving the stock a forward yield of 0.8%

- Pharmaceutical company Merck (MRK) announced a 6.6% increase to an annual rate of $2.60. This is Merck's 10th year of dividend growth and gives the company a forward yield of 3.3%.

Before I offer the predictions for the stocks for December, here are how my predictions from the second half of November came out (you can see the original article with my predictions here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, November 27th.)

Results for the Dividend Increase Predictions from the Second Half of November

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Prediction: 2.5 - 3.8% increase to $3.24 - $3.28

Actual: 5.1% increase to $3.32

Forward yield: 1.45%

The medical equipment company's 49th year of dividend growth exceeded my expectations.

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B)

Prediction: 4.7 - 7.6% increase to $0.73 - $0.75

Actual: 3.0% increase to $0.718

Forward yield: 0.89%

The lack of EPS growth for the liquor company meant that its 37th year of dividend growth was smaller than expected.

Hormel Foods (HRL)

Prediction: 5.4 - 8.6% increase to $0.98 - $1.01

Actual: 5.4% increase to $0.98

Forward yield: 2.08%

As expected, a drop in Hormel's EPS held the company's 54th year of dividend growth to roughly a third of its long-term average growth rate.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW)

Prediction: 4.8 - 7.1% increase to $0.88 - $0.90

Actual: 2.4% increase to $0.86

Forward yield: 3.00%

Matthews International is continuing to focus on debt reduction, but extended its growth streak to 26 years.

McCormick & Co (MKC)

Prediction: 6.5 - 8.9% increase to $2.64 - $2.70

Actual: 9.7% increase to $2.72

Forward yield: 1.46%

The spice and flavoring company continues to be an outstanding vehicle for income investors. This is McCormick's 34th year of dividend growth.

South Jersey Industries (SJI)

Prediction: 4.2 - 5.9% increase to $1.23 - $1.25

Actual: 2.5% increase to $1.21

Forward yield: 5.08%

This is the 2nd straight year of 3-cent dividend growth for the utility, and the 21st year of dividend growth overall.

Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Prediction: 1.1 - 2.2% increase to $1.82 - $1.84

Actual: 0% increase to $1.80

Forward yield: 2.53%

Closures of restaurants and schools are slamming the food wholesaler, which forced it to skip its regular dividend increase. Sysco extends its growth streak to 44 years because the company normally does its annual increase in the 4th quarter, but to keep the year-over-year dividend growth streak going the company will need to announce an increase by the 4th quarter of 2021.

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Prediction: 10.7 - 14.3% increase to $1.86 - $1.92

Actual: 6.0% increase to $1.78

Forward yield: 2.74%

The pandemic is driving operating costs up, and EPS down, at Tyson Foods, and its 7th year of growth was well below what I expected.

Predictions for Dividend Increases in December

Here are my predictions for the 8 dividend increases I expect in December:

Abbott (ABT)

The medical device manufacturer starts 2021 with 48 years of dividend growth under its belt. Long term investors were also rewarded when the company spun off pharmaceutical manufacturer AbbVie in 2013, which has established its own history of dividend growth. In the middle of an economic recession, Abbott continues to grow earnings and is guiding this year's adjusted EPS growth to nearly 10%. The company is able to manage its debt and has shown a dedication to good dividend growth with a 5-year average growth rate of 8.5%. Abbott has plenty of room for its 49th year of growth and can be expected to announce an increase of around 10%.

Prediction: 9.7 - 12.5% increase to $1.58 - $1.62

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.47 - 1.51%

Franklin Resources (BEN)

Investment advisor Franklin Resources spent the last year focusing on its merger with Legg Mason, putting a temporary crimp in earnings growth. Last year's 4% dividend increase was less than a third of the company's 10-year growth average. This year won't be much better, as the company's EPS of $2.61 was flat from 2019. Although the company's debt load of 10% is very low and the payout ratio of 41% leaves room for another boost, Franklin Resources' 39th year of dividend growth won't be much larger than last year's.

Prediction: 1.9 - 5.6% increase to $1.10- $1.14

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.94 - 5.12%

Graco (GGG)

Minneapolis-based Graco designs and manufactures fluid and powder dispensing systems for industrial applications. This is a well-managed company, with 2 decades of dividend growth under its belt and a low debt-to-equity ratio. It's also an income investor's dream, with a compounded dividend growth rate of 10% over the last decade. The conservative management of the company means that when the economy hits a rough spot, there's plenty of margin for error. And Graco's business has been hit by the economic downturn - adjusted EPS are down 6% in the first 9 months of the year. However, with a payout ratio at 40%, there's room for a decent increase to extend Graco's dividend growth streak to 21 years.

Prediction: 5.7 - 11.4% increase to $0.74 - $0.78

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.08 - 1.14%

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)

Like many companies reviewed here and across the world, J&J Snack Foods is being impacted by the economic slowdown. To reduce costs, the company shutdown one of their plants, which resulted in an impairment charge that hit this year's earnings. Between that and the 14% drop in sales, EPS are down 81% to 96 cents this fiscal year, resulting in a payout ratio of more than 200%. While this situation may be temporary, it looks like J&J Snack's ability to grow its dividend for a 16th straight year will be restricted. Since the annual increase generally takes effect in the 4th quarter of the year, the company could hold the dividend steady and still show a year-over-year increase and I think the company may use that option. Either way, this year's increase will be a far cry from the 10% average growth rate over the last 5 years.

Prediction: 0 - 4.3% increase to $2.30 - $2.40

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.50 - 1.56%

SEI Investments Corporation (SEIC)

SEI Investments has a variety of business lines, including private banking along with managing investments for institutions. Due to higher expenses this year, the company saw an 11% drop in earnings. The company is one of the few with no debt on the books. Even better, SEI's 25% payout ratio - even after accounting for the lower earnings - means that there's room for another dividend boost. We'll see the company announce its 30th year of dividend growth in December, but I expect this conservatively-run company to come in with an increase like last year's 6% boost - nowhere near its 15% average growth rate over the last decade.

Prediction: 2.9 - 8.6% increase to $0.72 - $0.76

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.29 - 1.37%

Stryker Corporation (SYK)

The medical equipment company's business hasn't been immune to the effects of the pandemic. After growing sales by 9% and adjusted EPS by 13% in 2019, the company's sales are down 6% and adjusted EPS are down 20% over the first 9 months of 2020. Annualizing the 20% drop in EPS, the company still has a payout ratio of 35%, leaving plenty of room for Stryker's 28th year of growing dividends. Investors have grown accustomed to regular double-digit boosts from Stryker, but the hits to the company's EPS will probably keep this year's boost below the 5-year growth average of 11%.

Prediction: 7.8 - 11.3% increase to $2.48 - $2.56

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.07 - 1.10%

AT&T (T)

There are a lot of questions about the future of the telecommunications company - whether it can continue to grow its business, its dividend, or even if it has a long-term future as an income stock at all. This is understandable, since the company is seen as part of the old economy, with its business under pressure from the likes of Netflix, Amazon and others. AT&T's board seems confident, despite a 10% drop in adjusted earnings so far in 2020, and has announced a dividend policy that maintains the payout ratio in the high-50 percentage. Taking the 2019 adjusted EPS of $3.57 and doing the math results in AT&T's 37th year of dividend growth, with the company announcing its 13th year of 4-cent dividend increases.

Prediction: 1.9% increase to $2.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 7.30%

Waste Management (WM)

After a drop of 12% in year-over-year EPS in 2019, earnings continue to fall for Waste Management, with EPS down 13% over the first nine months of 2020. The bulk of the earnings hit are coming from additional debt taken on due to the acquisition of Advanced Disposal, which closed in October. But the company is taking steps to reduce its interest payments. The company just issued $2.5 billion in debt of between 5 and 30 years, with interest rates between 0.75% and 2.5%. Waste Management will use the funds to redeem $400 million in 4.5% debt and its revolving credit balance. So, what does this mean for Waste Management's 17th year of dividend growth? Well, with a current payout ratio of 64%, the company has a bit of room for a boost in its payout - even one close to the 5-year growth average rate of 7%.

Prediction: 4.6 - 7.3% increase to $2.28 - $2.34

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.91 - 1.96%

Summary

I was clearly overoptimistic in my predictions for dividend growth in the second half of November. Of the 8 predictions I offered, I overestimated 5 of them. The most disappointing announcement was Tyson Foods' 6% increase, as I had expected a double-digit boost from the company. On the upside, there were pleasant surprises from McCormick's and Becton, Dickinson.

December will bring more dividend boosts, although I think J&J Snacks may skip their increase this year. I expect the largest increases to come from Graco and Stryker, with a chance that both companies' increases will be above 10%. Finally, I do believe that AT&T will announce another year of a 4-cent dividend boost, in order to keep the company's dividend growth streak going.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.