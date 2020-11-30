A new sense of urgency instilled in management is evident in the 3Q results; an intelligent acquisition just announced augurs well. Further progress will propel the share upwards.

A material change in prospects for both, the legacy Insurance Exchange division in the US and in EbixCash India, has not yet been fully digested by the market.

My opinion on the lack of BOD oversight has been detailed in previous articles; even though the BOD has not been overhauled, Ebix has clearly been listening.

Synopsis

Readers familiar with Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) will know my transition from enthusiasm to utter dismay at the rise and fall of the company. The glory years (from '12 to '17) depicted a disciplined approach to becoming a leading Insurance Exchange in the US; then came what I term a litany of misadventures in India, facilitated by a BOD (Board of Directors), that, in my opinion, was ineffective and provided scant oversight over a dominant CEO.

The rationale of my criticism of the BOD is summarised in my SA article, Ebix Will Walk From Yatra, If Shareholders' Interests Prevail. I welcome readers to make their own judgement from the facts therein. One might infer that the market shared my assessment, given the dramatic fall in the share (see below). We are at the point where investor trust has been scarred and reflected in the valuation. Yet the third quarter results just released reveal a management that has been listening - there is significant rerating potential.

The legacy business: Insurance Exchanges

The Ebix Insurance Exchange (predominantly US) segment earns a juicy transaction fee for the millions of policies that are sold each year by multiple carriers, via a (tied or independent) broker to the customer on an Ebix Exchange.

Critical strengths in the Insurance Exchange domain

Formidable IT expertise that integrates the legacy IT systems of the insurance carriers (stitched awkwardly together over time, often incompatible and operable only in discrete silos) into an integrated system with a CRM interface for interaction with the outside world.

Much of the IT heavy-lifting is performed at Ebix's Indian Center in Noida, giving Ebix a formidable moat to sustain +30% operating margins which competitors couldn't match due to a higher cost base in the US.

Ebix gradually evolved into a dominant player in most insurance verticals propelled by the network effect.

The CEO capitalized on this opportunity by acquiring smaller players, integrating their proprietary exchanges into Ebix, slashing duplicated costs and cross-selling a wider range of products/services to the new insurance carriers brought in via the acquisition.

A CEO (Robin Raina) who demonstrated skill and discipline in his acquisition strategy in the US.

Alas, as Ebix pursued India, it neglected this core segment which posted YOY (year-on-year) revenue declines, although management always maintained the organic growth rate was 5-10%. It must have taken some effort to shrink a business where +85% of the sales mix is recurring revenue of captive customers, but the division's new head (since August '18), Ash Sawhney, did manage.

Source: Annual Report

Most importantly, through shareholder criticism, management have gone from a state of denial (trust me, I have a long exchange of emails - including a 'cease and desist' legal threat from Ebix posted here as an instablog - addressing problems and the company's disdain) to finally an acknowledgement on fixing this lucrative but neglected segment, as revealed in the results last week.

From the 3Q 2020 CC just released regarding this segment,

We know what our weak points are. We've been openly discussing those and we've been trying to focus on how to get out or improve ourselves in those specific areas. And we feel the last 12 to 18 months we have really focused in the U.S. on trying to improve businesses where we felt we were in a weak spot. And I feel those - all those efforts are going to show results now.

The passage to India

In 2017, Ebix decided to deploy its formidable skillset into the largest untapped market (India), timing their entry with the demonetisation of the cash economy. As outlined in my article (Editors' Pick Ebix: A Premier Indian Digital Wallet In The Making), Ebix possessed all the attributes to evolve into a premier digital platform on the dynamic Indian landscape.

I have detailed the series of blunders in an article Ebix: A Success Story Gone Awry, But Shareholders Can Vote 'No' To Turn It Around Now that urged shareholders in September this year to dissolve the BOD in light of (in my view) the blatant lack of oversight over a dominant CEO.

Alas, despite the brutal destruction of shareholder capital, institutions showed little interest in effecting management change.

New sense of urgency revealed in 3Q 2020 results

One can imagine my sense of relief on the 3Q results that, despite not dissolving the BOD that I deemed ineffective in protecting shareholders' interests, the company has indeed been listening. The market appears to agree, given the sharp share price bounce (+70%) since the earnings conference call.

I urge interested investors to listen to the entire transcript here on Seeking Alpha, but a summary of the improvements drawn from the transcript and the 10Q SEC report follows:

Channel Revenue Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Yoy Q2 2020 Change QoQ EbixCash Exchanges 96,772 82,085 18% 53,240 82% Insurance Exchanges 42,382 47,385 -11% 42,959 -1% RCS - Insurance 15,151 17,763 -15% 15,113 0% Total Revenue $154,305 $147,233 5% $111,312 39% Operating Profit 31,899 41,282 31,850 Operating Margin 20.7% 28.0% 28.6%

Source: author's work from SEC 10Q's

Salient points from the 3Q '20 SEC 10Q and the CC Transcript

Ebix Insurance will posit organic growth from hereon

The division's weaknesses (primarily in sales) have been addressed. Ebix has announced a major deal, the onboarding of JPMorgan's entire insurance division, including its tied and independent broker networks. This is one of the largest deals in this space in recent years as it involves new transactional volumes from 12 annuity carriers and 15 life carriers.

As noted from the 2q CC,

I'm pleased to now name the financial institution, JPMorgan, with whom we have inked a formal contract. I see this as a very prestigious win for Ebix, with many exchange services of Ebix being involved like annuities, LifeSpeed, CRM, et cetera, helping JPMorgan in its endeavor to be even more efficient and growth-oriented using our straight-through processing technology. I believe that a few years from now, the JPMorgan network could generate upwards of $10 million a year in recurring revenues just in the form of transactions.

This win will attract other mega-carriers via the network effect, especially as Ebix has ramped up its enterprise sales team. As noted above, the segment should revert to its 5-10% annual organic growth, after three feeble years. It's worth emphasising this division enjoys +30% operating margins due to the highly-specialised IT work involved.

EbixCash shines despite COVID-19

As seen from the table above, EbixCash posted an enviable 82% growth sequentially. The YOY growth from Sept '19 (before COVID-19) was also notable.

As noted from the CC Transcript:

That increase looks even more impressive when one looks at the temporary impact of COVID-19 on our travel, ForEx, e-Learning and remittance businesses, that were down by $41.5 million in Q3 2020 as compared to Q3 2019. Excluding travel, ForEx remittance and the e-Learning businesses, EbixCash revenues grew 268% in Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019.

The physical distancing and enforced lockdowns necessitated by COVID-19 have accelerated e-commerce, not only in India but across the globe. EbixCash has seen a surge in the adoption of payment solutions where payments such as utility bills, government fees and monthly debits on instalment plans have surged on digital contactless payment solutions. Also, there has been an aversion to dealing in cash (thus avoiding touching dirty notes and ATMs), explaining the jump in Gift Cards. This is unlikely to recede once lockdown measures are relaxed - once the payment functionality of the PPI (Prepaid Payment Instrument) has been set up on your smartphone, it's eminently more convenient than your previous visit to the vendor. In fact, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai has recommended the interoperable national UPI (Unified Payment Interface) system set up by the Reserve Bank of India be adopted by the US!

The new Google Pay just announced in the US and described in this excellent SA Article Google's Super App Wakeup Call elaborates on the utility of a super-app. The UPI system in India is a perfect interoperable open platform owned and managed by the Government to facilitate Google's vision, revealed only last week on YouTube for 'New Google Pay for the US.

Another major advantage for EbixCash is that the State Regulator only this month imposed a market-share ceiling of 30% for any individual PPI, to preclude the dominance of any Tech Giant (Google Pay or Walmart's PhonePe) in India. This will enable EbixCash to develop a profitable niche in travel and financial services.

EbixCash margin is outstanding, given COVID-19 and a peer-comparison

Although Ebix does NOT divulge profit by segment, this is my estimate: Ebix Inc. (prior to '16) as a standalone entity had margins of around 30-35%; by deduction, I arrive at the estimates below, incorporating the prevalence of lower-margin payment solutions and Gift Cards in Q3 2020 within EbixCash. (Note this is an estimate for each quarter to arrive at the margin actually posted for the given quarter, as segmental profits are not divulged)

Channel Margin Estimates Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Legacy Biz 30% 35% 35% EbixCash 15% 22% 21% Actual Operating Margin 20.7% 28.0% 28.6%

Source: author's work from SEC 10Q's

This is an outstanding result! Despite the prevalence of payment solutions (lower-margin business of paying utility, instalment bills etc.) and Gift Cards (that are booked on a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) and hence carry a tiny margin of say <5%), the overall margin Ebix produced was still a lofty 20.7% for the quarter! This is all the more noteworthy as EbixCash's closest listed proxy MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) in India is steeped in red ink, as shown in the graph below.

Valuation of the two segments

Ebix US

From the graph below, it's clear Ebix US enjoyed an expanding EV-EBITDA valuation, about 15-20 (around 2014 to 2017 before the onset of India, EbixCash), reflecting the 5-10% revenue growth credentials it postulated.

Using a trailing EV/EBITDA ratio of 17, the midpoint of the division's historic range when it achieved a 3-5% sustainable growth in revenue, an estimate of $1,530m (EBITDA of $90m per Ebix Inc *17) is derived.

The Value of EbixCash

EbixCash is currently profitable, with operating margins estimated around 15%. Also, the EbixCash franchisee channel is 5 times larger than the largest bank's network in India.

Fortunately, there is a listed entity MakeMyTrip that provides a great criterion for valuation. MMYT also deals in travel, but it has never made an EBITDA profit. The largest segment is airline ticketing, which is distinctly less lucrative than EbixCash's top segment, Forex Services (both online and through their 300,000-retail franchisee footprint). MMYT provides a conservative floor for an EV/Sales ratio for EbixCash. I conclude this because EbixCash has greater potential for higher margins, possesses a nationwide retail footprint and makes profits today. Note that EbixCash is intrinsically less vulnerable than MMYT's airline ticketing; e-commerce on the UPI platform (the payment gateway where EbixCash is a registered PPI or Prepaid Payment Instrument) is still growing exponentially, even if overall GDP growth falters due to the pandemic and the aftermath.

Accounting for the above, EbixCash merits at least a 6X EV/Sales Ratio, given MMYT's current TTM value of 8.8X. (I would argue this is a conservative measure, but provides a safety net.)

Using 6X EV/Sales for EbixCash's trailing 12-month (TTM) Sales ($309m = $227.8m ytd + $81.1m qtr-to-Dec '19), an Enterprise Value of $1,853m can be computed.

Summary

Using the current fully diluted shares in issue (30.9m) on the enterprise value less total debt ($1,530m + $1,853m - $709m), a value of $86 per share is generated. It's still an easy two-bagger despite the recent surge!

Caveat

I still believe the BOD needs to be overhauled to ensure effective oversight over the ambitious CEO. One of my proposals was to appoint a Chief Operating Officer (COO) who would ensure better integration of businesses acquired, to avoid $123m mishaps like ItzCash (both founders departed abruptly post acquisition, taking the main asset Ebix bought - their skillset - with them). Yet, it's clear that the company has been listening. For example, in the acquisition just announced (EbixCash acquires contact center company AssureEdge Global Services, Nov. 24th), Ebix highlighted the need for better integration in the press release

Bhupesh will be immediately focusing his energies on AssureEdge integration into EbixCash, the immediate growth opportunities and the synergies offered by the integration.

Recommendation

There is still room for a prompt two-bagger on the company, despite the recent surge. No doubt as India's digitised economy resumes growth in the aftermath of COVID-19, Ebix is well-poised to monetise that growth into profits. As reiterated in the 3q Conference Call, the IPO of EbixCash tabled for 2H 2021 will reward investors for the rollercoaster ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.