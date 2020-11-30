The New Administration And The Global Trade Agenda: China

Greater global trade is a positive-sum game, leading to greater prosperity, even between nations that don't always see eye-to-eye when it comes to politics.

China seems to be responding with some "incidents" that point to the fact that they would be very willing to re-open discussions with the United States about opening up trade.

There are signs that the new administration coming to Washington, D. C will be more open to re-directing global trade discussions and moving toward a freer-trade policy.

President-elect is, in all likelihood, going to reduce global trade tensions and move to assist the world toward a more cooperate world environment.

There are several things he can do right away to open up the United States to more discussion and interaction. Many of these things are solely at the prerogative of the president.

For example, the Wall Street Journal has compiled a list of things that Mr. Biden would do right away. For example, the new president could move to help resolve the leadership dispute at the World Trade Organization.

The new president could also remove tariffs on imported steel and aluminum with trading partners.

He could also call for an emergency meeting of the Group of 20 nations early next year and this could serve as an “unofficial summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.” Meetings such as this could help to revise and initiate a new global agenda, one that could include how the world moves on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps the most important adjustment can come relative to relations with China.

The China Card

I have already laid out my position laid out my position with respect to what the U. S. should do with respect to China:

"free trade is the best route to greater prosperity.”

China, to me, wants global trade to increase. It sees expanding global trade as a means to greater prosperity. And, in this regard, china believe it must be a part of world trade and must work with others.

"China is not like other countries, with a similar type of government, that seek to avoid competing with the ‘capitalist’ world. China has seen that such isolation just doesn’t work. It is attempting to create a system where the government can maintain a large amount of control over its people, but that can still compete in the modern world. If you don’t have top-notch technology, you cannot really compete in today’s environment.”

One can certainly argue that there is much to dislike in the Chinese system. Yet Chinese leadership seems to want to talk. These leaders seem to want to make things happen. And, they promise to be fierce competitors.

The U. S. strategy here should be to talk with the Chinese…and keep talking as long as things move in a positive direction.

But, will it move in a positive direction?

The China Move

First of all, the Chinese have not been reluctant in terms of congratulating Joe Biden as the president-elect. No real hesitation here.

Secondly, however, Chinese President Xi Jinping recently took a trip that seemed quite unusual. And, the trip was taken just nine days after Chinese regulators halted the IPO of Ant Group, Inc., which would have been the world’s largest offering.

There was legitimate reasons for stopping the offering dealing with the regulation of financial institutions, especially when they have a substantial technological foundation. But, there was also the concern that Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba and the leader of the Ant Group have gotten too confrontational and was acting against the interests of China’s central government.

Mr. Ma, to many, had gotten “too big for his pants” and had recently angered Mr. Xi who then ordered regulators to stop the Ant IPO.

The trip? Mr. Xi went out-of-his-way to visit Nantong, a Yangtze river port 100km north of Shanghai, the hometown of Zhang Jian…a pioneering 19th century capitalist. Zhang was a very successful businessman, with a strong sense of mission…but he also felt a sense of responsibility, who aligned the development of their enterprise’s development “with the prosperity of the nation and the happiness of the people. Mr. Zhang was “a model patriotic entrepreneur.”

And, there we have it: Mr. Zhang built up a successful business empire, but, Mr. Zhang did not cross the government. So, Mr. Xi has picked out Mr. Zhang and a example to show off.

Note, that Mr. Zhang was also used as a popular example in the 1980s and 1990s as Deng Xiaoping was promoting market-oriented reforms for the Chinese.

But, There Is Another Interesting Move

Fu Ying, a former ambassador and vice foreign minister of China, had an opinion piece published in the New York Times on November 24. The title of the piece was “Cooperative competition Is Possible Between China and the U. S.” Funny the timing.

The conclusion to this essay was

"China and the United States should join hands and cooperated with all other concerned parties. Only then can multilateralism continue to bring hope for the betterment of humankind.”

The author claims that each side “must accurately assess the other’s intentions.” Then it will be seen that

"China does not want to replace U. S. dominance in the world. Nor does China need to worry about the United States changing China’s system.”

Both sides need to talk with each other; need to negotiate with each other; and need to work together.

So, The Stage Is Set

Is China stretching out its hand? Is China telling us it does not like what has been going on?

To me, the U. S. should stretch out its hand, as well. The U. S. should be willing to talk with China, and negotiate with China, and work with China.

Yes, we don’t agree with a lot of things going on in the other’s country, but there is still a lot that can be achieved in spite of this fact. Two things keep coming back into my mind, opening trade is a positive-sum game, benefiting all participants, and opening trade contributes to the growth and spread of information and this cannot but be helpful to opening up governments.

We need to talk with China - and to keep talking with them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.