Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) shrank as the pandemic struck the world and caused restrictions to its operations. The surge in unemployment further aggravated the situation which made gaming a luxury for most of its customers. With the company incurring losses during the first half, it had to seek assistance from its revolving credit and cut the dividends as stated in the covenant. Nevertheless, it survived and a comeback may be expected, given the bullish stock price and timely acquisitions and partnerships as the economy gradually opens again.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

With its existence for more than a decade, Bally's Corporation, formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings has already established a good reputation in the gaming and hotel industry. As its operations continued to flourish, it had to increase its capacity and leverage it through share issuance. Since its IPO, the company has shown impressive revenue growth. It was primarily driven by the upward movement of revenue from gaming, hotel, and food and beverages. With an average of 8%, it has consistently and substantially increased in three years. In 2017, growth has been slow at 1% but sped up in 2018 at 4%. In 2019, it made a huge change by 20%. Given this, the value has climbed up from $415 million to $524 million. The increasing demand, the quality of service, and its strategic pricing helped the company generate more revenues and promised a rosy future to its stakeholders.

However, things didn't work out for the company as the pandemic spread and struck many countries across the world. Since the gaming and hotel industry caters to its customers and provides most of its services in physical presence, it was one of the massively affected industries and Bally's Corporation was not spared. The economic crisis made the situation worse as it caused the shutdown of many businesses and a surge in unemployment. Given this, gaming became a luxury for many players so the operating revenue decreased dramatically. In 1Q, the operating revenue fell by 9% but remained adequate at $109 million. The impact of the pandemic was keenly felt during 2Q as revenue fell by 80% and had the lowest value at $28 million. It was reasonable since the pandemic was at its peak in 2Q and quarantine measures were strictly implemented. In 3Q, the safety measures were slowly loosening and the economy got better as employment increased and many businesses reopened. Also, casinos and hotels were allowed to reopen. But since only a specific percentage of customers were granted permission, the operations remained limited. The operating revenue for the quarter was still quite lower but the highest among the three quarters at $117 million. As things get more acquainted with the situation and the economy opens more, the company may do better in 4Q. The acquisitions and partnerships it recently had and the change in its name may stimulate its operations. As estimated, the operating revenue may go up but remain lower at $398 million. But for the following years, the operations may get even better and further increase the revenue from $432 to $540 million.

The operating costs, on the other hand, showed an identical trend. The value has been substantially increasing since its IPO. But the company kept it lower and its change has been gradual. With this, one can see that the efficiency of the company's operations has been increasing over the years. From $149 million in 2016, it increased to $217 million in 2019. Given the difference of $70 million, the revenue grew faster so did gross profit. The widening of their gap showed its increasing value. From $266 million it consistently rose to $307 million. The $40-million change for an emerging public company like Bally's Corporation showed an increasing trend of the viability of its core operations. However, the decrease in revenue during the strict implementation of quarantine was not as much as the decrease in the operating costs since there have been costs that were still incurred even if the company did not operate or fixed costs. As a result, gross profit was lower in the three quarters. With this, the estimation shows that gross profit may plunge to $265 million or even lower at $201 million. But for the following years, gross profit may start to increase from $280 million to $320 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Bally's Corporation's Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Bally's Corporation's Quarterly Financials

Net Income

The non-operating section adhered to the continuous growth in the operating revenue as it showed an identical trend in 2016-2018. The trend of its miscellaneous income and expenses, interest income, interest income did not have drastic changes. Also, exceptional expenses did not have a substantial impact. As a result, the growth in net income has been undeterred from $44 million to $72 million. In 2019, as the company grew further, it acquired more companies which helped it boost its revenue. However, it came with more expenses like the salary for more employees, and the increase in interest expense as the financial leverage increased. As a result, net income fell to $55 million. It was reasonable since the acquisition substantially increased the expenses. Also, the revenue of an acquired company, like all other companies, is not generated in a single operation to cover the amount it spent on the acquisition. The positive or negative impact may be observed after a year or two. Moreover, the value remained within the average earnings for the last three years which showed that the acquired companies were not underperforming. The core operations have been profitable and helped manage the substantial increase in non-operating costs and expenses incurred by the company.

The impact of the decrease in the core operations was also reflected in non-core operations. The exceptional expenses which seldom reached $1 million, suddenly rose to $9 million in 1Q before decreasing to $2 million and $3 million in 2Q and 3Q, respectively. Interest expenses also increased from $11 million to $15-$16 million. As a result, the company incurred a net loss in 1Q and 2Q at -$8.9 million and -$24 million. In 3Q, the economy became better and the increase in employment became visible. During the latter part of the quarter, more businesses reopened although they couldn't do full blast operations due to safety measures. With this, the company realized earnings at $6.7 million. Meanwhile, things became better in this quarter as the economy opens more and the restrictions are loosened. The partnerships and acquisitions it recently had may help the company stimulate its performance and realize earnings. As estimated, the company may realize earnings at a lower value at $10 million. But as the operations of the company may adjust for the following years, net income may increase again from $36 million to $70 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Current Ratio

The company has maintained high liquidity since its IPO. Its current assets are primarily composed of cash, receivables, and inventory while accounts payable, short-term borrowings, and accrued payroll comprise current liabilities. In 2017, the company's Current Ratio was 1.16. In 2018, even if the current assets, particularly cash, decreased by more than $10 million, the ratio rose to 1.6. It was driven by the sudden decrease in borrowings by $30 million. With this, one can say that part of the borrowings were paid while the remaining part has become non-current in maturity. In 2019, all accounts in current assets and current liabilities increased. Given this, the company could have increased its operations since the operating revenue and the mergers and acquisitions increased. The company had to increase its financial leverage to further enlarge and it did well. As a result, the ratio rose to 2.72. Even if the inventories are to be deducted, the ratio would remain high at 2.64. As of 3Q 2020, the current ratio remains above 2. Indeed, the company has always been liquid despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. The cash drastically decreased as it had to finance its operations and meet its current obligations while the receivables increased which showed that the company went back to its feet and would soon bounce back. Given this, one can say that the company remains adequate as it can cover all its current obligations if it decides to make a single payment. Even if it does not liquidate other assets to pay aside from cash, the company will still have more than enough. For the next five years, the Current Ratio may increase from 2.1 to 2.4.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Asset

From 2016 to 2018, the company showed an ideal growth in earnings in terms of its assets as Return on Asset (ROA) remained above 5%. Since its IPO, it remained at 7%-9%. Even if it became lower in 2019 due to earnings, the value of ROA remained ideal at 5.2%. This was caused by the decrease in earnings and the increase in assets. Moreover, ROA had an identical trend to net income which may suggest consistency between viability and sustainability of the operations. The company increased its assets prudently to realize earnings that can sustain its operations for a long period. Also, its fixed assets and intangibles have increased which proved the sustainability of its operations. Given the current situation and value of earnings and total assets, ROA may plunge to 1% or lower. But for the following years, as the company and the market recover, it may go back or even exceed its previous performances, given its continuous partnerships and acquisitions. Hence ROA may slowly rise to 3%-6%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

It may be interesting to many investors to see how the company performed relative to its peers in terms of Equity (ROE). The ROE has decreased in 2017-2019 since the company increased its capitalization when it went public. While the ROE of the company fell below the average in 2016 and 2018, the company managed to do well despite its relatively smaller size and had higher ROE in 2017. In 2019, the company outperformed most of its peers with 24% ROE compared to the average ratio of 16% of the industry. However, it seems that the company had to be more prudent in managing its assets. The values of ROE and ROA suggest that a huge portion of the financial leverage came from its borrowings although it's understandable since the company just went public recently. Also, the impact of the pandemic has forced the company to increase its borrowings using its revolving credit facility. It has conditions that can make the company prioritize its adequacy to maintain and improve its operations and choose borrowings over equity. But since net income plunged, ROE would plunge as well. If this continues once the company bounces back, ROE would remain at 21%-24% for the next few years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

What's in store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

Bally's Corporation made a promising payout in 2019 at $0.20 per share. Its first payment in 2020 amounted to $0.10 per share. It seemed to tell that the dividends could be twice as much as the value in the previous year or would remain the same. As a company that distributed payments in less than a year since its IPO, it promised growth and stability for many investors. However, as the pandemic hit the casino and hotel industry, the commitment of the company was tested. Since it was indefinitely closed and could not operate without the permission of the government, the company could not generate revenue and earnings. It had to increase its cash position by its revolving credit facility. The conditions in the covenant required the company to maintain specific liquidity and restricted it to make dividend payments within the covenant period that would end in 1Q 2021. Until then, the company would not distribute dividends. Given this, the dividend payments were cut short. It is difficult to make an inference on the possible date of the next payout. Given that the company is still on its way to full recovery, the company may still need time before the next payout. But with its current liquidity and potential for growth with the reopening of its operations and its partnerships and acquisitions, the next payout may take place in 3Q or 4Q 2021.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Seeking Alpha: Dividend History

Stock Price

As trading of its stock resumed last November 9, the price rapidly increased. Despite the lethargic performance, negative earnings, and cutting of dividend payments, it remains in a bullish trend and does not show a possibility of a price decrease for the next few days. Since PE Ratio, PB Ratio, and Dividend Growth Model can't be estimated, it will be hard to assess whether the price is undervalued or not. If one depends on its performance alone, the price may be overvalued. The industry hasn't made a comeback yet which makes the earnings unappealing. But if one will also consider the reopening of the economy, its partnerships, acquisitions, rebranding, and the possible surge in customers as the economy reopens, then the price may be reasonable. Given this limited information, one has to be updated on the company's press releases and other factors that have an impact on the casino and hotel industry.

Opportunities for Growth

Bally's Corporation Acquisitions

The pandemic is not through with the global market yet so is the acquisition of the company. 4Q is still at its halfway point but the company has already had several acquisitions. As the company tries to bounce back as soon as possible, it also aims to expand its regional presence through its accretive transactions.

The definitive agreement to acquire Bet Works will integrate sports betting and iGaming with physical casinos and online gaming solutions under a single brand. This is a unique and unifying strategy that may increase the company's popularity across the region and promote long-term growth. This is an ideal solution for companies who face the same challenges in situations like this. Meanwhile, the other acquisitions will also help it increase its operating capacity and expand in other states. This shows that it was able to withstand the impact of the pandemic. Its maintained liquidity and a diversified portfolio may protect it from further problems and easily turn the tide in FY 2021.

Bally's Partnerships

Like its recent acquisitions, the partnerships that the company entered into this quarter focus mainly on launching and integrating online betting and apps that enable the users to do virtual gaming. As discussed in the previous section, it is an ideal solution for companies in the same industry in times like this. Since physical gaming settings are not allowed, a less traditional yet more convenient way will do. It may help the company increase or at least maintain and keep its sales and earnings from a drastic decrease. Moreover, the partnerships may increase the company's popularity and may entice more partnerships. The uniqueness in its products and services may also receive attention and investments from other larger companies and institutions. With this, the company may aim and achieve growth and stability in its operations.

The Reopening of the Economy

The economy is slowly reopening and may fully open and bounce back next fiscal year. The rising employment that increases purchasing power and reopening of businesses are good indicators of recovery. As fewer restrictions are to be implemented, its physical casinos and hotels may see a surge in demand for its products. One may take a look at consumer behavior. When a product and service in demand are not offered to its target market for a long period, then a possible surge and hype in the market may be expected once they come back. The diversification of the company's portfolio is timely and may become a game-changer since many people are still cautious. This action gives them options that may increase the demand again and make a faster comeback to the operations.

Key Takeaways

As a whole, this analysis gives a background on the company's operations and financial health before and during the pandemic. It also discussed the opportunities for growth the company may achieve as the economy slowly reopens. However, the lack of information like ratios to assess the stock price and the dividend cut makes it hard for a reader to make a decision. Given this, it may help to know the strengths and weaknesses that have been observed.

High Liquidity

Since its IPO, one can observe that its liquidity has increased over the years. The company's cash on hand has always been adequate to cover all its current obligations. It does not have to liquidate the other current assets. Although cash decreased during the pandemic, it remained higher than current liabilities. With this, one can see that the company has the means to survive the crisis and continue its operations once the economy fully recovers.

Diversified Portfolio

While most of its portfolio aims to increase its regional presence through accretive acquisitions, its recent acquisitions and partnerships took the operations to the other level. From physical casinos and online gaming solutions, the company integrated it with sports betting and iGaming. Since the casino and hotel industries are one of the most vulnerable industries in times like this, the strategy is timely and perfect, especially when people can't leave their homes due to a pandemic and even typhoons. Its strategic solutions may help it increase its popularity and bounce back in FY 2021 and achieve rapid growth and stability for the next few years

High Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The substantial difference between the ROE and ROA shows that the company focuses more on borrowings. One can confirm it as the equity is just 30% of its borrowings. Debt-to-Equity Ratio when even higher as the company had to seek assistance from its revolving credit facility. It may pose threats to its operations if this situation persists. Thankfully, the economy is gradually reopening and the company may gradually go back to its usual operations.

As a whole, the company has a side to maintain and further develop but there's a side the company has to be careful of so it may improve its financials. Given this, is investing here a good idea? For short-term investors, the price may be bullish and the increase has been dramatic, but buying stocks here at the current price is not ideal right now. But if he's a risk-taker and more interested in the volatility of the price which may give instant growth, then he may consider the stock.

On the other hand, the dividend cut and negative earnings do not encourage long-term investors. But the opportunities the company shows with its strategic acquisitions and partnerships may outweigh the risk and lethargy it had during the first half. The gradual transformation of the company's operations as the economy reopens may help it bounce back and promise results for the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.